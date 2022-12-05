Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Power grids assessing security after North Carolina substation attack
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) — Law enforcement is searching for a motive in an attack on a power substation in North Carolina. Tens of thousands of people were still in the dark after someone opened fire Saturday on part of the Duke Energy power grid. Duke Energy has hundreds...
22 WSBT
Dozens of prisoners on hunger strike over food portions, health concerns in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An advocacy group shared a list with our sister station KSNV of the issues some prisoners participating in a hunger strike at a maximum-security prison want to change with the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC). Return Strong, a group that includes family and friends of...
22 WSBT
Number of Michigan 3rd graders held back over reading nearly doubled last year, report says
LANSING, Mich. (CITC) — The number of Michigan third graders held back over reading proficiency nearly doubled last year, according to a new report. The Read by Grade Three Law requires Michigan public school districts to retain any students who do not meet the state's reading standard by the end of third grade. The law was implemented in 2016 with the goal of improving early literacy outcomes, and the retainment component was introduced in 2020.
22 WSBT
61-year-old Florida man dead in Michigan crash
MOTTVILLE TWP., Mich. (WSBT) — One man is dead, and another is hurt after a crash in St. Joseph County. Michigan State Police say it happened around Tuesday around noon on US 12 Highway in Mottville Township. A 61-year-old man from Florida was driving a pick-up when it crossed...
22 WSBT
Two local companies vie for title of "Coolest Thing Made in Indiana"
Michiana is home to the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana”. Both remaining companies in the state-wide competition are practically neighbors only 20 minutes apart. It started with 54 submissions. The two finalists are Maple Leaf Farms and Polywood, and they went head-to-head to see who has the coolest thing made in Indiana.
22 WSBT
Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
22 WSBT
Driver gets $553 ticket for driving more than 5 miles with snow on windshield
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. (KATU) — A Washington State Patrol trooper gave a driver a $553 ticket for driving with a windshield almost completely covered in snow. The trooper pulled the driver over after getting reports of someone "driving erratically" on State Route 16. State police found the vehicle driving five miles further down the road, still completely covered in snow.
