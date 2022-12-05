ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KRMG

Democratic Sen. Sinema has registered as an independent

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade...
ARIZONA STATE
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
22 WSBT

US appeals ruling that would lift asylum restrictions

The U.S. government said Wednesday it is appealing a court ruling that would otherwise lift asylum restrictions that have become the cornerstone of border enforcement in recent years. The disputed enforcement rule first took effect in March 2020, denying migrants' rights to seek asylum under U.S. and international law on...
22 WSBT

Senators urge investigation into alleged trafficking of underage border crossers

Following whistleblower testimony, three Republican U.S. Senators sent a letter to the chairman of the U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee calling on him to investigate claims that migrant children are being put in the hands of human traffickers. Last week, the investigative journalism outlet Project Veritas spoke with Tara Lee...
TEXAS STATE

