Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
22 WSBT
Biden says 'more important things going on' than border crisis, opts not to visit while in Arizona
WASHINGTON (TND) — When asked why he's opting not to visit the U.S.-Mexico border during a trip to Arizona Tuesday, President Joe Biden told reporters there are "more important things going on" than the southern border crisis. The president notably said last year that he didn’t have a lot...
Democratic Sen. Sinema has registered as an independent
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade...
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
Report: Wrestling Belts Found At Donald Trump Storage Unit In Florida
Donald Trump reportedly kept some wrestling belts. The Washington Post reports lawyers for former president Donald Trump found at least two items marked classified after an outside team hired by Trump searched a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida that was used by the WWE Hall of Famer. Those...
22 WSBT
Migrants continue to flow into US as Biden administration looks to extend Title 42
WASHINGTON (TND) — Right now, the border policy Title 42 — the public health order allowing migrants to be deported immediately before making asylum claims — is set to be lifted in less than two weeks. As the Biden administration fights to extend the measure, alarming new...
22 WSBT
Biden admin questioned about $200 million grant awarded to China-based company
WASHINGTON (TND) — Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, is pressing the Department of Energy (DOE) over the $200 million it awarded to a lithium battery company whose close relationship with China, Barrasso says, “is no secret.”. In October, the...
22 WSBT
US appeals ruling that would lift asylum restrictions
The U.S. government said Wednesday it is appealing a court ruling that would otherwise lift asylum restrictions that have become the cornerstone of border enforcement in recent years. The disputed enforcement rule first took effect in March 2020, denying migrants' rights to seek asylum under U.S. and international law on...
22 WSBT
Senators urge investigation into alleged trafficking of underage border crossers
Following whistleblower testimony, three Republican U.S. Senators sent a letter to the chairman of the U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee calling on him to investigate claims that migrant children are being put in the hands of human traffickers. Last week, the investigative journalism outlet Project Veritas spoke with Tara Lee...
22 WSBT
Gov. Hogan bans TikTok, China and Russia-based products due to cybersecurity risk
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an emergency order banning TikTok and other China and Russia-based products and platforms from computers and devices in the executive branch of Maryland's government. Hogan's move comes a day after a similar ban on TikTok from government devices by South...
