In Photos: Luke Evans, Adrien Brody attend the Global Gift Gala in Tokyo

Luke Evans, Adrien Brody and more celebrities attended the Global Gift Gala in Tokyo, Japan, on December 5, 2022. The event benefits the Global Gift Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization that provides food, shelter, clothing, education, medical care and other vital necessities to vulnerable groups, particularly children and women.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Luke Evans attends the Global Gift Gala in Tokyo, Japan, on December 5, 2022.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Adrien Brody was honored with the Global Gift Philanthropist Award.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Left to right, The Global Gift Gala co-Founder Maria Bravo, actor Jean Reno and actress Zofia Borucka. Reno was also honored with the Global Gift Philanthropist Award.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Reno.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Japanese dancer Kenichi Ebina.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Georges Reyes performs onstage.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Japanese dancers Fusion Japan perform onstage.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Evans performs onstage.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Evans.