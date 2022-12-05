In Photos: Luke Evans, Adrien Brody attend the Global Gift Gala in Tokyo
Luke Evans, Adrien Brody and more celebrities attended the Global Gift Gala in Tokyo, Japan, on December 5, 2022. The event benefits the Global Gift Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization that provides food, shelter, clothing, education, medical care and other vital necessities to vulnerable groups, particularly children and women.
Luke Evans attends the Global Gift Gala in Tokyo, Japan, on December 5, 2022.
Adrien Brody was honored with the Global Gift Philanthropist Award.
Left to right, The Global Gift Gala co-Founder Maria Bravo, actor Jean Reno and actress Zofia Borucka. Reno was also honored with the Global Gift Philanthropist Award.
Reno.
Japanese dancer Kenichi Ebina.
Georges Reyes performs onstage.
Japanese dancers Fusion Japan perform onstage.
Evans performs onstage.
Evans.
Comments / 0