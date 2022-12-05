ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

In Photos: Luke Evans, Adrien Brody attend the Global Gift Gala in Tokyo

UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Luke Evans, Adrien Brody and more celebrities attended the Global Gift Gala in Tokyo, Japan, on December 5, 2022. The event benefits the Global Gift Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization that provides food, shelter, clothing, education, medical care and other vital necessities to vulnerable groups, particularly children and women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfNuO_0jYEs2f900
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Luke Evans attends the Global Gift Gala in Tokyo, Japan, on December 5, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXYf2_0jYEs2f900
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Adrien Brody was honored with the Global Gift Philanthropist Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhkLl_0jYEs2f900
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Left to right, The Global Gift Gala co-Founder Maria Bravo, actor Jean Reno and actress Zofia Borucka. Reno was also honored with the Global Gift Philanthropist Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxAbx_0jYEs2f900
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Reno.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJPpE_0jYEs2f900
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Japanese dancer Kenichi Ebina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xxbiz_0jYEs2f900
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Georges Reyes performs onstage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ir5k6_0jYEs2f900
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Japanese dancers Fusion Japan perform onstage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LUuZ_0jYEs2f900
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Evans performs onstage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E3zMx_0jYEs2f900
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Evans.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
NME

Kasabian announce huge UK and Ireland shows for summer 2023

Kasabian have announced a headline outdoor show at Leeds Millennium Square set to take place next summer, as well as a selection of new and rescheduled shows in Ireland. The band claimed their sixth chart-topping album back in August with ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’, and wrapped up their recent UK arena tour last month.
UPI News

In photos: Notable Deaths of 2022

Actress Kirstie Alley, actor and NFL star Brad William Henke, baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie, former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, "Power Rangers" star Jason David Frank, actor John Aniston, Dan McCafferty of rock group Nazareth, Jeff Cook of country music band Alabama, singer Aaron Carter and hall of fame NFL punter Ray Guy are among the notable deaths of 2022.
E! News

Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Are Ready to Defy Gravity in the Wicked Movies

Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum will be starring as the infamous Wizard, while Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school the film's protagonists attend.
NME

Pete Tong announces ‘Ibiza Classics’ UK tour for autumn 2023

23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro. Last November, Tong was honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award. Tong accepted the award, considered one of the benchmarks for lifetime achievement within the music industry, following a gala ceremony celebrating his career at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London. “I’m seriously...
BBC

Harry Kane pledges to visit King's Lynn namesake school

Harry Kane said he would visit a school that has temporarily renamed itself after him if England win the World Cup. Howard Junior School in King's Lynn, Norfolk, changed its name to Harry Kane Junior School to support the England team during the competition. Head teacher Gregory Hill said the...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
494K+
Followers
69K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy