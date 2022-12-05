ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Davidson County Source

Suspect Shoots at Mapco Customer in Nashville

December 7, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 1, shot at a customer outside a Mapco, 311 Harding Place, after a verbal argument. The suspect produced a handgun and fired one round into the air and one round at the victim, striking him in the hand. More Crime!
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Armed Burglary Suspect Steals Electronics and Gaming Consoles From Nashville Home

December 7, 2022 – Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 28, broke into a home on Lealand Lane and stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of electronics and gaming consoles. The suspect (seen in attached surveillance photos) kicked the back door in and took a PlayStation 4, two Nintendo Switch consoles, and two hard drives.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Man accused of threatening Hermitage homeless camp with shotgun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he reportedly used a shotgun to threaten homeless people in the Hermitage area of Nashville, according to an arrest document. The warrant said police were at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard and heard a loud pop — believed to […]
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police search for man who removed convulsing woman from car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who removed and abandoned a woman as she was having convulsions in his vehicle. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, surveillance video shows a man moving a convulsing woman from the passenger seat of his car to the pavement of a Mapco gas station.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Suspects stole 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after police say he and other suspects stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a Hendersonville gas station. Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. Police said they responded Nov. 15...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured 3 people in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Friday night out with friends ended up with a woman and two friends in the hospital after all three were run over by a car early Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance in the Wedgwood-Houston area.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Owner of dog facility in Hohenwald, TN arrested for lying about pet dying in his care

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WZTV) — The owner of a dog boarding and grooming business in Hohenwald, TN has been arrested for lying to a couple about their dog dying in his care. The couple, Barri and Robert Comer, dropped off their two Australian Shepherds at the boarding business Paw Paws Porch Pet Salon, also know as dog day care, on Sept. 4 while they went on vacation, the Hohenwald Police Department (LCSD) reported.
HOHENWALD, TN
fox17.com

Shots fired outside elementary school lead to lockdown

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: The shots fired allegedly came from people in a Dodge Challenger who were getting a check from a mailbox in front of a residence on Suzanne Drive, according to police. Police say the event had nothing to do with the school. Police are reporting...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

WATCH: Suspects in custody after smash-and-grab JCPenney robbery

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Alleged thieves that could be involved in stealing more than $1.5 million from malls across Tennessee and Arkansas were arrested Sunday night after an armed robbery at Cool Springs Galleria in Franklin. Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, Franklin police officers responded to a robbery in...
FRANKLIN, TN

