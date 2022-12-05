HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WZTV) — The owner of a dog boarding and grooming business in Hohenwald, TN has been arrested for lying to a couple about their dog dying in his care. The couple, Barri and Robert Comer, dropped off their two Australian Shepherds at the boarding business Paw Paws Porch Pet Salon, also know as dog day care, on Sept. 4 while they went on vacation, the Hohenwald Police Department (LCSD) reported.

HOHENWALD, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO