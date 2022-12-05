Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Related
Suspect Shoots at Mapco Customer in Nashville
December 7, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 1, shot at a customer outside a Mapco, 311 Harding Place, after a verbal argument. The suspect produced a handgun and fired one round into the air and one round at the victim, striking him in the hand. More Crime!
Armed Burglary Suspect Steals Electronics and Gaming Consoles From Nashville Home
December 7, 2022 – Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 28, broke into a home on Lealand Lane and stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of electronics and gaming consoles. The suspect (seen in attached surveillance photos) kicked the back door in and took a PlayStation 4, two Nintendo Switch consoles, and two hard drives.
Man accused of threatening Hermitage homeless camp with shotgun
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he reportedly used a shotgun to threaten homeless people in the Hermitage area of Nashville, according to an arrest document. The warrant said police were at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard and heard a loud pop — believed to […]
fox17.com
VIDEO: Police looking for 'Grinches' who stole porch furniture in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a pair of "Grinches" who were caught on doorbell video stealing porch furniture from a home in East Nashville. It happened Dec. 2 at a home on Stainback Avenue. Video released by police shows the two suspects stealing chairs. Police...
Thieves steal thousands of gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations.
wgnsradio.com
Shoplifting Continues to be a Big Problem - Murfreesboro Alone has Recorded Over 300 Theft Cases Since Oct. 1
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Shoplifting continues to be a costly problem for area retailers in Rutherford County. In Murfreesboro, the Chief of Police and the Mayor have been in contact with some of the larger stores to discuss their concern over shoplifting. As for catching shoplifters, Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry...
wvlt.tv
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
WSMV
Metro Police search for man who removed convulsing woman from car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who removed and abandoned a woman as she was having convulsions in his vehicle. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, surveillance video shows a man moving a convulsing woman from the passenger seat of his car to the pavement of a Mapco gas station.
Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday.
WSMV
Suspects stole 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after police say he and other suspects stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a Hendersonville gas station. Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. Police said they responded Nov. 15...
Man stalking Vanderbilt student arrested 3 times, out on bond
A man accused of stalking a Vanderbilt student was arrested three times for repeated violations of a restraining order, including a phone call to the victim while in jail.
$20K reward offered for info about 2015 Nashville murder
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a woman's murder in Nashville nearly seven years ago.
fox17.com
Man accused of leaving convulsing woman on South Nashville pavement wanted for questioning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: The man in the surveillance photos has been identified, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. Metro Police are hoping to identify a man accused of abandoning a woman on the pavement outside a Mapco store when she began having convulsions in his passenger seat.
WSMV
Parents on edge after exchange of gunfire outside Nashville elementary school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parents are on edge Thursday after shots were fired next to an Antioch elementary school around 9 a.m. Parents wrapped around Cole Elementary School to pick up their fearful children shortly after the school was placed on lockdown after Metro Police said gunfire were exchanged between two cars nearby.
YAHOO!
Three arrested in downtown Nashville with fentanyl-laced drugs after undercover operation
Update: Michael E. Terry was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for facilitation of the sale of a controlled substance - cocaine under 0.5 grams on Aug. 11, 2022. Nesean Thompson was sentenced to eight years in jail with supervised probation after seven years and 10 days, records show. His sentence began Aug. 11, 2022.
WSMV
Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured 3 people in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Friday night out with friends ended up with a woman and two friends in the hospital after all three were run over by a car early Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance in the Wedgwood-Houston area.
fox17.com
Owner of dog facility in Hohenwald, TN arrested for lying about pet dying in his care
HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WZTV) — The owner of a dog boarding and grooming business in Hohenwald, TN has been arrested for lying to a couple about their dog dying in his care. The couple, Barri and Robert Comer, dropped off their two Australian Shepherds at the boarding business Paw Paws Porch Pet Salon, also know as dog day care, on Sept. 4 while they went on vacation, the Hohenwald Police Department (LCSD) reported.
fox17.com
Shots fired outside elementary school lead to lockdown
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: The shots fired allegedly came from people in a Dodge Challenger who were getting a check from a mailbox in front of a residence on Suzanne Drive, according to police. Police say the event had nothing to do with the school. Police are reporting...
WSMV
WATCH: Suspects in custody after smash-and-grab JCPenney robbery
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Alleged thieves that could be involved in stealing more than $1.5 million from malls across Tennessee and Arkansas were arrested Sunday night after an armed robbery at Cool Springs Galleria in Franklin. Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, Franklin police officers responded to a robbery in...
Known shoplifter charged with stealing $1K worth of sunglasses from Opry Mills Mall
A 32-year-old man has been charged after Metro police reported he stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses from a store at Opry Mills.
Comments / 1