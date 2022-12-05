ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Detective who hid Casey Anthony after her death penalty acquittal recounts their two weeks alone on the road

The detective who hid Casey Anthony after she was acquitted of killing her child has recounted their two-week road trip as they tried to keep her whereabouts a secret.Retired NYPD detective Jerry Lyons was tasked with keeping Ms Anthony out of the public eye after she was found not guilty in 2011.She walked free at the end of a six-week trial for the 2008 murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, after spending three years in solitary confinement for her own protection.He told The Daily Beast that immediately after she was released, he moved her to a beach house in...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland mom found incompetent to stand trial, charges dismissed in death of her children

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland Circuit Court judge on Wednesday found that Catherine Hoggle, a Germantown woman accused of killing her two children eight years ago, is not mentally fit to stand trial. Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy also announced Hoggle's murder charges were dropped.Three-year-old Sarah Hoggle and her two-year-old brother, Jacob, disappeared in September 2014. Their bodies were never recovered, but they are presumed to be dead. "For all the people in the community who loved those kids, it's a tough day," McCarthy said. "My personal hope is that we will not have justice ultimately denied, but just delayed."Hoggle, who is...
