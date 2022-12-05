Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Forest Service to begin a project focused on forest health
BEDFORD – Forest Service has completed the legal process required to allow the Houston South Vegetation Management and Restoration Project to move forward with implementation. A draft supplemental information report was released on October 6 and was open for public review for 30 days. The concerns brought forth by...
wbiw.com
First live nativity scene for Paoli community
PAOLI — Paoli Health & Living, CarDon & Associates’ senior living location in Paoli, will be ringing in the holiday season with a first for the community — a live nativity scene. The event will be at Paoli Health & Living at 559 Longest Street in Paoli....
wbiw.com
Rep. Chris May: State sends over $2.9M to accelerate local road improvements
STATEHOUSE – Over $2.9 million is headed to communities in Lawrence and Orange counties to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford). May said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements,...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington seeks input on proposed designs for the city’s gateways
BLOOMINGTON – The Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a public open house on December 15 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 401 N. Morton Street, to unveil the proposed concepts for two signature gateways at principal entry points to the city.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
953wiki.com
Jefferson County lawmakers: State sends over $1.7M to accelerate local road improvements
STATEHOUSE (Dec. 6, 2022) – Over $1.7 million is headed to Jefferson County communities to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to local lawmakers. State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage, and can cover material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations.
wbiw.com
Commissioners signed a contract with IU Health for ambulance service
BEDFORD – The Commissioners approved and signed a contract with IU Health to provide ambulance service for Lawrence County. “This has been in the works for a very long time,” said Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer. According to the contract, IU Health will station three 911 ambulances and...
wbiw.com
Martinsville section of I-69 Finish Line named top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine
INDIANA — Contract two of the I-69 Finish Line project was named the top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine earlier this week. The publication announces an exclusive list of the top ten road projects and top ten bridge projects in the U.S. each year. Projects are selected from a highly-competitive pool of submissions from Departments of Transportation and other entities across the country.
wbiw.com
Bedford Fire Department Local 728 members gathered together to provide toys for children in need for Christmas
BEDFORD – Tuesday evening, members from the Bedford Fire Department Local 728 gathered together at the Bedford Walmart to purchase Toys for their 2022 Kids Christmas project. The group was able to purchase for 30 plus kids within the Lawrence County area, providing these children with a Christmas. Local...
wbiw.com
Commissioners renew the policy for commercial property insurance and the Purdue Extension services contract
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners renewed the county’s commercial property insurance with Parker Group Insurance. The cost of coverage decreased by 1 percent from last year. The cost for the coverage is $695,070 for 2023. Miles Parker, of Parker Insurance, said the coverage was an 11 percent...
wbiw.com
Free Hunter Education Course Jan. 20-21 in Huntingburg
HUNTINGBURG – Indiana Hunter Education Courses will provide instruction in the areas of safe firearm use and handling while hunting, as well as in the home, hunter ethics and responsibility, game identification, and conservation management. Anyone born after December 31, 1986, is required to be certified in Hunter Education...
Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 8, 2022
4:27 p.m. Christopher Cox, 41, Bedford, possession of meth, wanted on two warrants for failure to appear. 12:28 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Pizza Hut on 16th Street. 12:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Broadview and Hillside drives. 2:04 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 600 block of 17th...
wbiw.com
Mitchell City Volunteer Fire Department now authorized to issue citations for open burn violations within the city
MITCHELL – During the November Mitchell City Council meeting, the Mitchell City Volunteer Fire Department requested to have the authority to issue citations for open burn violations within the city. City Attorney Byron Steele assisted in writing the request into the ordinance as an amendment to the current policy....
Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt
Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
WTHI
Energy bill cost increase expected for local co-op, citing on-going market challenges
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to prepare for increased billing starting early next year. Based on current models and trends, the electric utility cooperative expects a 4% increase for the average member starting with February billing - that's about $6.50 more per month. The company cites record-high energy prices, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and events across the globe as reasons for the increase.
crothersvilletimes.com
Jackson County Veteran Receives New Roof
One Jackson County veteran and his family had an extra reason to be grateful this past Thanksgiving. Matthew & Jaelyn Cunningham were selected as the recipients of a free roof replacement from Royalty Roofing of Seymour. The rural Medora veteran was drawn as the winner of a free roof from...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville residents concerned after duck hunters spotted on downtown riverfront
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some Jeffersonville residents are concerned after duck hunters were spotted near the downtown riverfront. Now, city leaders are trying to determine if it's legal. The duck hunting is happening out on the river, but city officials said it's scaring both residents and animals. Ford Miles, who...
bsquarebulletin.com
$29.5 million in bonds OK’d by Bloomington city council, decision on building purchase to come later
Bloomington’s city council voted 8–1 on Wednesday night to approve the issuance of $29.5 million in general revenue bonds, to pay for public safety projects—including the purchase and renovation of the western part of the former Showers Brothers Furniture building that houses city hall. But the purchase...
wbiw.com
Highway crews are prepared for winter weather
BEDFORD – Highway Department Superintendent Brandi Webb told the commissioners this morning that highway crews are ready when winter weather hits. “The equipment is all ready to do and we have been stock-piling sand where needed,” she added. Crews are continuing to do shoulder work on roadways and...
