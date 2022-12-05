ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Forest Service to begin a project focused on forest health

BEDFORD – Forest Service has completed the legal process required to allow the Houston South Vegetation Management and Restoration Project to move forward with implementation. A draft supplemental information report was released on October 6 and was open for public review for 30 days. The concerns brought forth by...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

First live nativity scene for Paoli community

PAOLI — Paoli Health & Living, CarDon & Associates’ senior living location in Paoli, will be ringing in the holiday season with a first for the community — a live nativity scene. The event will be at Paoli Health & Living at 559 Longest Street in Paoli....
PAOLI, IN
wbiw.com

Rep. Chris May: State sends over $2.9M to accelerate local road improvements

STATEHOUSE – Over $2.9 million is headed to communities in Lawrence and Orange counties to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford). May said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Jefferson County lawmakers: State sends over $1.7M to accelerate local road improvements

STATEHOUSE (Dec. 6, 2022) – Over $1.7 million is headed to Jefferson County communities to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to local lawmakers. State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage, and can cover material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Martinsville section of I-69 Finish Line named top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine

INDIANA — Contract two of the I-69 Finish Line project was named the top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine earlier this week. The publication announces an exclusive list of the top ten road projects and top ten bridge projects in the U.S. each year. Projects are selected from a highly-competitive pool of submissions from Departments of Transportation and other entities across the country.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Free Hunter Education Course Jan. 20-21 in Huntingburg

HUNTINGBURG – Indiana Hunter Education Courses will provide instruction in the areas of safe firearm use and handling while hunting, as well as in the home, hunter ethics and responsibility, game identification, and conservation management. Anyone born after December 31, 1986, is required to be certified in Hunter Education...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 8, 2022

4:27 p.m. Christopher Cox, 41, Bedford, possession of meth, wanted on two warrants for failure to appear. 12:28 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Pizza Hut on 16th Street. 12:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Broadview and Hillside drives. 2:04 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 600 block of 17th...
BEDFORD, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt

Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Energy bill cost increase expected for local co-op, citing on-going market challenges

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to prepare for increased billing starting early next year. Based on current models and trends, the electric utility cooperative expects a 4% increase for the average member starting with February billing - that's about $6.50 more per month. The company cites record-high energy prices, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and events across the globe as reasons for the increase.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
crothersvilletimes.com

Jackson County Veteran Receives New Roof

One Jackson County veteran and his family had an extra reason to be grateful this past Thanksgiving. Matthew & Jaelyn Cunningham were selected as the recipients of a free roof replacement from Royalty Roofing of Seymour. The rural Medora veteran was drawn as the winner of a free roof from...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Highway crews are prepared for winter weather

BEDFORD – Highway Department Superintendent Brandi Webb told the commissioners this morning that highway crews are ready when winter weather hits. “The equipment is all ready to do and we have been stock-piling sand where needed,” she added. Crews are continuing to do shoulder work on roadways and...
BEDFORD, IN

