Per Montgomery County: The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m. to review a more than $7 million amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) and special appropriation to the FY23 capital budget for the Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions (TEBS), Business Continuity Phase II Project. In addition, the committee will hold a proposed closed session on public security and cybersecurity. The members of the GO Committee include Chair Kate Stewart, Council Vice President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Sidney Katz. More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO