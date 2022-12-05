ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery Council Seeks Applicants for Montgomery County Planning Board

Deadline for applications is January 13, 2023, at 5 pm. The Montgomery County Council is currently seeking applicants to fill three upcoming vacancies on the Montgomery County Planning Board. In October 2022, the County Council appointed five temporary acting Planning Board members. All members serve until their successors are appointed.
County Executive Elrich Is Holding Hybrid Forums to Seek Input on FY 2024 Operating Budget, With Next One on Monday, Dec. 12, in Germantown

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the County’s regional services offices and community partners are hosting hybrid forums to seek input on the Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget. The next forum, emphasizing priorities of the senior community, will be conducted from 7-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown. Residents can attend most forums in person or view them via the internet.
Montgomery County Council’s Outgoing President Gabe Albornoz Shares Council Accomplishments for 2022 with a Video Retrospective

Per Montgomery County: Outgoing Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz, who concluded his one-year term as president today, reflected on the Council’s accomplishments in 2022. To close out his year as president, a video retrospective was prepared highlighting the work of the Council that he led in 2022. View the video.
MoCo Rec Center Memberships Will Be Free For County Residents in 2023

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on December 8; GO Committee will review a more than $7 million amendment and special appropriation to support Phase II of a program that will protect County systems against cybersecurity attacks

Per Montgomery County: The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m. to review a more than $7 million amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) and special appropriation to the FY23 capital budget for the Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions (TEBS), Business Continuity Phase II Project. In addition, the committee will hold a proposed closed session on public security and cybersecurity. The members of the GO Committee include Chair Kate Stewart, Council Vice President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Sidney Katz. More detail on each agenda item is provided below.
Montgomery Parks Recognizes Employee Tom Baker for Heroism in Responding to Plane Crash in Gaithersburg

Montgomery Parks recognized Montgomery Parks’ Park Manager Tom Baker at today’s Montgomery County Planning Board meeting for his heroic efforts in helping people involved in a plane crash in Montgomery County on November 28, 2022. Baker, who has worked for Montgomery Parks for over 18 years and manages 29 parks in the Rock Creek region of the county, was presented with a certificate of appreciation, signed by Montgomery Parks Director Mike Riley and Interim Montgomery Planning Board Chair Jeffrey Zyontz, which read:
Montgomery County Recreation Will Begin Accepting Rec Assist 2023 Applications on Dec. 12

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation will begin accepting applications for 2023 Rec Assist, the department’s financial assistance program, on Monday, Dec. 12. Rec Assist provides County residents who receive eligible public assistance an opportunity to receive a scholarship to use toward most Recreation activities and memberships. County residents who currently receive public assistance from any of these programs are eligible for Rec Assist: Care for Kids; Free and Reduced-Price Meal Services (FARMS); Housing Assistance from a Shelter; Maryland Energy Assistance; Maryland Medicaid; Montgomery County HHS Rental Assistance Program; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Supplemental Social Security Income; Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) and WIC.
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services Begins Construction on Gaithersburg ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’ Store

Construction has begun at the upcoming “Oak, Barrel, and Vine” store at 512 N. Frederick Ave. in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center, next to Lil’ Cakes & Creamery and the recently opened Five Below. The county-run beer, wine, and liquor store is expected to open in spring 2023 and will feature a tasting room with beers on tap and space to hold events hosted by local breweries and distillers. Additional details below courtesy of Montgomery County:
DC Council approves free metro bus rides

On Tuesday, the D.C. Council voted 13-0 to waive fares for Metrobus trips that originate in the District. FOX 5’s Tom Fitzgerald reports from D.C. on what's next with the legislation the council is calling transformative for local public transportation.
Applications Now Being Accepted for Montgomery County’s ‘Small Business Accelerator Program’ in Partnership with M&T Bank

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Office of Human Rights and M&T Bank are partnering for the second year to offer a free 10-week “Small Business Accelerator Program” to assist small businesses—both emerging ones and those trying to rebuild from the impacts the COVID health crisis. The program will teach early-stage and minority entrepreneurs the essentials of business planning, operations, credit building, digital communication and financial management. It also could provide access to capital.
Bowser withdraws embattled nominee to run DC 911 center

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is withdrawing the nominee she wanted to run the city’s 911 call center, prompting a nationwide search for a new director. Karima Holmes was the nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications until Bowser pulled her from consideration on Monday. Bowser, calling Holmes a...
Wesley Housing won’t expand affordable housing properties beyond D.C. Metro area

After five years of rapid growth, Wesley Housing’s new CEO says that the organization has no plans to expand beyond the D.C. Metro area. Kamilah McAfee was promoted to lead the organization last month, and will take over for longtime CEO Shelly Murphy on January 2. She has been the vice president of development for Wesley Housing since 2018, and before that was the deputy director of real estate development for six years.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

