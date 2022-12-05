Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Council Seeks Applicants for Montgomery County Planning Board
Deadline for applications is January 13, 2023, at 5 pm. The Montgomery County Council is currently seeking applicants to fill three upcoming vacancies on the Montgomery County Planning Board. In October 2022, the County Council appointed five temporary acting Planning Board members. All members serve until their successors are appointed.
mocoshow.com
County Executive Elrich Is Holding Hybrid Forums to Seek Input on FY 2024 Operating Budget, With Next One on Monday, Dec. 12, in Germantown
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the County’s regional services offices and community partners are hosting hybrid forums to seek input on the Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget. The next forum, emphasizing priorities of the senior community, will be conducted from 7-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown. Residents can attend most forums in person or view them via the internet.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council’s Outgoing President Gabe Albornoz Shares Council Accomplishments for 2022 with a Video Retrospective
Per Montgomery County: Outgoing Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz, who concluded his one-year term as president today, reflected on the Council’s accomplishments in 2022. To close out his year as president, a video retrospective was prepared highlighting the work of the Council that he led in 2022. View the video.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Elects Evan Glass as President and Andrew Friedson as Vice President
President Glass says: “This is the most diverse and representative Council in our County’s history. I am honored by my colleagues’ trust and faith in me to lead us forward.”. The Montgomery County Council today unanimously elected Councilmember Evan Glass as president and Councilmember Andrew Friedson as...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass Announces Council Committee Assignments
From the Office of Council President Evan Glass: Today, Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass announced the committee assignments for the 20th Council. Committee assignments are determined by the Council president every four years in collaboration with all Councilmembers. “I am proud that the committee assignments for the 20th Council...
mocoshow.com
Marc Elrich Inaugurated to Second Term as the 7th Montgomery County Executive
County Executive Welcomes Historic Montgomery County Council, Touts County’s Covid Response, Economic Optimism, Emphasizes Focus on Providing Affordable Housing, Combatting Climate Change, and Promoting Equity in 2nd Term. Marc Elrich was sworn-in to his second four-year term as the 7th Montgomery County Executive along with 11 members of the...
On two new county councils, more diversity, newcomers and some reinvigorated leaders
Prince George's and Montgomery County councils pick their new leadership — not without controversy The post On two new county councils, more diversity, newcomers and some reinvigorated leaders appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Rec Center Memberships Will Be Free For County Residents in 2023
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on December 8; GO Committee will review a more than $7 million amendment and special appropriation to support Phase II of a program that will protect County systems against cybersecurity attacks
Per Montgomery County: The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m. to review a more than $7 million amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) and special appropriation to the FY23 capital budget for the Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions (TEBS), Business Continuity Phase II Project. In addition, the committee will hold a proposed closed session on public security and cybersecurity. The members of the GO Committee include Chair Kate Stewart, Council Vice President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Sidney Katz. More detail on each agenda item is provided below.
WTOP
Incoming Prince George’s County Council leaders call it ‘a new day’
A younger and more progressive faction will set the agenda and lead the Prince George’s County, Maryland, Council after the first council meeting of the new legislative session Tuesday. Outgoing Chair Calvin Hawkins nominated Jolene Ivey to succeed him. That nomination was quickly seconded, but then was scuttled by...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Recognizes Employee Tom Baker for Heroism in Responding to Plane Crash in Gaithersburg
Montgomery Parks recognized Montgomery Parks’ Park Manager Tom Baker at today’s Montgomery County Planning Board meeting for his heroic efforts in helping people involved in a plane crash in Montgomery County on November 28, 2022. Baker, who has worked for Montgomery Parks for over 18 years and manages 29 parks in the Rock Creek region of the county, was presented with a certificate of appreciation, signed by Montgomery Parks Director Mike Riley and Interim Montgomery Planning Board Chair Jeffrey Zyontz, which read:
DC Council walks back monthly Metro stipend, to vote on Mayor's plan to rebuild Housing Authority Board
WASHINGTON — DC is rethinking that major announcement to give each resident $100 a month to ride Metro Rail. District leaders said after talking to Metro’s general manager and members of their budget staff, they admit it would be far too expensive to keep that promise for now.
After narrow win and a super-short transition, Fitzwater readies an aggressive agenda in Frederick
Frederick County Council includes first African-American elected to county government and an 18-year-old admirer of President Trump. The post After narrow win and a super-short transition, Fitzwater readies an aggressive agenda in Frederick appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Will Begin Accepting Rec Assist 2023 Applications on Dec. 12
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation will begin accepting applications for 2023 Rec Assist, the department’s financial assistance program, on Monday, Dec. 12. Rec Assist provides County residents who receive eligible public assistance an opportunity to receive a scholarship to use toward most Recreation activities and memberships. County residents who currently receive public assistance from any of these programs are eligible for Rec Assist: Care for Kids; Free and Reduced-Price Meal Services (FARMS); Housing Assistance from a Shelter; Maryland Energy Assistance; Maryland Medicaid; Montgomery County HHS Rental Assistance Program; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Supplemental Social Security Income; Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) and WIC.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. officially renames Lee District in a move away from Confederate past
The Fairfax, Virginia, County Board of Supervisors officially renamed the Lee District as the Franconia District on Tuesday. The board originally voted on the name change decision in June, and formally adopted the changes after a public hearing Tuesday. The change will result in name changes for other facilities that...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services Begins Construction on Gaithersburg ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’ Store
Construction has begun at the upcoming “Oak, Barrel, and Vine” store at 512 N. Frederick Ave. in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center, next to Lil’ Cakes & Creamery and the recently opened Five Below. The county-run beer, wine, and liquor store is expected to open in spring 2023 and will feature a tasting room with beers on tap and space to hold events hosted by local breweries and distillers. Additional details below courtesy of Montgomery County:
fox5dc.com
DC Council approves free metro bus rides
On Tuesday, the D.C. Council voted 13-0 to waive fares for Metrobus trips that originate in the District. FOX 5’s Tom Fitzgerald reports from D.C. on what's next with the legislation the council is calling transformative for local public transportation.
mocoshow.com
Applications Now Being Accepted for Montgomery County’s ‘Small Business Accelerator Program’ in Partnership with M&T Bank
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Office of Human Rights and M&T Bank are partnering for the second year to offer a free 10-week “Small Business Accelerator Program” to assist small businesses—both emerging ones and those trying to rebuild from the impacts the COVID health crisis. The program will teach early-stage and minority entrepreneurs the essentials of business planning, operations, credit building, digital communication and financial management. It also could provide access to capital.
WTOP
Bowser withdraws embattled nominee to run DC 911 center
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is withdrawing the nominee she wanted to run the city’s 911 call center, prompting a nationwide search for a new director. Karima Holmes was the nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications until Bowser pulled her from consideration on Monday. Bowser, calling Holmes a...
alxnow.com
Wesley Housing won’t expand affordable housing properties beyond D.C. Metro area
After five years of rapid growth, Wesley Housing’s new CEO says that the organization has no plans to expand beyond the D.C. Metro area. Kamilah McAfee was promoted to lead the organization last month, and will take over for longtime CEO Shelly Murphy on January 2. She has been the vice president of development for Wesley Housing since 2018, and before that was the deputy director of real estate development for six years.
Comments / 0