4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
KTUL
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
KTUL
'My heart sunk': Fillmore Elementary families on edge after fake bomb threat
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Students and staff at Fillmore Elementary are on edge tonight after their school became the target of a fake bomb threat this afternoon. Fox 25 arrived to the scene a bit before 3:00. Our crews saw teachers and students waiting outside while the Oklahoma City Police Department investigated.
KTUL
Suspect detained after Southern Nazarene University buses set on fire
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — One person was detained after three buses caught on fire at Southern Nazarene University on Friday morning. One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury during the incident. University police said the person who was detained was chased off the property on Thursday and showed up...
KTUL
Inmate found dead in cell at Cleveland County Detention Center, CCSO, OSBI investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died in the Cleveland County Detention Center. On Dec. 8 around 12:45 a.m., Cleveland County Detention Officers discovered 38-year-old inmate Shannon Hanchett unconscious and not breathing in her...
KTUL
OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
KTUL
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
KTUL
Cowboy Ranch closes after reportedly not paying rent for almost two years
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A popular bar in Oklahoma City has closed after reportedly not paying rent for nearly two years. The property owners of the building holding the Cowboy Ranch on E. California Avenue evicted the business at the end of last month. Cowboy Ranch reportedly did not...
KTUL
Chickasha leg lamp catches eyes of tourists, possible investors
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — A 50-foot tall leg lamp, based off the one featured in the 1983 film A Christmas Story, in downtown Chickasha is catching the eyes of tourists and possible investors alike. According to the Chickasha Economic Development Council, a California man is looking to spend $5.5...
KTUL
Overholser Mansion welcomes Santa for fundraiser breakfast
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Santa stopped by the Overholser Mansion this weekend!. Kids took pictures with Santa and enjoyed Christmas activities. This event wasn't only for family fun. Students at Oklahoma City University learned about managing an event. This event was actually a three in one, because the money received...
KTUL
Community partners 'Stopping the Violence' this holiday season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A local organization is helping families this holiday season!. Stop the Violence is a city-based organization working to reduce violence around the metro. On Saturday, they had their Santa hats on while giving back to the community. They have partnered with Amazon and other fraternity and...
KTUL
TEEM is providing free toy shop for children of incarcerated parents
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Education and Employment Ministry or TEEM is teaming up with volunteers and donors to provide a free toy shop for children of incarcerated parents. TEEM says this year's toy shop will provide presents for about 150 families, and those families are beyond grateful for...
