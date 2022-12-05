ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KTUL

'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
YUKON, OK
KTUL

Suspect detained after Southern Nazarene University buses set on fire

BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — One person was detained after three buses caught on fire at Southern Nazarene University on Friday morning. One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury during the incident. University police said the person who was detained was chased off the property on Thursday and showed up...
BETHANY, OK
KTUL

OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Chickasha leg lamp catches eyes of tourists, possible investors

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — A 50-foot tall leg lamp, based off the one featured in the 1983 film A Christmas Story, in downtown Chickasha is catching the eyes of tourists and possible investors alike. According to the Chickasha Economic Development Council, a California man is looking to spend $5.5...
CHICKASHA, OK
KTUL

Overholser Mansion welcomes Santa for fundraiser breakfast

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Santa stopped by the Overholser Mansion this weekend!. Kids took pictures with Santa and enjoyed Christmas activities. This event wasn't only for family fun. Students at Oklahoma City University learned about managing an event. This event was actually a three in one, because the money received...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Community partners 'Stopping the Violence' this holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A local organization is helping families this holiday season!. Stop the Violence is a city-based organization working to reduce violence around the metro. On Saturday, they had their Santa hats on while giving back to the community. They have partnered with Amazon and other fraternity and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

