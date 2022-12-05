Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
We Need More Romances Like 'Warrior Nun's Avatrice on TV
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Warrior Nun. Warrior Nun fans are clamoring for Netflix to renew the sleeper hit for a third season after Ava's heart-wrenching sacrifice ended season two on a cliffhanger. The show has earned an army of devoted viewers through its unique lore, unforgettable plot twists, and compelling cast of characters— chief among them being Ava (Alba Bapista) and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young), the franchise's resident power couple.
Collider
'Empire of Light' Cast and Character Guide
Empire of Light has been described as a love letter to cinema, and this is no surprise considering the man behind the screen. Written, produced, and directed by Sam Mendes, this drama film is set in the 1980s and revolves around a movie theater, its employees, and a love story. The acclaimed filmmaker is best known for bringing the Oscar-winning American Beauty to the big screen, as well as his recent success with the Oscars Best Picture nominee, 1917. A two-time Golden Globe and BAFTA winner, Mendes also directed the acclaimed Revolutionary Road as well as two of Daniel Craig's James Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre.
Collider
'1899': 10 Details Audiences Might Have Missed In the Series
1899 came out last month on Netflix, but it's still a discussion topic among its viewers. Following the success of the mind-bending series Dark, creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese went on to create another intelligent series about (spoiler alert!) simulations and, in some way, time travel. Whoever watched...
Collider
'The Pale Blue Eye' Gets Haunting New Character Posters [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to exclusively share five new character posters for Netflix's upcoming historical feature The Pale Blue Eye, featuring Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Harry Melling, and Robert Duvall. The film centers around detective Augustus Landor's (Bale) investigation into the grizzly death of a cadet at the fledgling West Point military academy in 1830, which sees him team up with Edgar Allan Poe (Melling) to solve the case.
Collider
'Lullaby' Trailer Shows Oona Chaplin Haunted by an Ancient Demon
A new trailer has been released for the upcoming horror film Lullaby that features enough scares to entice any horror fan. The film will see Game of Thrones’ Oona Chaplin fighting to save her family from an ancient demon. Lullaby will be in select theaters and on demand on December 16, 2022.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Mean One': Showtimes and Streaming Status
We all know the Grinch, right? For most of us, our introduction to the sassy green grump came in the year 2000 when Jim Carrey portrayed the iconic title character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The movie was adapted from Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book of the same name, and the adaptation led to the Grinch becoming a popular staple of Christmas ever since. Even if you haven't watched the movie, you'll have no doubt seen the copious amount of Grinch merchandise that hits the shelves every year throughout the festive season. The misanthropic menace is known by all. However, it's safe to say that when the horror parody The Mean One hits screens this December, a whole new side of the much-loved character will be revealed.
Jennifer Lawrence sparks backlash by falsely claiming to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie
Jennifer Lawrence is sparking backlash after she falsely claimed to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie. Lawrence made the comments in a nearly 45-minute sit-down discussion, published by Variety, in which she and fellow actor and producer Viola Davis discussed acting, inequities within the industry and motherhood, among other topics.
Collider
Jackie Chan Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' Is in the Works
We’re fully understanding the words coming out of Jackie Chan’s mouth as the legendary actor and martial arts extraordinaire revealed at the Red Seas Film Festival that a Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works. That’s right, the classic trio of films in which Chan played the Tito to Chris Tucker’s Michael Jackson (in the detective sense) is coming back with even more fight than before. Along with dropping the big piece of news, Chan also said that he would be meeting later on in the evening with the film’s director to talk shop - specifically about the script.
Collider
Robert De Niro & Al Pacino Delivered an Acting Masterclass in 'Heat's Diner Scene
Whether you want to call it an adage, an old saying, or an axiom, the phrase, "iron sharpens iron" has never been more true than it was in Michal Mann's 1995 crime thriller Heat. In particular, the diner scene featuring two of greatest actors in the last 50 years, Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. Getting these two titans of the silver screen to work together on the same project was a major coup for Mann, and the director delivered a six-minute scene that provided a forum for the two to go tete a tete in a moment that brought out the best in each. It is still a masterclass that should be used by any acting teacher worth their salt. Despite both appearing in The Godfather Part II in 1974, it was the first time that the Hollywood icons would share a scene together, and it delivered on every level because of the way Mann prepared for such an enormous clash of the titans.
Collider
'Stargirl' Creator Geoff Johns Reveals Inspiration for Each Season Following Series Finale
And it’s a wrap for The CW’s Stargirl on its own terms! The series is one of the exceptions to the DC shows that got axed this year under David Zaslav’s new regime. When the makers of the hit show received a heads-up that a wave of cancelation was about to sweep through shows, they decided to give the characters a proper send-off. In a new interview with TV Line, creator Geoff Johns discussed cutting the tease for what could have been an “insane” Season 4 and the legacy of Stargirl.
Collider
Jennifer Lawrence's ‘No Hard Feelings’ Swaps Release Date With ‘The Flash’
2023 is fast approaching, which means the new year’s movie schedule is quickly taking shape and ever evolving. Like 2022, 2023 looks to be another crowded year for films. Particularly the summer movie season, which sees five major blockbusters being released in June alone. Because of that, we should expect a lot of release dates to shift as we grow closer to the summer. The first example of this is the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings, as the film has just moved back a week from June 16, 2023 to June 23, 2023. This is in response to The Flash recently moving up a week to No Hard Feelings' original date.
Collider
Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Alfre Woodard, and More Join ‘The Book of Clarence’
A staggering number of new cast members have been confirmed to join Legendary Pictures’ The Book of Clarence, a follow-up to writer, director, composer and producer, Jeymes Samuel’s success on his 2021 BAFTA-winning feature debut, The Harder They Fall. Academy Award nominee, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Golden Globe Award...
Collider
How to Watch 'Emancipation': Where to Stream the Will Smith Movie Online
Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith are set to unveil their gritty historical thriller Emancipation to audiences worldwide and present their new take on slavery in America. It will be Will Smith's first movie since winning the Academy Award for his performance in King Richard last year, where he portrayed the father of Serena and Venus Williams. Smith has a lot riding on this film as he will be looking to earn his second Best Actor nomination in a row, and will also be testing the waters in the aftermath of the surprising controversy at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.
Collider
What Makes 'Psych: The Musical' the Ideal Musical Episode
Not many TV comedies are as hilariously creative as USA’s Psych. With eight seasons and three movies under its belt, there’s no denying that. Back before Psych’s popularity, the series had less freedom; however, Season 7 saw an influx of episodes that fully embraced the weirdness that Psych does best. Ever since the show’s second season, series creator Steve Franks had an idea for his dream episode. Five seasons later, he was finally able to make it.
Collider
10 Best Movies Set In Italy
There is only one place on Earth where you can swim in water as blue as the sky above, walk among the ruins of an ancient civilization and eat the best gosh darn pasta that will ever pass your lips, all in a single day. Italy, with its promise of “la dolce vita” or “the sweet life” beckons people from all walks of life.
Collider
Ranking Every ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Christmas Episode, According to IMDb
Among the 208 episodes of the hit CBS sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, were several great holiday episodes. Whether it was Halloween, Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve, or Christmas, they always managed to make the most of it every time. And while Christmas didn't bring with it any mystery women or epic slaps, it did have plenty of its own joyous events.
Collider
'Perry Mason' Is Caught in Another Mystery in First Season 2 Trailer
The fan-favorite detective Perry Mason will solve another mystery come the New Year, as HBO has finally set a release date for its period mystery drama. A new trailer for the upcoming season sees Della and Paul nudging Perry to uncover another mystery as the former tells him, “Guilty or not, everyone deserves a defense.” The thrilling new clip eloquently brings out the murder mystery set against the socio-political backdrop of America in the 1930s.
Collider
'Infinity Pool' Trailer: Mia Goth Guides Alexander Skarsgård on a Bloody Journey
The first trailer for Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool is here, revealing another twisted tale conjured by the son of horror legend David Cronenberg. The movie follows a vacationing couple dragged into a spiral of violence and hedonism. The trailer introduces us to James (Alexander Skarsgård), a one-hit writer struggling to...
Collider
'Wednesday's Best Character Is a Severed Hand
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Wednesday. The identity of Thing T. Thing, the severed hand which serves as Wednesday's loyal companion and guardian during her days at Nevermore in Netflix's Wednesday, is one of the most puzzling mysteries of the Addams Family lore. With only five unmanicured fingers and a manly palm, one would wonder what impact such an appendage could leave. Yet Thing turns out to be the most fascinating character of the latest entrant in the Addams Family universe as it serves Wednesday Addams during her mission to uncover the identity of the monster that has been haunting the town of Jericho. Not only does it serve as a loyal companion to Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) but also becomes her loyal partner-in-crime throughout her adventures.
Collider
'Airheads' Co-Stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler Reflect on the Cult-Classic Comedy
Before his resurgence in the critically celebrated The Whale and his recognizable roles in George in the Jungle and The Mummy franchise, Brendan Fraser played the frontman of a rock band trying to make it big in Airheads. The actor starred alongside legendary icons Adam Sandler and Steve Buscemi, with the trio appearing as fame-hungry bandmates in a fictional group called the Lone Rangers. The feature would mark a major career milestone for Fraser, who before Airheads, was primarily known for his role in Les Mayfield’s 1992 comedy Encino Man. In a recent interview with Variety, Sandler and Fraser reunited almost two decades later and had a laugh while talking about their time filming the cult-favorite movie that told the story of the rockers hijacking a radio station to get their song on air.
Comments / 0