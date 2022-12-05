ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

manninglive.com

Manning Captain of Investigations retires

In 1991, Rick Elms began work in law enforcement. He worked patrol for about 10 years, then he went on to become Captain of Investigations at The City of Manning Police Department. He kept this role until his recent retirement. Elms has served the citizens of Clarendon in many forms....
MANNING, SC
Newberry Observer

NCTDC honors All-County, All-Academic and POY

The Newberry County Touchdown Club honorees from Whitmire Community School. Back row, left to right: Keiston Sanders (All-County), Dierrius Dawkins (All-County), Dylan Satterwhite (All-Academic), Coach Andrew Bowers. Front row: Blake Stribble (All-County), Wyatt Harsha (All-Academic), Kayshaun Schumpert (All-County), Caleb Jolly (All-Academic). The Newberry County Touchdown Club Players of the Year...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

New fire chief for West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a new chief in town. West Columbia just announced Marquis Solomon as the next West Columbia Fire Chief. Solomon is a 23-year fire service veteran and most recently held the position of Deputy Fire Chief and Public Information Officer and has been the second in command of the West Columbia Fire Department for the past eight years.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

CCSD teacher and staff features

In Clarendon County School District, we recognize that it takes a village to educate and empower our children and build a culture of learning in our schools. Our teachers and staff plan an important role in ensuring that our students have a safe environment to excel and that change happens in the lives of our young adults, families, and the community. We recognize outstanding teachers and staff members positively impacting Clarendon County School District each month. We created a Teacher Feature of the Month Award and a Staff Feature of the Month award, coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership. Those receiving awards are nominated by their colleagues for excellence in their classroom and positive contributions to Clarendon County School District.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Longtime football coach Earley named to top SCACA post

Since Scott Earley left the Myrtle Beach football program after the 2008 football season, he’s risen up the ranks. In addition to becoming one of the top-paid high school football coaches in South Carolina, Earley has taken on a bigger role with the South Carolina Football Coaches Association, the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association and the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia-Richland 911 Communications hiring for new positions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is hiring telecommunicator dispatchers and call takers. The center is the first point of contact when citizens call 911 for emergencies. Positions include call takers, 2nd shift call takers, and telecommunicator dispatchers. Telecommunicator dispatchers must have six months of relevant prior...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Fairfield residents, leaders meet to map out the counties future

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Residents and community leaders of Fairfield County spent their Tuesday mapping out what they want the area to look like. It comes after Fairfield was one of 25 communities awarded the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Grant. This federal grant helps the county host meetings, develop a committee and apply for other grants to help move their county forward.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Matt Lynch has been named head men’s basketball coach for the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie

Becoming the head men’s basketball coach at USC Salkehatchie “is a dream come true,” Lynch said. “Salkehatchie basketball has had great success in the past and I look forward to reinvigorating the program and engaging with the Walterboro community. I look forward to recruiting student-athletes who will make the university and community proud."
COLUMBIA, SC
kiss951.com

Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience

Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
AWENDAW, SC

