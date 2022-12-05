Read full article on original website
ebw.tv
Scott Dambacher & Sadaat Hossain – Fringe Collective Kinetic Theatre
Artists from Port Huron, Detroit, and even out of state create productions as part of the Fringe Collective Kinetic Theatre. Scott Dambacher and Sadaat Hossain explain the group and the two big events scheduled for June 2023. [Spotlight sponsored by SEMCO Energy]
fox2detroit.com
Henry Ford parking structure concerns • 45-year career with DPD • Smash and grab at gun shop
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A recent trip to the doctor put a master home inspector and attorney on high alert because of where he had to park at Henry Ford Hospital’s main campus in Detroit. "I first (noticed) a column that was cracked on both sides vertically," said Scott...
wcsx.com
City of the Week: 2022 Rochester Photo Gallery
"Elf" Joel rings the bell for the Salvation Army at Kroger in Rochester!. The traffic through downtown is really not that bad!. If you have not seen Rochester decorated for Christmas, You really should!. Look up on the roof! It's Santa Claus!. Joel takes an "Elfie" with Santa!. Brighter than...
For $750K This Marine City Home Can Give You Big Hallmark Movie Vibes
Just picture it...small town, snow falling, long lost love waiting on the porch, oh, and there's a dog. It's pretty much the plot of just about every Hallmark movie we love, but we found a historic home that can make it a reality. The historic "Heather House" in Marine City,...
MetroTimes
This metro Detroit mansion comes with a waterfall [PHOTOS]
Don’t go chasing waterfalls… unless you want to buy this $3,750,000 Bloomfield Hills home, which comes with one. According to the home’s listing, the price is a relative bargain considering the owners put more than $5 million into the construction of “this one-of-a-kind estate.” Aside from the bucolic backyard, other perks of the three-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,817-square-foot home at 7357 Lindenmere Dr. include a stone driveway, a kitchen made from wood allegedly salvaged from Henry Ford’s Model T plant, an elevator, a sauna, an exercise room, a pottery studio, an outdoor grill, and a four-car garage. According to the listing, the primary suite “rivals any 5 star hotel.” Let’s take a tour!
I-75 closed in Detroit, and 3 more construction projects to be aware of this weekend
The full closure of a stretch of I-75 in the City of Detroit headlines this weekend’s roadwork rundown, announced by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
whmi.com
Public Meeting On Grand River Construction Project Today
A public information meeting will be held today about a planned construction project on Grand River in the City of Wixom and Lyon Township. Work is planned on Grand River from Napier Road to Wixom Road, located on the border of both communities. The Road Commission for Oakland County, in...
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
wcsx.com
Zillow Gone Wild- Ferndale Home
Big Jim and I love the account “Zillow Gone Wild” but we got really excited when we saw this house in Ferndale. This house in Ferndale has some very unique features, some we haven’t seen in a house before. The location is at 3050 Burdette St. right here in one of our favorite cities, Ferndale Michigan.
Man, 22, killed in heavy machinery incident at construction site
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A 22-year-old Michigan man was killed in a construction site incident on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Bloomfield Township, WDIV Local 4 reports. The Macomb County man died in an accident involving heavy machinery in the 4700 block of Wing Lake Road, the report said. No...
Warren City Council lawyer caught putting up poster of Mayor Fouts as Grinch
A decidedly unfriendly holiday spirit at Warren City Hall has made Mayor Jim Fouts the victim of a prank by the lawyer hired by Warren City Council to oppose Fouts’ administration. That lawyer was caught over the weekend on a City Hall surveillance video affixing to a wall a...
corpmagazine.com
Ford Losing Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering
DEARBORN, Mich. -– Ford announced that Suzy Deering is departing the company effective Dec. 9. Deering has served as Ford’s global chief marketing officer for the past two years, overseeing brand communication, ecommerce and digital strategy, as well as the go-to-market strategy for Ford Blue and while supporting the future vision of Model e.
fox2detroit.com
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts unhappy with photo of his face on Grinch
A photo left at Warren City Hall showing Mayor Jim Fouts' face on the Grinch hasn't been well received by the leader. It was apparently placed there after a councilwoman said she would make a sizeable donation to the Salvation Army if anyone played a prank on Fouts by hanging the photo up.
candgnews.com
Loved ones remember Judge Jamie Wittenberg
OAKLAND COUNTY — Jamie L. Wittenberg, a judge in the 44th District Court, died Nov. 20 at the age of 48 after a three-year battle with brain cancer. Wittenberg had served as a judge since he was first elected in 2008 to the 45-A District Court in Berkley. The court merged with the 44th District Court in Royal Oak in 2015, where he served for the last seven years. He was reelected to his seat just over a week before he died.
HometownLife.com
Farmington Hills doctor accused of molesting hockey players faces new charges
A Farmington Hills doctor accused of molesting youth hockey players is facing additional charges. Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, is charged with sexual misconduct accusations first brought forward in October. He's been charged in the last two months with second degree sexual misconduct, five counts of third degree sexual misconduct and 11 counts of fourth degree sexual misconduct in connection with multiple accusers. The first to come forward was a 19-year-old man.
The Oakland Press
Real estate: What is a ‘chain of title’?
Q: We are selling my aunt’s home and were told that the buyer’s mortgage company asked to review a chain of title. Not sure what that is?. A: A chain of title is the recorded history of matters which affect the title to a specific parcel of real property, such as ownership, encumbrances and liens, usually beginning with the original recorded source of the title. This is something that the title insurance company handling the sale would provide; nothing that you would have to do.
fox2detroit.com
After husband's death, Michigan mom honors childhood sweetheart by starting business in his honor
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Royal Oak mom suffered heartbreak nearly five years ago when the love of her life died just two weeks before their twin boys were born. The two grew up together and he had a dream of opening a business together. Five years later, she's making that dream come true.
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront
Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
