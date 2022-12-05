ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

wcsx.com

City of the Week: 2022 Rochester Photo Gallery

"Elf" Joel rings the bell for the Salvation Army at Kroger in Rochester!. The traffic through downtown is really not that bad!. If you have not seen Rochester decorated for Christmas, You really should!. Look up on the roof! It's Santa Claus!. Joel takes an "Elfie" with Santa!. Brighter than...
ROCHESTER, MI
MetroTimes

This metro Detroit mansion comes with a waterfall [PHOTOS]

Don’t go chasing waterfalls… unless you want to buy this $3,750,000 Bloomfield Hills home, which comes with one. According to the home’s listing, the price is a relative bargain considering the owners put more than $5 million into the construction of “this one-of-a-kind estate.” Aside from the bucolic backyard, other perks of the three-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,817-square-foot home at 7357 Lindenmere Dr. include a stone driveway, a kitchen made from wood allegedly salvaged from Henry Ford’s Model T plant, an elevator, a sauna, an exercise room, a pottery studio, an outdoor grill, and a four-car garage. According to the listing, the primary suite “rivals any 5 star hotel.” Let’s take a tour!
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
whmi.com

Public Meeting On Grand River Construction Project Today

A public information meeting will be held today about a planned construction project on Grand River in the City of Wixom and Lyon Township. Work is planned on Grand River from Napier Road to Wixom Road, located on the border of both communities. The Road Commission for Oakland County, in...
WIXOM, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Michigan

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Zillow Gone Wild- Ferndale Home

Big Jim and I love the account “Zillow Gone Wild” but we got really excited when we saw this house in Ferndale. This house in Ferndale has some very unique features, some we haven’t seen in a house before. The location is at 3050 Burdette St. right here in one of our favorite cities, Ferndale Michigan.
FERNDALE, MI
corpmagazine.com

Ford Losing Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering

DEARBORN, Mich. -– Ford announced that Suzy Deering is departing the company effective Dec. 9. Deering has served as Ford’s global chief marketing officer for the past two years, overseeing brand communication, ecommerce and digital strategy, as well as the go-to-market strategy for Ford Blue and while supporting the future vision of Model e.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts unhappy with photo of his face on Grinch

A photo left at Warren City Hall showing Mayor Jim Fouts' face on the Grinch hasn't been well received by the leader. It was apparently placed there after a councilwoman said she would make a sizeable donation to the Salvation Army if anyone played a prank on Fouts by hanging the photo up.
candgnews.com

Loved ones remember Judge Jamie Wittenberg

OAKLAND COUNTY — Jamie L. Wittenberg, a judge in the 44th District Court, died Nov. 20 at the age of 48 after a three-year battle with brain cancer. Wittenberg had served as a judge since he was first elected in 2008 to the 45-A District Court in Berkley. The court merged with the 44th District Court in Royal Oak in 2015, where he served for the last seven years. He was reelected to his seat just over a week before he died.
ROYAL OAK, MI
HometownLife.com

Farmington Hills doctor accused of molesting hockey players faces new charges

A Farmington Hills doctor accused of molesting youth hockey players is facing additional charges. Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, is charged with sexual misconduct accusations first brought forward in October. He's been charged in the last two months with second degree sexual misconduct, five counts of third degree sexual misconduct and 11 counts of fourth degree sexual misconduct in connection with multiple accusers. The first to come forward was a 19-year-old man.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Real estate: What is a ‘chain of title’?

Q: We are selling my aunt’s home and were told that the buyer’s mortgage company asked to review a chain of title. Not sure what that is?. A: A chain of title is the recorded history of matters which affect the title to a specific parcel of real property, such as ownership, encumbrances and liens, usually beginning with the original recorded source of the title. This is something that the title insurance company handling the sale would provide; nothing that you would have to do.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront

Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
DETROIT, MI

