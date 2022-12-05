Whether you want to call it an adage, an old saying, or an axiom, the phrase, "iron sharpens iron" has never been more true than it was in Michal Mann's 1995 crime thriller Heat. In particular, the diner scene featuring two of greatest actors in the last 50 years, Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. Getting these two titans of the silver screen to work together on the same project was a major coup for Mann, and the director delivered a six-minute scene that provided a forum for the two to go tete a tete in a moment that brought out the best in each. It is still a masterclass that should be used by any acting teacher worth their salt. Despite both appearing in The Godfather Part II in 1974, it was the first time that the Hollywood icons would share a scene together, and it delivered on every level because of the way Mann prepared for such an enormous clash of the titans.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO