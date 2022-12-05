Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
How to Watch 'The Mean One': Showtimes and Streaming Status
We all know the Grinch, right? For most of us, our introduction to the sassy green grump came in the year 2000 when Jim Carrey portrayed the iconic title character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The movie was adapted from Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book of the same name, and the adaptation led to the Grinch becoming a popular staple of Christmas ever since. Even if you haven't watched the movie, you'll have no doubt seen the copious amount of Grinch merchandise that hits the shelves every year throughout the festive season. The misanthropic menace is known by all. However, it's safe to say that when the horror parody The Mean One hits screens this December, a whole new side of the much-loved character will be revealed.
Collider
Jackie Chan Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' Is in the Works
We’re fully understanding the words coming out of Jackie Chan’s mouth as the legendary actor and martial arts extraordinaire revealed at the Red Seas Film Festival that a Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works. That’s right, the classic trio of films in which Chan played the Tito to Chris Tucker’s Michael Jackson (in the detective sense) is coming back with even more fight than before. Along with dropping the big piece of news, Chan also said that he would be meeting later on in the evening with the film’s director to talk shop - specifically about the script.
Collider
How to Watch 'Emancipation': Where to Stream the Will Smith Movie Online
Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith are set to unveil their gritty historical thriller Emancipation to audiences worldwide and present their new take on slavery in America. It will be Will Smith's first movie since winning the Academy Award for his performance in King Richard last year, where he portrayed the father of Serena and Venus Williams. Smith has a lot riding on this film as he will be looking to earn his second Best Actor nomination in a row, and will also be testing the waters in the aftermath of the surprising controversy at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.
Collider
Jason Momoa's Future as Aquaman May End With the Sequel
The DCEU universe looks to have some shake-ups, especially with James Gunn and Peter Safran in the final stages of their multi-year plan for the DC Extended Universe. Several potential paths forward for the DCEU have been coming out. One such path reportedly not being taken is the release of Wonder Woman 3 not moving forward, and another path, reportedly, is the character of Aquaman going by the wayside after the release of Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.
Collider
We Need More Romances Like 'Warrior Nun's Avatrice on TV
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Warrior Nun. Warrior Nun fans are clamoring for Netflix to renew the sleeper hit for a third season after Ava's heart-wrenching sacrifice ended season two on a cliffhanger. The show has earned an army of devoted viewers through its unique lore, unforgettable plot twists, and compelling cast of characters— chief among them being Ava (Alba Bapista) and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young), the franchise's resident power couple.
Collider
Robert De Niro & Al Pacino Delivered an Acting Masterclass in 'Heat's Diner Scene
Whether you want to call it an adage, an old saying, or an axiom, the phrase, "iron sharpens iron" has never been more true than it was in Michal Mann's 1995 crime thriller Heat. In particular, the diner scene featuring two of greatest actors in the last 50 years, Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. Getting these two titans of the silver screen to work together on the same project was a major coup for Mann, and the director delivered a six-minute scene that provided a forum for the two to go tete a tete in a moment that brought out the best in each. It is still a masterclass that should be used by any acting teacher worth their salt. Despite both appearing in The Godfather Part II in 1974, it was the first time that the Hollywood icons would share a scene together, and it delivered on every level because of the way Mann prepared for such an enormous clash of the titans.
Movies to watch for heading into the 2022 awards season
Several groups are already naming their best picks of the year.
Collider
10 Cozy Winter Films to Watch this Festive Season, From 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' to 'Home Alone'
As the year ends, everyone in the Northern Hemisphere starts to experience a quick transition into winter; it's the perfect time of year to spend indoors, snuggled up, and watching various perfectly suited films for the season. Whether it be the likes of some festive classics such as Home Alone...
Collider
Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Alfre Woodard, and More Join ‘The Book of Clarence’
A staggering number of new cast members have been confirmed to join Legendary Pictures’ The Book of Clarence, a follow-up to writer, director, composer and producer, Jeymes Samuel’s success on his 2021 BAFTA-winning feature debut, The Harder They Fall. Academy Award nominee, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Golden Globe Award...
Collider
'1899': 10 Details Audiences Might Have Missed In the Series
1899 came out last month on Netflix, but it's still a discussion topic among its viewers. Following the success of the mind-bending series Dark, creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese went on to create another intelligent series about (spoiler alert!) simulations and, in some way, time travel. Whoever watched...
Collider
'The Mean One' Review: The Grinch Stole the Fun From This Horror Flick
The Mean One is the horror-movie reimagining of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, told from the point of view of Cindy Lou Who as an adult. Sounds like a wacky, wonky, fractured fairytale, right? The film starts off with rhyming narration, fitting in with the original, and has a cute little girl with pigtails… witnessing a traumatic horror amidst the sparkling glow of Christmas lights. That seems like the perfect start to a silly horror film. Unfortunately, it’s not.
Collider
'Airheads' Co-Stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler Reflect on the Cult-Classic Comedy
Before his resurgence in the critically celebrated The Whale and his recognizable roles in George in the Jungle and The Mummy franchise, Brendan Fraser played the frontman of a rock band trying to make it big in Airheads. The actor starred alongside legendary icons Adam Sandler and Steve Buscemi, with the trio appearing as fame-hungry bandmates in a fictional group called the Lone Rangers. The feature would mark a major career milestone for Fraser, who before Airheads, was primarily known for his role in Les Mayfield’s 1992 comedy Encino Man. In a recent interview with Variety, Sandler and Fraser reunited almost two decades later and had a laugh while talking about their time filming the cult-favorite movie that told the story of the rockers hijacking a radio station to get their song on air.
Collider
Jennifer Lawrence's ‘No Hard Feelings’ Swaps Release Date With ‘The Flash’
2023 is fast approaching, which means the new year’s movie schedule is quickly taking shape and ever evolving. Like 2022, 2023 looks to be another crowded year for films. Particularly the summer movie season, which sees five major blockbusters being released in June alone. Because of that, we should expect a lot of release dates to shift as we grow closer to the summer. The first example of this is the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings, as the film has just moved back a week from June 16, 2023 to June 23, 2023. This is in response to The Flash recently moving up a week to No Hard Feelings' original date.
Collider
'Stargirl' Creator Geoff Johns Reveals Inspiration for Each Season Following Series Finale
And it’s a wrap for The CW’s Stargirl on its own terms! The series is one of the exceptions to the DC shows that got axed this year under David Zaslav’s new regime. When the makers of the hit show received a heads-up that a wave of cancelation was about to sweep through shows, they decided to give the characters a proper send-off. In a new interview with TV Line, creator Geoff Johns discussed cutting the tease for what could have been an “insane” Season 4 and the legacy of Stargirl.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Angela Bassett Revealed She Filmed a Scene with [SPOILER]
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently doing a number at the box office. And just like its predecessor, Black Panther, the film has received a wide range of positive reviews. The Ryan Coogler-directed film had the difficult task of paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa while at the same time crafting a new path forward. The success enjoyed by the film so far can be traced back to the exceptional performances put in by the cast members. Angela Bassett, who plays T’Challa’s mother, Queen Ramonda, has seen her performance in the film generate award buzz. Now, the actress who played a grieving mother and queen has spoken about a scene she had filmed with T’Challa’s son, Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Sun).
Collider
'Empire of Light' Cast and Character Guide
Empire of Light has been described as a love letter to cinema, and this is no surprise considering the man behind the screen. Written, produced, and directed by Sam Mendes, this drama film is set in the 1980s and revolves around a movie theater, its employees, and a love story. The acclaimed filmmaker is best known for bringing the Oscar-winning American Beauty to the big screen, as well as his recent success with the Oscars Best Picture nominee, 1917. A two-time Golden Globe and BAFTA winner, Mendes also directed the acclaimed Revolutionary Road as well as two of Daniel Craig's James Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre.
Collider
What Makes 'Psych: The Musical' the Ideal Musical Episode
Not many TV comedies are as hilariously creative as USA’s Psych. With eight seasons and three movies under its belt, there’s no denying that. Back before Psych’s popularity, the series had less freedom; however, Season 7 saw an influx of episodes that fully embraced the weirdness that Psych does best. Ever since the show’s second season, series creator Steve Franks had an idea for his dream episode. Five seasons later, he was finally able to make it.
Collider
What Happens to Wonder Woman Now?
A little over a month into their tenure running DC Films, James Gunn and Peter Safran made their first major moves in the division by canning the long in development Wonder Woman 3, a project written and directed by Patty Jenkins and set to star Gal Gadot. Despite this star teasing the project just a day earlier, Wonder Woman 3, at least in its current incarnation, seems to be dead in the water due to it not fitting Gunn and Safran’s multimedia plans for the DC Universe. While this movie is down for the count, Wonder Woman won’t be missing from the big screen for long, especially since many ambitious projects are in the works based on various DC Comics properties. However, with this project’s demise, it does become understandable to ask…where does this character go next?
Collider
What's With the Modern Music Needle Drops in 'Willow'?
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Willow. When the Walt Disney Company officially purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the first questions that rose to mind were regarding the future of the Star Wars franchise. Obviously, the galaxy far, far away was going to take precedence in the $4 billion deal, but it now seems like Disney is turning its eyes to some of the other properties in the Lucasfilm archive. Fans have been clamoring about a continuation of the 1988 fantasy adventure Willow for years, and Disney+ has finally begun releasing the sequel series of the same name. Although Warwick Davis returns as the titular character, he’s accompanied by a new batch of youthful faces that play the protagonists of the series.
Collider
'Monarch' Cancelled After One Season on Fox
The musical drama series Monarch has been cancelled after its first season. Amongst other series, Fox has not renewed the series for a second season, bringing an end to the Roman’s country music dynasty. Despite being Fox’s first wholly-owned scripted series, which it ordered back in May 2021, the...
Comments / 0