Golden Globes Falls Short of 300 Voter Goal by 101, Expels Reformist Member Frank Rousseau for Falsifying Stories (Exclusive)

Growing Pains actor Kirk Cameron is banned from hosting readings of his children's Christian book at more than 50 publicly funded libraries - despite most hosting 'drag queen story times' for kids
Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron has a new Christian Children's book out but he's being banned from hosting story hours at publicly funded community libraries that also host similar events for drag queens. It is common for community libraries to run story-hour programs for kids and parents that correspond with...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Brad Pitt Scores Small Victory In Court After Actor Accuses Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Of Refusing To Turn Over Key Documents In Battle Over $164 Million French Estate
A Los Angeles judge sided with Brad Pitt and scheduled a hearing after the actor accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and her company of refusing to turn over key documents as part of their bitter court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Pitt, 58, sued Jolie, 47, after she sold her stake in a $164 million French estate and vineyard named Chateau Miraval S.A. — that they purchased while married.Pitt said they had agreed to never sell off their stake without the other’s approval. In the suit, he revealed in 2021, Jolie said she needed...
‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Wants Recount After Losing His Ojai Mayoral Bid by 42 votes
The actor told The Wrap Thursday that he plans to file the paperwork asking Ventura County to tally the votes again
‘The Blue Caftan’ Filmmaker Maryam Touzani Hopes to Represent Morocco at This Year’s Oscars (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap spotlight's her award-winning film in this year's International issue
‘Joyland’ Director Saim Sadiq on How Honesty Grounds His Queer Love Story
TheWrap magazine: For his debut feature, which was momentarily banned in its native Pakistan, Sadiq followed the "only barometer in cinema"
‘Empire of Light’ Review: Sam Mendes’ Love Letter to Cinema Lacks Focus
This reverie on movie palaces often forgets the part about actually loving film, among many other script issues
Irish Oscar Entry ‘The Quiet Girl’ Has a Secret Weapon: Silence
TheWrap magazine: "The different types of silence in the film are reflective of Irish society and certain aspects of our past," says director Colm Bairad
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Review: Bold, Dark and Funny Reimagining Dances to Its Own Tune
Brave children (and brave adults) will embrace this gorgeous and sinister stop-motion version that's far more del Toro than Disney
‘One Fine Morning’ Review: Mia Hansen-Løve Captures Love, Death, and Renewal in a Young Mother’s Life
La Seydoux gives a striking performance, her face registering a panoply of emotions with honesty and subtlety
‘Last Film Show’ Director Pan Nalin Discusses Similarities to ‘The Fablemans': ‘Quite Amazing How All Filmmakers Think Alike’
TheWrap Screening Series: Nalin was joined by producer Dheer Momaya and star Bhavin Rabari. Pan Nalin, writer and director of “Last Film Show,” India’s official submission for the Best International Feature Oscar, turned to his own childhood growing in the Adtala village in Saurashtra for inspiration for the semi-autobiographical film.
How the Indian Film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Told the True Story of a Brothel Madam Who Became a Political Leader (Video)
TheWrap Screening Series: "I wanted this story from Mumbai. I lived one lane away from where she lived for 30 years of my life," writer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali says
‘Let the Little Light Shine’ Film Review: Black Chicago Students Fight for Their School and Their Futures
A powerful palliative to racist narratives of the city, this doc spotlights brilliant and committed students and teachers fighting for what's right
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Awards groups continue their need for speed, as the National Board of Review went full Hollywood in their selections of Best Film and Best Director for 2022. The billion-dollar blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” took Best Film and Steven Spielberg won Best Director for his heart-rending ode to his childhood in “The Fabelmans”.
Warner Bros Didn’t Cancel ‘Wonder Woman 3,’ Patty Jenkins Walked Off the Project (Exclusive)
In an acrimonious exchange with studio chief Mike DeLuca, the "Wonder Woman 1984" filmmaker sent him a dictionary definition of "character arc"
‘Branson’ Director Reveals Billionaire Initially Opposed Including His Would-Be Posthumous Farewell Video in the HBO Docuseries
A recording of Richard Branson 16 days before hes scheduled to travel into space opens the show
‘Ohio State Murders’ Broadway Review: Audra McDonald Offers a Study in Controlled Rage
Playwright Adrienne Kennedy makes a powerful, very belated Broadway debut
New York Times Staffers Seek to Boost ‘Future of Journalism’ as 1,100 Guild Members Go on One-Day Strike
"We, and journalists everywhere, know that we do our best work when we are valued and we are treated equitably," reporter Jenny Vrentas said
‘The White Lotus’ Hits Another Series High With Episode 6 Viewership
Season 2's penultimate installment drew in 2.8 million viewers
Rupert Murdoch Agrees to Abide by Independent Board Groups’ Decisions on Fox-News Corp Remarriage
Murdoch family members are not on the special committees evaluating the proposed recombination of the media empire
