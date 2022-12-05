ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Bee's Best: Vote for The Fresno Bee prep girls Athlete of the Week for Nov. 28-Dec. 3

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Vote for The Fresno Bee’s Girls’ Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 3.

The 10 athletes come from basketball and soccer.

You can vote until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 11. To vote again, hit refresh.

The Bee also is running a boys athlete of the week poll .

Coaches may nominate an athlete for next week’s prep poll by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com .

