ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 WZAK

Michelle Obama Is Giving Fly Girl Style Vibes On Her ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour

By Samjah Iman
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwS7K_0jYEpPfa00
Source: Derek White / Getty

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has been looking absolutely fresh on her The Light We Carry book tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xo1w6_0jYEpPfa00
Source: Derek White / Getty

Somebody cue “Around The Way Girl” by LL Cool J because our forever First Lady Michelle Obama’s book tour wardrobe has been giving us those vibes. Obama has been handing out look after look as she hit the stage in Atlanta to promote her latest novel, The Light We Carry. While she was in the White House, her style was indeed impeccable – making her THE best-dressed First Lady ever. And now that she’s on her new journey, her style game has been elevated from chic to fly chic. She’s taking style risks that would have surely gotten her securitized as the First Lady, and we are loving every moment of her fashion freedom!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFZOa_0jYEpPfa00
Source: Derek White / Getty

Michelle Obama’s Braids and Leisure Looks

The fact that she is currently rocking braids makes us fall in love with her all over again. The author sported her ‘do in a top knot with tendrils hanging on both sides of her face as she chatted with Tyler Perry about her recent book. Her all-black leather outfit was banging, and the leather boots with the silver studs sent us over the edge. And just when you think the leather outfit was the bomb, Obama hit us with a Roksanda X Fila jacket and pants that had us saying, “yasssss, Michelle!”

Obama donned the leisure look with a Christy Rilling one-shoulder bodysuit and Stuart Weitzman booties. Her braids were half up in a top knot, and the other half hung down her back.

Obama’s recent looks have us giddy with excitement, waiting for her upcoming slay. And if we catch her in some bamboo earrings next, we will fall out and have to be revived by the style gods.

DON’T MISS…

Michelle Obama Is Giving Fly Girl Style Vibes On Her ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pioneering Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Dorothy Pitman Hughes, a pioneering Black feminist, child welfare advocate and lifelong community activist who toured the country speaking with Gloria Steinem in the 1970s and appears with her in one of the most iconic photos of the second-wave feminist movement, has died. She was 84. Hughes died Dec. 1 in Tampa, Florida, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, said Maurice Sconiers of the Sconiers Funeral Home in Columbus, Georgia. Her daughter, Delethia Ridley Malmsten, said the cause was old age. Though they came to feminism from different places — Hughes from community activism and Steinem from journalism — the two forged a powerful speaking partnership in the early 1970s, touring the country at a time when feminism was seen as predominantly white and middle class, a divide dating back to the origins of the American women’s movement. Steinem credited Hughes with helping her become comfortable speaking in public. In one of the most famous images of the era, taken in October 1971, the two raised their right arms in the Black Power salute. The photo is now in the National Portrait Gallery.
COLUMBUS, GA
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy