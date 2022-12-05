This Ridiculously Luxurious All-Season Down Duvet Makes Me Feel Like I’m Sleeping at a Fancy Hotel (and It’s 30% Off!)

Read full article on original website
"Best Night's Sleep Ever!" This Real Down Comforter With 6,600 Perfect Ratings Is Now on Sale for Just $115!
A fluffy comforter is a must for keeping you warm in bed at night but, unfortunately, they don't last forever. Comforters can pancake out on you over time and shift around, leaving you with spots that are flat (and chilly). Sound like a familiar conundrum? There's a sale happening at Amazon that you definitely don't want to miss.
‘I’m a Sleep Specialist, and These Are the 4 Best Sleep-Boosting Drinks To Sip Before Bed—And Throughout the Day’
Though you might be in the habit of eating a couple of melatonin gummies before bedtime with the hopes of getting a good night’s rest, know that they are far from the only thing you can consume for better sleep. In fact, according to two leading sleep experts, what you eat and sip on throughout the day plays a critical role in the quality of your shuteye. To help with restless nights, these sleep specialists shared four of the best rest-inducing drinks (and the last one might really surprise you). Plus, they unveil the beverages you should avoid drinking before going to bed that can disrupt the quality of your sleep throughout the night.
Woman shares correct way to wash your bed sheets so they smell amazing
There's nothing better than crawling into bed with freshly washed sheets, especially when they smell good. And now, one woman on TikTok has revealed how to wash your bed sheets so that they smell amazing every time - and it's such an easy trick. You can watch below:. The woman,...
7 Simple Ways to Keep Your Home Free of Pet Hair
Free yourself from fur-covered floors, furniture, and clothing.
How to sleep better on an uncomfortable mattress – 7 easy hacks
Broken sleep isn't fun, so try these easy hacks to make your mattress instantly more comfortable.
40 Cheap Upgrades That Will Make Your Car Feel Like a Luxury Vehicle
There are quite a few ways you can make your car look more expensive than it really is for less than $100 — sometimes for even less than $20.
I’m a cleaning expert – here are the cheapest ways to keep your clothes looking their best
A cleaning expert has revealed their top tips for making your clothes look their best – while keeping costs down at the same time. Lipstick, make-up, wine and even deodorant can all cause damage to wardrobe favourites, but according to scientist Martin TerBekke, putting the item in the freezer before popping them in the washing machine can help to get a stain off.
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This 'Convenient' Handheld Vacuum for Small Messes — and It's 38% Off
They say it has “fantastic suction power” When it comes to cleaning small messes around the house, a reliable handheld vacuum cleaner is a must. And if you're in the market for one, we suggest heading to Amazon. Right now, the site is offering 38 percent off the Eufy by Anker HomeVac Handheld Vacuum Cleaner. The cleaning gadget is equipped with 5,500 pascals of suction power to easily tackle everything from dust on windowsills to crumbs in between couch cushions. Even better, the compact vacuum is a breeze...
Best Backpacking Gear Deals From the REI Holiday Warm Up Sale
This is a sponsored post brought to you by REI. Head over to REI.com between 12/9/22 and 12/19/22 to take advantage of the annual REI Holiday Warm Up Sale. Who says you can’t hit the trails just because it’s 20 degrees and snowy out? With the right clothing and equipment, every season is hiking season! Save up to 30% on four-season clothing layers and backpacking gear between December 9 and December 19 during the REI Holiday Warm Up Sale. We sifted through the catalog to find the best deals so you don’t have to. Here are some of our favorites.
From Weighted Blankets to Massage Guns, These Are the Best Gifts You Can Give for Under $50
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Gift-giving doesn’t have to be costly — after all, it’s the thought that counts right? But when you’re looking for a great gift to give, you don’t want to be too cheap either. Fortunately, there are a number of great gift ideas under $50, that all appear pricier than they actually are. All of these gifts on our list let you deliver something useful, personal or fun without breaking the bank (note: prices were accurate at time of this...
Why I Traded My Traditional Christmas Tree for a Bright Pink, Plastic One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A couple years ago during my first pandemic Christmas, I decided it was time to trade in my worn out faux Christmas tree. By November 2020, I’d been holed up alone in my one-bedroom apartment for about nine months, uncertain if I would be able to head home just 90 miles north of Chicago for Christmas with my family. I figured if I was going to spend the traditionally communal holiday in such an unusually siloed fashion, I might as well indulge myself.
Finnish mothers have been receiving a free 'baby box' of essentials for 84 years and it's amazing
A newborn baby is typically associated with a lot of expenses; from a crib, clothes, diapers and shoes to many other things. Aware of the burden this places on new parents, Finland's government makes sure to give a baby box to all expectant mothers. And the best part is that it is a tradition that they have been following for the last 84 years, as reported by BBC.
Create the Clutter-Free Pantry of Your Dreams with OXO’s Pop Container Sale
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Pantry clutter is frustratingly easy to succumb to — and it leads to a lot of unnecessary headaches. A less-than-organized pantry is the biggest culprit of “lost” ingredients, which then become redundant ingredients when you go to the store and think you’re buying a replacement (but are actually buying a duplicate). Clutter also likes to put a surprise pause on cooking by making you spend five minutes searching for that one crucial ingredient that you know is right around here somewhere … right?
I Regret Ignoring My Mom’s Advice After Buying My First House — Here’s Why
Sarah Magnuson is a Chicago-based, Rockford, Illinois-born and bred writer and comedian. She has bachelor’s degrees in English and Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Service Management. When she’s not interviewing real estate experts or sharing her thoughts on laundry chutes (major proponent), Sarah can be found producing sketch comedy shows and liberating retro artifacts from her parents’ basement.
Baby Bunting Bags Perfect For Chilly Weather
Baby bunting bags are what every parent needs during the cold months of the year so you can easily tuck the baby in and stick them in the stroller. Now, you can easily go out to run errands or for some exercise with your little one without worrying whether or not they’re warm enough. The best bunting bags are fleece-lined (which most of our list has!), so they’re big on cozy comfort. Plus, these make great baby shower gifts because every parent can easily use a bunting bag. Even if they aren’t frequently using a stroller (we won’t judge; we don’t know your life), they can easily use a bunting bag to wrap up the baby at home.
The Best Thing I’ve Ever Bought for My Dog, as an Anxious Pet Parent
Sassafras Lowrey is a Certified Trick Dog Instructor (CTDI) and award winning author of fiction and nonfiction books about LGBTQ people and/or dogs living in Portland, Oregon. You can keep up with Sassafras on Twitter/Instagram @SassafrasLowrey and www.SassafrasLowrey.com. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
Made In Just Launched a Full Cast-Iron Cookware Set — Snag It Before It’s Gone
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
How I Get My Kids to Declutter (and Donate) Their Toys Before the Influx of Gifts This Holiday Season
It’s the holiday season, and if you’re a parent like me, you’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about and shopping for gifts for your kids. Along with buying new items, now is a great time to get rid of old toys they already have. So in preparation for the influx of gifts, spend some time decluttering your kids’ toys.
The best headphpnes for sleeping in 2022: earbuds, masks, and more
If you’re like us, you love to fall asleep to music or the soothing sounds of nature. If you live in a noisy area, however, or if you have roommates, you may have to rely on headphones to block the outside world or serenade you to slumberland. Of course, most headphones aren’t comfortable enough and can be too cumbersome to sleep with all night without them falling off.
A Guide to the Different Styles of Carpet
Carpets make the home feel complete. For most people, nothing beats having a comfy and soft feeling under their feet. Fortunately, stylish and beautiful carpets are available in various patterns, cuts, and colors to fit your aesthetic. Therefore, with carpets adding to the décor, choosing the right style is vital....
