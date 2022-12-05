Read full article on original website
Paul Crye
3d ago
yeah you guys won't be happy until you have us totally broke you got to taxes and tax on and chimney Christmas why don't you put a stop spending so much money on frivolous things like brand new cars for separate people where they don't share them when they used to stop giving each other raises I mean come on.
mymotherlode.com
Tentative Agreement Reached To Boost Law Enforcement Salaries
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley is pleased to hear that a tentative agreement was reached in closed session at this week’s board of supervisors meeting that would help increase law enforcement salaries within his office. We reported previously that Sheriff Pooley has been voicing concerns...
mercedcountytimes.com
Two new Republicans to represent region
Two new Republicans are now in the local political scene as they start to represent Merced County in Washington and Sacramento. Late last week, farmer and businessman John Duarte declared victory in California’s 13th Congressional District, which contains much of the middle-to-lower Central Valley area. And on Monday, newly...
mymotherlode.com
New Resort Project Proposed In Groveland
Groveland, CA — A new project is going through the Tuolumne County government review process that calls for the construction of 12 guest cabins, a yoga dome, and a swimming pool in the 23000 block of Sprague Road East in Groveland. County documents note that the property owner is...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County dismisses Schaeffer as HHSA director
El Dorado County dismissed newly appointed Health and Human Services Agency Director Evelyn Schaeffer from her position Dec. 6, leaving the county without a director for the second time in 2022. Without citing reason, County Counsel David Livingston reported the action during the Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday meeting after closed...
KCRA.com
Concerned residents meet to discuss controversial Delta tunnel plan
HOOD, Calif. — Dozens of concerned Delta residents turned out to discuss one of the most controversial water proposals in California history: the $16 billion Delta tunnel plan. A public meeting was held Tuesday night in the community of Hood, an area that could see significant impacts from the...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora High Graduate Sworn In As New Assemblywoman
Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County native was sworn into office as a new California Assemblymember during a special ceremony held Monday at the state capitol. Pilar Schiavo, who grew up in Tuolumne County, and graduated from Sonora High School in 1993, won a hotly contested race last month to represent the Santa Clarita Valley in Assembly District 40. Schiavo, a Democrat had 50.2 percent of the vote, and the incumbent Republican, Suzette Valladares received 49.8 percent. Schiavo was the only Democrat to flip an Assembly seat.
mymotherlode.com
Supervisors Want More Info Ahead Of Visit Tuolumne County Funding Vote
Sonora, CA — The board of supervisors in Tuolumne County collectively agreed that they would like to fully dive into the finances and goals of Visit Tuolumne County before any actions to potentially reduce the group’s funding over the long haul. It was a major topic on today’s...
mymotherlode.com
Oydegaard, Floyd
Floyd D. P. Oydegaard, born March 29, 1946 in Sacramento, California passed away October 21, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Memorial to be announced after the turn of the new year; contributions requested to Country Cowboy Church, 14535 Peaceful Valley Rd, Sonora, CA 95370. Date of Death: 10/21/2022. Age: 76.
mymotherlode.com
Sierra Conservation Center Avoids State Closure List
Sacramento, CA — Citing a desire to cut costs, the California Department of Corrections has decided to close two state prisons. The CDCR reports that it evaluated the state’s various prisons when deciding which to close, taking into account factors like the costs to operate, potential impact on the workforce of surrounding communities, rehabilitation programs available, etc. In the end, the state announced that the Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Blythe (2,039 inmates) will close in March of 2025. In addition, a $32-million annual lease with the company CoreCivic for the California City Correctional Facility in Kern County (nearly 1,900 inmates) will be terminated in March of 2024, effectively ending the use of that facility as a state prison.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding
Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom and Counties Begin CARE Court Implementation – Stanislaus and Tuolumne Counties Included in First Cohort
The CARE Act is a first-in-the-nation process to deliver critical services to vulnerable individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders when it is needed the most. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders for a convening of the first...
mymotherlode.com
Body Discovered In Washington Fire Identified
Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found inside the Washington Fire footprint. The deceased is Robert Frank Baiko of Sonora, and his next of kin has been notified, according to sheriff’s officials. As we reported here on August 26, the one-year anniversary of the blaze, the body was still being examined by “the anthropology department and in the process of being identified,” disclosed sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Wants You To Check Your Internet Service
Sonora, CA – For the first time ever, anyone can easily challenge internet provider service claims, which could bring thousands of additional dollars in infrastructure funding to Tuolumne County. That is why the county is urging all residents and businesses to make a quick online check of their high-speed...
mymotherlode.com
Faulty Brakes Blamed For RV Crash In Sonora
Sonora, CA – An RV crash in downtown Sonora on Tuesday morning resulted in three people being injured and shut down a busy intersection for hours. It was just before 11 a.m. when Sonora Police were notified of the crash at the intersection of Hope Lane and Lyons Street in Sonora. Once on scene, the officers found the motorhome on its side and partially up against a rock wall. A female passenger had managed to escape the wreckage unharmed, but the male driver was trapped inside.
Boil water notice canceled for nearly 300 Stockton properties
STOCKTON, Calif. — A boil water notice issued to nearly 300 homes in east Stockton has been canceled after testing results found that the tap water is safe to consume. City officials issued the notice on Monday by visiting homes in the impacted area in person, between Lafayette and Marsh streets and Filbert and Broadway streets.
mymotherlode.com
Cummings, Susan
Susan Cummings, born July 14, 1955 passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Mark Twain Medical Center, San Andrea, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 12/03/2022. Age: 67. Residence: Columbia, CA.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Brothers killed in crash involving detective, Modesto HS misconduct allegations, Sen. Warnock wins GA runoff
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Tow Truck Accident Reported on Highway 165 in Merced County
On the afternoon of Monday, December 5, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal tow truck collision on Highway 165 near American Avenue in Merced County. The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. and involved a passenger vehicle and a tow truck, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Tow...
Criminals targeting high end elections this holiday season, Modesto police say
MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department (MPD) says in the past two weeks, 24 arrests have been made by its Property Crimes Unit for theft and burglary. Half of those arrested are from out of town and most from the Bay Area, according to MPD. Police say that's in part because out-of-town thieves like dense, high volume store areas close to freeways.
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Loyalton in Sierra Nevada, USGS says
LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of […]
