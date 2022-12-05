Sacramento, CA — Citing a desire to cut costs, the California Department of Corrections has decided to close two state prisons. The CDCR reports that it evaluated the state’s various prisons when deciding which to close, taking into account factors like the costs to operate, potential impact on the workforce of surrounding communities, rehabilitation programs available, etc. In the end, the state announced that the Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Blythe (2,039 inmates) will close in March of 2025. In addition, a $32-million annual lease with the company CoreCivic for the California City Correctional Facility in Kern County (nearly 1,900 inmates) will be terminated in March of 2024, effectively ending the use of that facility as a state prison.

