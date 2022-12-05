Read full article on original website
Related
‘Burning Shores': It’s Burn, Hollywood Burn in First Trailer for ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ DLC (Video)
Aloy flies to LA in ”Horizon Forbidden West“ expansion slated for release in April, 2023, exclusively on PlayStation 5. At long, long last “Horizon Forbidden West” is getting the massive DLC expansion fans have been begging for and with it, Aloy (Ashly Burch) is headed to Hollywood, baby.
‘One Fine Morning’ Review: Mia Hansen-Løve Captures Love, Death, and Renewal in a Young Mother’s Life
La Seydoux gives a striking performance, her face registering a panoply of emotions with honesty and subtlety
ABC Yanks Backstreet Boys Christmas Special After New Rape Accusation Against Nick Carter
"A Very Backstreet Holiday" had been scheduled for Dec. 14
Trevor Noah Ends Final ‘The Daily Show’ by Thanking Fans: ‘I Am So Grateful to You’ (Video)
Noah also pays tribute to the Black women who changed his life in final remarks as host of "The Daily Show"
‘Branson’ Director Reveals Billionaire Initially Opposed Including His Would-Be Posthumous Farewell Video in the HBO Docuseries
A recording of Richard Branson 16 days before hes scheduled to travel into space opens the show
‘Ohio State Murders’ Broadway Review: Audra McDonald Offers a Study in Controlled Rage
Playwright Adrienne Kennedy makes a powerful, very belated Broadway debut
‘Empire of Light’ Review: Sam Mendes’ Love Letter to Cinema Lacks Focus
This reverie on movie palaces often forgets the part about actually loving film, among many other script issues
‘Law & Order': Mehcad Brooks’ Character Experiences ‘Every Good Cop’s Worst Nightmare’ Over Innocent Suspect
In Thursday night’s episode of “Law & Order,” Mehcad Brooks’ police detective character Jalen Shaw find himself inadvertently perpetuating the racism of the prison system when he learns, too late, that a young male suspect whose confession he’s obtained is actually innocent. “This young man...
Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King’ Breaks Through a Netflix Wall on Most-Watched Programs List | Charts
Meanwhile, holiday programming is beginning to fill the most-viewed rankings
‘The UnRedacted (Jihad Rehab)’ Releases Official Trailer Ahead of One-Week LA Theatrical Run (Exclusive)
Controversial Sundance documentary will have screenings and Q&As with director Meg Smaker as it seeks Oscar nomination
‘Gossip Girl': Whitney Peak Says Zoya and Shan Are ‘Wreaking Havoc,’ but Not in a ‘Detrimental Way’
“Gossip Girl” Season 2 picks up with Little Z in a much different spot than the first season, as Zoya attempts to distance herself from her sister, Julien, and the whirlwind of scandal that made for a tumultuous entrance to the Upper East Side. “She’s trying to build her...
‘The Whale’ Review: Darren Aronofsky Handles a Heavyset Character With a Heavy Hand
This claustrophobic adaptation of a play simultaneously feels like a departure and entirely of a piece with his filmography
‘Everything Everywhere’ Director Wants Fans to Chill About Year-End Critics’ Snubs: ‘Why Waste Your Time on Anger?’
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is one of the best reviewed films of the year and could be in line for some Oscar glory, but some of the film’s fans took their aggression too far when it came to calling out critics who declined to put the genre-bending (and blockbusting) A24 film on their Top 10 list.
‘To the End’ Review: Eco-Documentary Finds Inspiration in Young Activists
Rachel Lears' follow-up to "Knock Down the House" is less focused, if no less passionate
‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Review: Stirring Doc Intertwines the DNA of Nan Goldin’s Art and Activism
Laura Poitras' Golden Lionwinner tracks the artist's life and her commitment to taking on the Sackler family's presence in the museum world
‘The Blue Caftan’ Faces Morocco’s Ultimate Taboo in Portraying a Queer, Closeted Craftsman
TheWrap magazine: Director Maryam Touzani says that shooting a film that talks about homosexuality was "a big, big risk"
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Review: Bold, Dark and Funny Reimagining Dances to Its Own Tune
Brave children (and brave adults) will embrace this gorgeous and sinister stop-motion version that's far more del Toro than Disney
Why ‘The UnRedacted’ Documentarian Meg Smaker Felt Compelled to Tell the Story of Guantanamo Detainees (Video)
Director Meg Smaker’s feature-length debut, the intense documentary “The UnRedacted” (formerly known as “Jihad Rehab”), chronicles the plight of Guantanamo detainees undergoing a longterm program of de-radicalization in Saudi Arabia. Speaking with “The Perfect Storm” author Sebastian Junger at a lively Awards Season Screening Series...
‘The Blue Caftan’ Filmmaker Maryam Touzani Hopes to Represent Morocco at This Year’s Oscars (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap spotlight's her award-winning film in this year's International issue
‘Matilda the Musical’ Film Review: The Kids Are Revolting, in the Best Way
The team behind the Olivier- and Tony-winning stage musical bring this tuneful tale of rebellious youth to rousing cinematic life
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0