Elon Musk told Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey that there was allegedly important data being hidden from the former CEO during his tenure at the helm of the social media company after Mr Dorsey had called for “full transparency” around the so-called “Twitter Files”.On Wednesday, Mr Dorsey responded to a tweet from Mr Musk and asked him to publish all data from the microblogging platform, uncensored, in a Wikileaks-style dump. “If the goal is transparency to build trust, why not just release everything without filter and let people judge for themselves? Including all discussions around current and future actions?” tweeted...

21 HOURS AGO