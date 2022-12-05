Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Musk said the banned accounts of Kathy Griffin and Jordan Peterson have been reinstated. But he isn't sure about the former president yet.
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says
Two-year-old X Æ a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round the room while Musk and his advisors met with Yoel Roth, per The Washington Post.
Twitter staffer says Elon Musk and his close advisers failed to inform employees of the plan of action after layoffs, report says
Twitter staff told WIRED they've heard nothing from Elon Musk and his advisors since the layoffs. One Twitter engineer in the report described the past week as "radio silence." Despite this, Musk has frequently tweeted about upcoming changes on Twitter and had scraps. Elon Musk and his advisers at Twitter...
Top House Republican: Elon Musk will release evidence of Biden admin pushing Twitter to censor conservatives
James Baker, a former FBI official turned Twitter deputy counsel, is likely to face questioning before Congress over the platform's censorship of Hunter Biden
Elon Musk sets the record straight on FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried and Twitter shares: 'He owns zero percent'
In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has come out and refuted reports alleging disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried owns shares of Twitter.
Janet Yellen says she 'misspoke' on Elon Musk national security review
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen backpedaled on prior remarks while underscoring Wednesday that the government may evaluate Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover if it determines a review is necessary.
Washington Examiner
Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'
Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
abovethelaw.com
Conservatives On Supreme Court Very Worried That OTHER Courts Might Be Too Political -- See Also
Maybe We Will Have A 2024 Election: Sam Alito fears some supreme court somewhere might become too political. Meanwhile, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson distilled today’s independent state legislature case down to various versions of this question and Alito’s crew seemed to have no answer. Paragraph One Of The...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Elon Musk tells Jack Dorsey ‘most important data’ was hidden as former CEO asks for release of ‘Twitter Files’
Elon Musk told Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey that there was allegedly important data being hidden from the former CEO during his tenure at the helm of the social media company after Mr Dorsey had called for “full transparency” around the so-called “Twitter Files”.On Wednesday, Mr Dorsey responded to a tweet from Mr Musk and asked him to publish all data from the microblogging platform, uncensored, in a Wikileaks-style dump. “If the goal is transparency to build trust, why not just release everything without filter and let people judge for themselves? Including all discussions around current and future actions?” tweeted...
Elon Musk says Constitution is greater than any president
Elon Musk responds to story of President Trump looking to terminate parts of the Constitution, saying the document was more important than any president.
Elon Musk slams Tesla founder Martin Eberhard in response to a tweet about the company's origin: He 'could have risked his money, but was unwilling to do so'
Elon Musk's role in Tesla's early history has been a point of contention. Eberhard has sued Musk, alleging libel because Musk says he's a founder.
Media watchdogs sound off on Politico editor warning Elon Musk against attacking Democrats: 'Partisan hacks'
Politico editor and MSNBC contributor Sam Stein was flamed for warning Elon Musk against criticizing Democratic politicians, and now prominent media voices are sounding off on the widely discussed Twitter exchange. On Friday, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., posted an official Senate letter addressed to Musk, the new owner of Twitter,...
Elon Musk's latest update to Twitter verification says that figures like Obama, Trump, and even Musk himself 'may not be notable'
Clicking a user's blue tick used to display a message saying the account was "notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."
Engadget
Democratic lawmakers want Elon Musk to explain China's role in 'platform manipulation' during protests
Three Democratic lawmakers in the House are answers from Elon Musk about a recent “platform manipulation campaign” related to recent protests in China. In a letter to the Twitter CEO, Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi, Adam Schiff and Jackie Speier write that they have “deep concern” about the recent that drowned out tweets about the protests.
