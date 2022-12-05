Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
Related
wcn247.com
Scientists lower alert for Mauna Loa, say eruption could end
HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists have lowered the alert level for the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island and say its first eruption in nearly 40 years may soon end. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says in a Saturday bulletin that the eruption on the mountain’s northeast rift zone is continuing, but lava output and volcanic gas emissions are “greatly reduced.” The observatory says further that high eruption rates are not expected to resume, and “current behavior suggests that the eruption may end soon.” It's still monitoring the mountain closely, however. Meanwhile a lava flow front has “stagnated” nearly 2 miles from a vital cross-island artery. Mauna Loa began spewing Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years.
wcn247.com
Oregon loses 2nd elections director in as many years
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years, with the current one announcing her resignation. Director Deborah Scroggin said the job is extremely challenging and cited uncertain funding. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan appeared before an Oregon House committee to outline those challenges and to appeal for more funds. In 2022, Fagan’s office tracked 220 incidents of false information. She said they often resulted in threats to life and safety, threats to infrastructure or calls for voter intimidation. Molly Woon, a senior advisor to Fagan, was named as interim elections director.
wcn247.com
Lawsuit seeks end to NY’s ban on jurors with felony records
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York civil rights organization has sued the state’s court system seeking to overturn a law barring people with felony convictions from serving on juries. The New York Civil Liberties Union argues that the statute spelling out qualifications for jury service disproportionately excludes Black men, leaving Black people significantly underrepresented in the jury pool. New York is just the latest state where the status quo of who’s allowed to serve on a jury is being challenged amid broader pushes for criminal justice reforms. California changed its law in 2020 to let people with felony records be jurors. Most states and federal courts still ban them, however.
wcn247.com
Police arrest man wounded in Oklahoma pot farm slayings
The survivor of a shooting at an Oklahoma marijuana farm that killed four people has been arrested after being released from a hospital. Court documents show Yifei Lin was arrested after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics filed notice to seize the farm it alleges was operating under an illegally obtained license with Lin listed as 25% owner. The filing alleges the farm illegally manufactured and distributed marijuana. The narcotics bureau says another man was listed as 75% owner of the farm to satisfy state residency requirements for license holders. An attorney for Lin said Saturday that he believes Lin was given bad advice in establishing the operation and is innocent.
wcn247.com
UNLV off to best start since '90, beats WSU 74-70
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 25 points, EJ Harkless added 20 and undefeated UNLV held off Washington State 74-70 in the Las Vegas Clash doubleheader at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. UNLV, which is off to its best start since 1990, won its 10th game and entered as one of 10 undefeated teams this season. Washington State (4-5) was down 12 points with 7:08 to play but pulled within three points twice inside the final minute. UNLV answered by making 3 of 4 from the line. TJ Bamba hit a 3 and scored eight points for the Cougars down the stretch.
wcn247.com
Whitmore shines for Villanova in win over Boston College
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Highly touted freshman Cam Whitmore scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench, leading Villanova to a 77-56 victory over Boston College in the Never Forget Tribute Classic. With the Wildcats leading 56-46 near the 9-minute mark of the second half, Mark Armstrong hit a 3-pointer that began a 9-0 run that also included five points by Whitmore on a 3-pointer and a dunk. The lead ballooned from there and twice reached 24 points, the first when Brendan Hausen hit a 3-pointer with 4:45 to go. Whitmore was playing his third game after a preseason injury. Mason Madsen and DeMarr Langford Jr. scored 13 points each for the Eagles.
wcn247.com
Rohde's 19 lead St. Thomas past Idaho State 76-70
POCATELLO, Idaho — Led by Andrew Rohde's 19 points, the St. Thomas Tommies defeated the Idaho State Bengals 76-70. The Tommies are 8-4 on the season, while the Bengals moved to 3-8.
wcn247.com
Siegrist nets 31, No. 25 Villanova women top Saint Joseph's
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maddie Siegrist scored 31 points, the 20th time she has scored at least 30, and No. 25 Villanova used a hot start to roll to a 82-59 win over Big Five rival Saint Joseph’s. Siegrist scored 13 points and Lucy Olsen 10 in the first half when Villanova went 7 of 11 on 3-pointers and shot 71% overall for a 45-26 lead. Olsen scored 20 points, making all three of her 3-pointers and 8 of 10 overall. Talya Brugler had 14 points for the Hawks, who came up short of matching the 1984-85 team’s 10-0 start, the best in school history.
Comments / 0