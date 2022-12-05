HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists have lowered the alert level for the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island and say its first eruption in nearly 40 years may soon end. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says in a Saturday bulletin that the eruption on the mountain’s northeast rift zone is continuing, but lava output and volcanic gas emissions are “greatly reduced.” The observatory says further that high eruption rates are not expected to resume, and “current behavior suggests that the eruption may end soon.” It's still monitoring the mountain closely, however. Meanwhile a lava flow front has “stagnated” nearly 2 miles from a vital cross-island artery. Mauna Loa began spewing Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO