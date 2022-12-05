Read full article on original website
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
Valeria Loureda’s Cheeky Instagram Celebrates Becoming WWE's First Cuban American Woman
Drew McIntyre Legitimately Injured
On December 5th Drew McIntyre announced that he would be unable to appear on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. In a post on social media the Scottish Warrior said that he was “medically disqualified” from competing. McIntyre had been due to team with Sheamus to take...
WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023
As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
Matt Riddle Removed From Upcoming WWE Live Events
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. He eventually became a champion on the main roster on a couple of occasions. He was written off WWE television, and now it seems he has been removed from all upcoming WWE events.
Dominik Mysterio Teases The Judgment Day Invading WWE SmackDown
Things have not been the same in the Mysterio household since WWE Clash at the Castle in September when Dominik turned on his father Rey. Dominik aligned with The Judgment Day and has since begun an on-screen romantic relationship with Rhea Ripley. Following the betrayal, Triple H allowed Rey to move from "Raw" to "SmackDown" to avoid further conflict. Unfortunately, that didn't stop the new couple when they invaded the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner, and it may not stop them from invading the blue brand either.
Cody Rhodes Was Asked by Kevin Owens if He Could Do a Dusty Rhodes Tribute for WarGames
In his second WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, Kevin Owens paid tribute to the late, great Dusty Rhodes. The former WWE Universal Champion competed in the match alongside Sheamus, Drew McIntrye, Ridge Holland, and Butch against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn), but the babyface team fell short.
WWE’s Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Wife Maryse Ouellet’s Relationship Timeline: Marriage, Parenthood and More
WWE Superstar Reportedly Apologizes For Botch On Raw
Monday Night Raw is a live show which means the Superstars of WWE don’t get to do a second take when they leave it all in the ring. This week on Raw, Austin Theory faced off against Mustafa Ali, and during the match there was a scary botch when Ali and Theory fell from the top rope when Ali went for a frankensteiner on Theory.
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
Backstage News On WWE Raw Return Being Kept Secret
You never know what’s going to happen on Monday Night Raw, and this week Mustafa Ali challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Unfortunately for Mustafa Ali his opportunity to become champion came to a screeching halt as Dolph Ziggler made his surprise return and attacked Austin Theory which caused the match to end in a disqualification.
Jade Cargill & Naomi Link Up To Watch Hawks Vs Thunder Game
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in AEW and there’s no arguing that. She is a true star and her stock continues to rise even now. Cargill recently shared her moments with Naomi from the Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game. Naomi recently took to Twitter...
Valerie Loureda Receives New WWE Ring Name
The first Cuban American female NXT Superstar Valerie Loureda has received her new ring name. She will now be going by the name of Lola Vice. She reveals this on her social media. Loureda is a former Bellator MMA prospect and was signed with WWE following her WrestleMania tryout earlier...
Former AEW Star Currently At WWE Tryout
When Triple H gained control of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July, the policy regarding WWE signings was also softened. In the last year of the McMahon regime, WWE opted against signing independent wrestling stars, instead targeting college athletes. The change in regime has once...
More Details on Upcoming WWE Return to India, Update on Venue
– As previously reported, WWE is planning a return to India for January 18, 2023. According to an update by PWInsider, the event will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The venue has a capacity of about 5,000 people. Additionally, the card is expected to feature “mostly”...
Tony Khan Teases Update on ROH TV Situation This Weekend
– Ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH owner and AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted during today’s media conference call that an update on Ring of Honor’s TV situation could be revealed during the event (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Khan announced the acquisition of ROH earlier this year. The deal officially closed in May.
