Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Related
KHBS
Several weekend holiday celebrations planned
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The holidays are drawing closer, and to celebrate, communities and organizations across the area have events scheduled through the second weekend of the month. Alma:. The city of Alma's Christmas Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. Bentonville:. The Bentonville Christmas Parade is...
Rogers and Bentonville can sell alcohol on Sundays starting in January
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays in November and now The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) has officially announced the election results have been certified. According to the Benton County election results, Rogers residents voted over 70%...
KHBS
Bikeable building opens to the public in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The building in the is known as the "Ledger" and is 230,000 square feet and features a switchback bike ramp that allows people to bike from floor to floor. “We looked at how can we build a team that could bring something to Bentonville that hadn't...
KHBS
P.E.A.R.L's House collecting donations for men's recovery home Saturday
ROGERS, Ark. — A group that supports people going through the Benton County Drug Court is collecting donations to open a second recovery home. P.E.A.R.L., or Positive Energy Affecting Recovering Lives, opened a home for women in Rogers in 2020. Now, the group is set to open a recovery...
Siloam Springs man recreates 'Christmas Vacation' RV to host toy drive
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Siloam Springs resident has recreated the Christmas Vacation RV and Cousin Eddie costume to gather toys this holiday season. Jeff Lee is a national rodeo announcer who's hosting his 9th annual Lee Family Toy Drive benefiting the Loaves N' Fishes Food Pantry. The pantry is a ministry of The Ridge Church located in Pea Ridge.
KHBS
Human remains identified in Bella Vista
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock identified human remains found in Bella Vista as 46-year-old Matthew Loftin. Loftin had been missing since September of 2021. Investigators said someone discovered a skull near the Buckingham Trailhead of the Back 40 trail on Oct. 30.
Missing cat returns home 5 years later
Bobby the cat was reunited with his mom in Arkansas more than 5 years after he went missing in Pennsylvania.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Walmart Launches Recycling Hub Program in Time for Holidays
Walmart is collaborating with international recycling provider TerraCycle to introduce the Walmart Hub Recycling Program. Through the program, consumers can bring all brands of coffee capsules, water filters, plastic bottles, soft plastic food packaging, and rigid plastic packaging to participating Springdale, Ark. and Broken Arrows, Okla. Walmart supercenter locations, as well as at the Fayetteville, Ark., Sam’s Club store.
fourstateshomepage.com
New truck stop coming to Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Petro, Flying J, and Love’s — they’re all popular spots to stop for truckers on a long haul across the country. Joplin has its fair share, a number that is growing. “You know, when you think about trying to park you know, 60-70...
Bentonville man found guilty following hiker’s death
A federal magistrate judge convicted a Bentonville man yesterday on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.
KYTV
Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision
Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
WATCH: Prairie Grove video depicting staff and kids as shooting victims
Administrators of Prairie Grove School Board tried to get a few points across by making a memorial video of their staff and students as victims of a fake school shooting.
This Arkansas Christmas Light Display is Nominated One of The Best in US
If you love Christmas lights Arkansas has plenty of them. If you haven't checked out this fun Christmas light display you really should take the time this holiday season to do so. The Lights of the Ozarks is located in historic downtown Fayetteville. The display of lights has over half...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Flames light up the Joplin sky from large 2-story house fire
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 5:30 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, fire reported at 832 S Pennsylvania alerting Joplin E-911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded. Joplin Fire sounded a second alarm as flames and thick black smoke were visible from an active fire. Tipsters tell us they could see fire and smoke visible in the morning sky near...
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Netflix comes to Joplin, single vehicle fatality
JOPLIN, Mo. – Netflix’s latest season of its true crime documentary show I Am A Killer features a Joplin man who was sentenced to first-degree murder. Gary Black was convicted of the fatal stabbing of Jason Johnson in 1998. But Jason Johnson was not his only victim. Jackie Clark Senior was robbed and shot by Gary Black near i-44 in Joplin when he was 18 years old…and now he’s telling his story.
Home destroyed by fire in Sarcoxie
SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 5 a.m. reports of a fire in on the 200 block of 8th Street alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance, and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Carthage Fire toned as mutual aid. Fire reported to have started at the rear of the home. On arrival active flames and smoke visible....
Rangeline store victim of smash-and-grab burglaries 4 times in 2 weeks
JOPLIN, Mo. – For the fourth time in a two week span a Rangeline convenient store has been burglarized. Two times in the last two days. Joplin Police Capt William Davis tells us they are investigating all of the break-ins. These smash-and-grab burglaries have all occurred overnight during closing hours as persons break windows, and/or doors, to gain access. Then...
How to Watch: No. 9 Arkansas vs. Oklahoma channel, stream, game time
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks are in Tulsa (Okla.) to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in a neutral-site matchup inside the BOK Center, the 30th meeting between the two programs. Arkansas owns a 16-13 lead in the all-time series, but Oklahoma notched an 88-66 win in last year’s matchup in Tulsa.
Comments / 0