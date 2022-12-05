ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

KHBS

Several weekend holiday celebrations planned

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The holidays are drawing closer, and to celebrate, communities and organizations across the area have events scheduled through the second weekend of the month. Alma:. The city of Alma's Christmas Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. Bentonville:. The Bentonville Christmas Parade is...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Bikeable building opens to the public in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The building in the is known as the "Ledger" and is 230,000 square feet and features a switchback bike ramp that allows people to bike from floor to floor. “We looked at how can we build a team that could bring something to Bentonville that hadn't...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Siloam Springs man recreates 'Christmas Vacation' RV to host toy drive

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Siloam Springs resident has recreated the Christmas Vacation RV and Cousin Eddie costume to gather toys this holiday season. Jeff Lee is a national rodeo announcer who's hosting his 9th annual Lee Family Toy Drive benefiting the Loaves N' Fishes Food Pantry. The pantry is a ministry of The Ridge Church located in Pea Ridge.
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Human remains identified in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock identified human remains found in Bella Vista as 46-year-old Matthew Loftin. Loftin had been missing since September of 2021. Investigators said someone discovered a skull near the Buckingham Trailhead of the Back 40 trail on Oct. 30.
BELLA VISTA, AR
wasteadvantagemag.com

Walmart Launches Recycling Hub Program in Time for Holidays

Walmart is collaborating with international recycling provider TerraCycle to introduce the Walmart Hub Recycling Program. Through the program, consumers can bring all brands of coffee capsules, water filters, plastic bottles, soft plastic food packaging, and rigid plastic packaging to participating Springdale, Ark. and Broken Arrows, Okla. Walmart supercenter locations, as well as at the Fayetteville, Ark., Sam’s Club store.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

New truck stop coming to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Petro, Flying J, and Love’s — they’re all popular spots to stop for truckers on a long haul across the country. Joplin has its fair share, a number that is growing. “You know, when you think about trying to park you know, 60-70...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision

Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Flames light up the Joplin sky from large 2-story house fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 5:30 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, fire reported at 832 S Pennsylvania alerting Joplin E-911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded. Joplin Fire sounded a second alarm as flames and thick black smoke were visible from an active fire. Tipsters tell us they could see fire and smoke visible in the morning sky near...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Netflix comes to Joplin, single vehicle fatality

JOPLIN, Mo. – Netflix’s latest season of its true crime documentary show I Am A Killer features a Joplin man who was sentenced to first-degree murder. Gary Black was convicted of the fatal stabbing of Jason Johnson in 1998. But Jason Johnson was not his only victim. Jackie Clark Senior was robbed and shot by Gary Black near i-44 in Joplin when he was 18 years old…and now he’s telling his story.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Home destroyed by fire in Sarcoxie

SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 5 a.m. reports of a fire in on the 200 block of 8th Street alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance, and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Carthage Fire toned as mutual aid. Fire reported to have started at the rear of the home. On arrival active flames and smoke visible....
SARCOXIE, MO

