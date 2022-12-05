Read full article on original website
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Envisioned To Spring Up Alongside Crypto Majors Like BNB
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and crypto majors are all predicted to ascend in value in 2023. Analysts expect ORBN to shine the brightest and have net returns of up to 60x. Orbeon Protocol is changing the game since its features will enable everyone to participate in early-stage acquisitions. After a rise in demand, ORBN’s presale has reached its third round.
Binance.US Removes Trading Fees For Ethereum Months After Doing Same For Bitcoin
Binance.US says it has immediately eliminated trading fees for Ethereum (ETH). The exchange had previously cancelled the policy of charging fees on Bitcoin (BTC) as it pushed to become the leading platform in the industry. Binance.US is eyeing expansion outside of the U.S. mainland after gaining new licenses. Binance.US has...
"Small joyless flows" as investors sell stocks and cash - Bofa
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Investors sold stocks and bought gold in the week to Wednesday, withdrawing $5.7 billion from equity funds, BofA Global Research said on Friday, a week of "small, joyless flows", as markets position for the approaching end of the Fed's rate hiking cycle.
Introducing Snowfall Protocol (SNW), A New Crypto To Rivalling Crypto Majors Like Paxos Standard (PAX)
In recent years, the cryptocurrency market has been booming, with new and innovative projects being developed to rival the likes of Paxos Standard (PAX). Similarly, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), one of the top contenders, is eager to welcome you on your crypto journey. This new digital coin is quickly gaining popularity and is poised to become a major player in the world of cryptocurrencies.
Binance CEO CZ Calls Sam Bankman-Fried A Fraudster, Reveals the Real Reason Behind FTX Crash
Following the dissolution of Binance and FTX’s deal, the market has since reacted with even more distrust. Sam Bankman-Fried has been criticized even more, but the CEO of Binance, who was to acquire FTX, has not been spared. CZ makes a bigger revelation about SBF and the FTX controversy.
Crypto Lender Nexo to Exit US Market Over ‘‘Unclear Regulations’’
Cryptocurrency borrowing and lending platform Nexo has announced that it is withdrawing its products from the United States over the ‘‘coming months’’ over regulatory challenges. The announcement was made through the company’s website on December 5. “Our decision comes after more than 18 months of...
Silvergate Debunks Rumours Of A Liquidity Crisis Despite BlockFi, FTX Exposure
Silvergate bank has defended itself against allegations that it could be facing a liquidity crunch due to its close relationship with cash-beleaguered crypto exchange FTX and lending firm BlockFi. Following the collapse of the two crypto firms, rumours that Silvergate could be facing a potential bank run after some experts...
XRP Lawsuit: Will Ripple Lose To The US SEC? This Crypto Pundit Believes So
Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, believes Ripple will lose against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hoffman made the prediction in a tweet, noting an excerpt from the SEC’s summary judgment filing where the regulator argued that its former director of corporate finance, Bill Hinman, told Ripple executives back in 2019 that in his opinion, XRP was a security.
MicroStrategy’s Saylor Says XRP Is A Security, Touts Bitcoin As The Only Crypto Commodity
Michael Saylor has said that XRP is a security, noting that the cryptocurrency falls under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The self-declared Bitcoin HODLer expressed strong views when speaking on the PBD podcast earlier on Tuesday. “XRP is an unregistered security,” Saylor said when asked about...
Oryen Network Taking A Page Out Of Pancakeswap And Fantom Presale Books
ICOs have always been the go-to solution for projects in the crypto world. They are popular with crypto enthusiasts and project creators due to their benefits. One of the main benefits is that they are great for liquidity purposes. With other assets, capital is often inaccessible for several years. With an ICO, users have access to high liquidity. Secondary markets ensure that real-time pricing is based on the current value of a project.
The Metaverse Looks Stupid Now, But That’s Changing Fast
The never-ending hype around the coming of the metaverse is enough to convince the average man in the street that they’ll soon be living in virtual reality on a permanent basis. If Mark Zuckerberg has his way, there will be a billion people living at least some of the...
Squaddy’s Token Sale Session Begins on P2B
Squaddy’s token sale session on P2B has begun. Tokens can be purchased, and participation in the project’s community can be initiated until December 9. After the token sale, the cryptocurrency will be traded on the P2B platform. In the meantime, this is a quick summary of the endeavour.
