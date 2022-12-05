ICOs have always been the go-to solution for projects in the crypto world. They are popular with crypto enthusiasts and project creators due to their benefits. One of the main benefits is that they are great for liquidity purposes. With other assets, capital is often inaccessible for several years. With an ICO, users have access to high liquidity. Secondary markets ensure that real-time pricing is based on the current value of a project.

