Wyoming-Based Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The little town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming is among communities that have made the short list for the latest expansion of fiber optic internet in the West. To that end, Gillette-based Visionary Broadband has announced a $100...
Casper’s Attorney Gets Send Off at Tuesday Meeting
On Tuesday, mayor Ray Pacheco presented outgoing city attorney John Henley with a plaque for his years of service and received a standing ovation from those present at the meeting. Henley will retire from his work as the city's attorney on Dec. 9 after working for the city for around...
Casper City Council green-lights agreement with WYDOT for final phase of Midwest Avenue reconstruction
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the City of Casper to enter a cooperative agreement with the Wyoming Department of Transportation for the final phase of the Midwest Avenue reconstruction project. The final phase of Midwest Avenue reconstruction will include work between Walnut and Poplar...
Obituaries: McFarland; Montoya Jr.
Mary Kathryn McFarland, born July 25, 1949 in Casper, Wyoming passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Mary lived in Casper until she was 18, married, and moved to Cheyenne. Mary did many things in her life, but she worked as a surgical technician for 35 years in Cheyenne, Denver, and Casper. She was in the first graduating class at the new Kelly Walsh High School and the first girl to be in the auto mechanics class.
WATCH: Thomas Gobbles Gang Showing Their Force Comes From Numbers
Casper residents have long found themselves the victims of a local gang of notorious criminals that are known to terrorize the streets of our fair city. The "Thomas Gobbles Gang" (more commonly known on Facebook by their less sinister name: Thomas Gobbles & Friends), have been know to attack vehicles of all models and sizes, with no regard for the consequences, even when it put its own members in danger. They quite literally have no fear.
It’s Kind of a Funny Story: Ex-Husband and Wife Have Big Plans as New Owners of Yellowstone Garage
"It's kind of a funny story," she started... And so began the tale of Bryce Harvey and Sierra Schmidt - an ex-husband and wife team who are still friends and business partners. Harvey and Schmidt are the new owners of Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, and Venue and they have big plans for the downtown eatery and events venue.
Natrona County High School on lockdown Tuesday
UPDATE: As of 9:51 a.m., NCHS, Park Elementary, Cottonwood Elementary and Dean Morgan Junior High are no longer in lockout, according to NCSD. Regular school operations will continue with “heightened awareness.”. “Students and staff are safe. Law enforcement will remain on campus to continue the next steps of investigation...
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?
It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
Downtown Casper Eatery ‘Crav-A-bowl’ Is Closing
Casper is losing one of its favorite downtown restaurants. Crav-A-bowl is closing their doors this Saturday afternoon (December 10th, 2022). The official Crav-A-bowl Facebook shared a heartfelt message along with a caption that read:. Thank you Casper for all your support, we hope to be back this spring. This is...
Wind closures in effect on I-25 from Douglas to Cheyenne on Tuesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 is seeing some high winds, with gusts reaching near 50 mph in some stretches, between Cheyenne and Douglas on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Douglas and Cheyenne as of 3:05 p.m. Tuesday...
Denver resident charged with seven drug felonies after traffic stop east of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado resident has been charged with seven felonies in Natrona County after investigators say they recovered over three pounds of presumed methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday, Dec. 1. Scott Alan Buchanan, 43, was the sole occupant of an F-250 headed...
Craves Restaurant Announces Its Permanent Closure on Saturday
Just days after the Downtown Casper restaurant Crav-A-Bowl shut it's doors, another Casper restaurant has announced its closure as well. The owner of Craves announced that it will be closing its doors permanently on Saturday, December 10 at 10:00 p.m. "We are so thankful to everyone who has supported us...
Mountain to see up to an inch Thursday; 70% chance of snow in Casper by Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Mountain has an 80% chance of snow on Thursday with up to an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Lower elevations around Casper aren’t expected to see more snow Thursday through Saturday. A 20% chance of snow returns to Casper on Sunday night, increasing to a 60% chance during the day on Monday and to 70% by Monday night, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Snow back in the forecast as Winter Break approaches for Casper College, NCSD
CASPER, Wyo. — With Winter Break right around the corner, the Casper area is likely to see the return of snow, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Before a chance for snow returns, Casper can expect a high near 39 degrees on Wednesday, cloudy...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Receives Letter of Commendation for Preventing a Suicide
An investigator with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office has received a Letter of Commendation for helping to prevent a suicide attempt in May of 2021. That's according to a social media post from the NCSO, who wrote that Investigator Joe Wistisen was awarded the letter for his actions last year.
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?
If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
(PHOTOS) Concrete slurry illegally dumped from Casper bridge, polluting North Platte River
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the City of Casper reported an instance of pollution in the North Platte River. “Someone recently dumped concrete slurry near the 1st St. Bridge,” the city said. “The red dye and chemicals from the solution have traveled downstream, literally turning water, rocks and moss red. This will impact future vegetative growth and could harm animals that ingest it.”
Mills woman pleads guilty to felony theft in payday loan scheme
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills woman facing two cases of felony theft in Natrona County District Court pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of grand theft. Heather Jo Schmaltz, 43, was charged with opening six fraudulent loans in customers’ names while working at a payday lender service in June. Police say Schmaltz was seen on security footage printing loans agreements when no one was in the store and keeping the cash, according to the charging document.
PHOTOS: Crash at 12th and Wolcott Slows Traffic, Airbags Deployed
A crash has temporarily slowed traffic at the intersection of 12th and Wolcott Street in Casper. According to dispatch, a two-car accident occurred around 1:20 pm on Monday afternoon. Dispatch stated that there were no injuries reported but airbags on the Chevy Impala did deploy. Officers are directing traffic to...
