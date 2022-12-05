ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans React To Keke Palmer’s Pregnancy News

By Shannon Dawson
 3 days ago
Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Keke Palmer will be a mother soon! The 29-year-old actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. During her Saturday Night Live guest appearance on Dec.3, fans were blown away when the star revealed the big news.

“There’s some rumors going around; people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” Palmer told the audience as she flung open her coat to reveal her burgeoning baby bump.

“I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low ’cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

After Palmer’s announcement made headlines, Twitter users lit up with excitement about the pregnancy news. Some fans were curious to know more about the star’s mysterious boyfriend. According to Elle, the Chicago native and Jackson have been dating since 2021, but the pair have mutually agreed to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

“I didn’t even know the father was Darius Jackson I just figured Keke Palmer was the next Virgin Mary,” one fan joked on Twitter about Jackson’s low profile. While another user commented. “Who the hell is Darius Jackson?”

Luckily, a ton of fans weren’t too concerned about the father-to-be. Prince Charming P of the Purse First podcast reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Keke Palmer’s energy is so positive, we don’t even care about what when where, or why she’s pregnant…were just so happy for her.”

Some fans have already started thinking of names for Palmer and Jackson’s wee one. A few social media users have pointed out that “True” would be fitting, given Darius’ last name. If you remember, Palmer garnered fame for her popular role as True Jackson on the 2008 Nickelodeon hit True Jackson, VP. Well, we will just have to wait and see.

Who is Darius Jackson?

29-year-old Darius Jackson is the brother of Insecure star Sarunas Jackson. The father-to-be is busy behind the scenes working on his acting career and is also a part-time fitness instructor. Sarunas introduced Palmer to Darius shortly after her cameo appearance on Insecure. The two lovebirds reportedly attended a Memorial Day party with one another in May 2021. Two months later, the pair made their romance “Instagram official.”

One Twitter user questioned whether Jackson would be asking Palmer for her hand in marriage now that they have a baby on the way.

“This is a woman who deserves a ring,” the user added.

We’re wondering the same thing, too!

Keke Palmer thanks her “other half” Darius Jackson on Instagram

After her big pregnancy reveal, Keke Palmer took to Instagram to thank fans and her “other half” Jackson, for all their love and support over the weekend.

“This year has taken me for a ride! And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together,” she captioned a few photos from her SNL appearance. “Thank you to my team who have been constantly reaching and moving mountains to extend the reaches of my gift, and thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring. Love is all we have isn’t it, you do nothing in this world alone, and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful… Happy Holidays!” she added.

Congrats to Keke Palmer!

