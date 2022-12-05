ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Pa. physician convicted for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pike County doctor was found guilty on Dec. 5 for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death. Following a three-week trial, Dr. Martin Evers, 64, was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. The counts involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl, methadone and diazepam.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Tegna donates $7,000 to Salvation Army in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the season of giving and Newswatch 16's parent company, Tegna, did just that. The Tegna Foundation gave a $7,000 grant to the Salvation Army in Scranton. That money will be used for the Salvation Army's food pantry and heating needs, something captain Neil Childs says...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Doctor found guilty of unlawful drug distribution resulting in death

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that Dr. Martin Evers was found guilty Monday for unlawfully distributing drugs that resulted in a death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karama, Evers, 64, of Pike County, was found guilty on 71counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, after a three-week trial. Evers was an employee […]
MILFORD, PA
WBRE

‘Rae of Sunshine’ memorial held in support of family

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school community came together to honor a young girl who passed away last weekend. 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston passed away on Sunday after her family says she battled a combination of RSV and the flu. People from across the Wyoming Valley came all wearing […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire that killed animals at wildlife rehab center ruled accidental

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - State police say the fire that tore through a mobile home at a wildlife rehabilitation center was accidental. Police did not say what sparked the blaze at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County on Monday morning, but the founder of the facility had said the cause was likely electrical in nature.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case

WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays

I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
Newswatch 16

Golden Throne Award brings community together

LEHMAN, Pa. — A group in Luzerne County started a new holiday tradition, it's called the Golden Throne, a toilet decorated with Christmas lights. Someone in the Lake Lehman School District who's gone through a hardship, or donated their time, receives the throne every year. This year's winner is...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday

Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Two firefighters die battling West Penn Twp. fire

CLAMTOWN — Two firefighters died Wednesday while battling a house fire in West Penn Twp., and a third person was found dead from a gunshot wound, authorities said. The Schuylkill County Communications Center received a call at 3:53 p.m. for a fully involved fire with entrapment at 1121 Clamtown Road, off Route 443, about 4 miles south of Tamaqua.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Allen Vickers waiting for a kidney

PHILADELPHIA — Allen Vickers was a reporter at Newswatch 16 for three years and was a favorite of our viewers. "I know I left Scranton in 2019 but still having people reach out and remember me is incredible," Allen said. Allen, 32, now lives and works in Philadelphia. One...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Fire damages apartment in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment in Lackawanna County. Crews responded to the building on Eynon Street around 9 p.m. for a kitchen fire. It was knocked down quickly. No other apartments were damaged, and no one was injured. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy