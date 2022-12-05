Read full article on original website
Pa. physician convicted for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pike County doctor was found guilty on Dec. 5 for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death. Following a three-week trial, Dr. Martin Evers, 64, was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. The counts involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl, methadone and diazepam.
Using life-like pets to help seniors in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — There is a new way to help seniors feel less lonely using life-like pets. NEPA Aging Network Alliance in Lackawanna County has spent the last two months collecting donations to purchase the pets, and volunteers started wrapping them. "We decided in November that we were going...
Social media trend contributing to diabetes medication shortage
SCRANTON, Pa. — Ray Grace of Dunmore heard about it from his doctor: The social media trend that's part of the reason he hasn't been able to get his prescription for his diabetes medication refilled. "I contacted CVS. I contacted the Geisinger pharmacies. Luckily, the Geisinger clinic had some...
Tegna donates $7,000 to Salvation Army in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the season of giving and Newswatch 16's parent company, Tegna, did just that. The Tegna Foundation gave a $7,000 grant to the Salvation Army in Scranton. That money will be used for the Salvation Army's food pantry and heating needs, something captain Neil Childs says...
Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
‘Rae of Sunshine’ memorial held in support of family
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school community came together to honor a young girl who passed away last weekend. 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston passed away on Sunday after her family says she battled a combination of RSV and the flu. People from across the Wyoming Valley came all wearing […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire that killed animals at wildlife rehab center ruled accidental
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - State police say the fire that tore through a mobile home at a wildlife rehabilitation center was accidental. Police did not say what sparked the blaze at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County on Monday morning, but the founder of the facility had said the cause was likely electrical in nature.
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case
WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
uncoveringpa.com
Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays
I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
Golden Throne Award brings community together
LEHMAN, Pa. — A group in Luzerne County started a new holiday tradition, it's called the Golden Throne, a toilet decorated with Christmas lights. Someone in the Lake Lehman School District who's gone through a hardship, or donated their time, receives the throne every year. This year's winner is...
East Stroudsburg Salvation Army packs holiday food boxes
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One by one, nonperishable food was placed into boxes and passed down in an assembly line at the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army. The boxes are going to those in need as part of the nonprofit's holiday food distribution. Maj. John Wheeler says the need is...
Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday
Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two firefighters die battling West Penn Twp. fire
CLAMTOWN — Two firefighters died Wednesday while battling a house fire in West Penn Twp., and a third person was found dead from a gunshot wound, authorities said. The Schuylkill County Communications Center received a call at 3:53 p.m. for a fully involved fire with entrapment at 1121 Clamtown Road, off Route 443, about 4 miles south of Tamaqua.
Lehigh Valley owner facing animal cruelty charges over herd of neglected horses
Three months ago, authorities say they found a herd of ill and underweight horses and a mule in such bad condition that they seized 10 animals from a Lehigh Valley owner and had to euthanize at least one horse. Heidi von Liebenstein, of the 100 block of Crest Avenue in...
Allen Vickers waiting for a kidney
PHILADELPHIA — Allen Vickers was a reporter at Newswatch 16 for three years and was a favorite of our viewers. "I know I left Scranton in 2019 but still having people reach out and remember me is incredible," Allen said. Allen, 32, now lives and works in Philadelphia. One...
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Keystone College students, Waymart inmates learning together
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, students from Keystone College sat alongside inmates at SCI Waymart in Wayne County as part of an international program called the Inside Out Prison Exchange. Stacey Wyland Berlinski is an associate professor at Keystone and leads the program. Berlinski says it's designed to...
Fire damages apartment in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment in Lackawanna County. Crews responded to the building on Eynon Street around 9 p.m. for a kitchen fire. It was knocked down quickly. No other apartments were damaged, and no one was injured. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like...
