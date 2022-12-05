ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting

A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. SEMO Fans more than doubled the number of toys collected at the annual Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss this year. Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Investigators...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
MCP Lawsuit

There was a four-car pileup tonight on Route 3 Southbound, between East Cape and Gale, Illinois. A few people were injured. One month ago, Missouri voters approved amendment three making recreational marijuana legal in the Show Me State. Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County. Updated: 3 hours ago.
GALE, IL
Man arrested on trespassing charge accused of biting officer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man arrested on a trespassing charge in Cape Girardeau is also facing charges in connection with his arrest. Officers were called just before 9 p.m. on Monday, December 5 to a home on the 100 block of Green Acres to a report of a man attempting to get into a home.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is dead after police said he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy. Illinois State Police identified the man as 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale, Ill. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was called around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
CARBONDALE, IL
Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Sikeston shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty in a deadly shooting in southeast Missouri. According to Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch, D’Ereck Whitney was found guilty late on Friday night, December 2 of all 16 charges, including: first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and property damage.
SIKESTON, MO
Murphysboro woman killed in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning, December 7. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 149 near Violet Road, which is a few miles west of Murphysboro. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
4th Annual Lights Parade in Cairo, Ill.

A year ago this Saturday marks the one year anniversary of the deadly Mayfield tornado. Today, another business returning to the western Ky. community. SIH announced a workforce reduction on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Man charged with trespassing and assault to officer in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. An...
CAIRO, IL
Four car pileup in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup tonight between East Cape, and Gale, Ill. The crash occurred on Route 3 Southbound on the night of December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities, and no charges were made....
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
Osmundson Mfg. locating in Graves County, creating 80 jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Osmundson Mfg. Co. will locate a new facility in Graves County, Ky., with a $12.5M investment that will create 80 quality Kentucky jobs over the coming years. The company’s investment will include the purchase of nearly 35 acres to construct a 150,000-square-foot facility, which will house...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Semi hauling animal fat overturns, blocks roadway overnight

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews spent several hours overnight clearing a crash site blocking U.S. 62/Blandville Road crash in western McCracken County. The crash happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, immediately east of the Canadian National Railroad overpass. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
MoDOT meeting to discuss Gordonville intersection improvements

A trip to North Carolina is now less than two hours from the Heartland. The major freight railroads now face pressure from investors to add sick days after Congress declined to require them as part of the contracts they imposed last week. New smoke detectors required under new Illinois law.
GORDONVILLE, MO
Flu medicine shortage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you get the flu, there is a possibility you may not be able to get a medication to help ease the symptoms and reduce recovery time. With flu cases on the rise, there is a high demand for anti-viral medicine, which is making it hard to come by.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Contour takes flight from Paducah, Ky. airport

Robert Palleja shares some of the sauces his store Sauce Werks sells in Cape Girardeau. MoDOT to hold public meeting about roundabout project in Gordonville. MoDOT is holding a public meeting on Tues., Dec. 6 about a new roundabout at the intersection of Rte. 25 & Rte. K in Gordonville.
PADUCAH, KY

