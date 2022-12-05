Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lensThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: NFC East owns top two spots; 49ers fall after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The beasts of the NFC East rule the NFL Power Rankings. With five weeks remaining in the regular season, the top two spots on our big board go to the Eagles and Cowboys, two longtime rivals who each fit the profile of a Super Bowl favorite. Only one team can win the division title, but both these squads have the talent, depth and coaching to go all the way.
NFL
RB Index, Week 14: Three teams whose 2023 starting RB isn't on the current roster
4-8 RBs on current roster: D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear. The Panthers land on this list because Christian McCaffrey is no longer with the team. The decision to deal the former All-Pro away before the trade deadline set up two possible scenarios:. 1) If the Panthers stick with interim...
NFL
Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz will be 'primary backup' to Taylor Heinicke when cleared to play
There is no quarterback controversy in Washington. It's Taylor Heinicke's job. Head coach Ron Rivera didn't entertain the thought of replacing Heinicke with Carson Wentz when the latter is medically cleared from his finger injury. "I feel comfortable with Taylor," Rivera said Monday, per a team transcript. "When Carson's activated,...
NFL
NFL and Minnesota Vikings to Support 2022 Indigenous Bowl
The NFL and Minnesota Vikings are proud to partner with the 7G Foundation to support the fifth annual Indigenous Bowl, which will be hosted at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 11 at 11 a.m. ET. The 2022 Indigenous Bowl will offer 75 Native American high school football players from federally...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 14 sleepers
Here it is. The final week of the fantasy regular season. One last chance to get your fantasy minds and lives right to make your way into the playoffs. This week is like the final boss of the fantasy regular season. Thanks to byes and injuries, your inventory is low. It's high stakes and you might only have one shot to get this right.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft underclassmen tracker: Who intends to enter?
Below you will find information on the 2023 NFL Draft and the rules pertaining to prospects' eligibility for it. The list of college players that follows the Q&A includes underclassmen -- players who have completed fewer than four years of college football eligibility -- who have stated their intent to enter the 2023 draft, sorted by school.
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
NFL Hosts Seventh Annual Careers In Football Forum to Provide Opportunities For HBCU Students
More than 50 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been invited to attend the seventh annual 2022 NFL HBCU Careers in Football Forum in Atlanta, Georgia. The annual forum will take place on December 16. Since 2016, the forum has introduced over 300 students and entry-level athletic...
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 14: Joe Burrow knocking on door of top three; Tom Brady doing Tom Brady things
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 13 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 14. 2022 stats: 12 games | 65.7 pct | 3,808 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 30 pass TD | 8 INT | 283 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 4 fumbles.
NFL
NFL Announces 32 Nominees for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Representing the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community impact, each player was selected as his team's Man of the Year and is now eligible to win the award. Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. First established in 1970, the national award was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.
4 winners and losers from Las Vegas Raiders’ one-point loss to Los Angeles Rams
Four weeks ago, the Las Vegas Raiders went up against Jeff Saturday for his first game as the newest head
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 edge rushers: No. 1 spot goes to Browns' Myles Garrett over Cowboys' Micah Parsons
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 edge rushers heading into Week 14. Before we...
NFL
NFL Announces Eight Finalists For 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
The eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been named. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. The finalists feature four players from...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Raiders-Rams game on Prime Video
WHERE: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.) One year ago this week, the Rams had failed to win a game in the month of November but would embark on a hot closing streak that would eventually vault them into the playoffs, ending the 2021 season as Super Bowl champions. At the same...
NFL
Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons
Stunning news dropped Tuesday as the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the news. "Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what...
NFL
Sean McVay: Rams 'working through' Baker Mayfield's status for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Raiders
Baker Mayfield is on his second team in 2022, but if you asked his new head coach, his arrival as a wavier claim stands as an upgrade in Los Angeles. It's rare to say so for a player who was willingly released by his former team, but such is the case for the Rams, who are down to backup John Wolford and past third-stringer Bryce Perkins following Matthew Stafford's placement on injured reserve. A healthy Mayfield -- a player with plenty of starting experience and a playoff win to his name -- is clearly the best option of the three, even if the former No. 1 overall pick won't see the field immediately.
NFL
Saints DE Cameron Jordan on late-game collapse to Buccaneers: 'This (expletive) hurts'
With 5:34 remaining Monday night, the New Orleans Saints had a 99.3% win probability, according to Next Gen Stats. 99.3. Ninety-nine. Point. Three. The squiggle on the graph was so close to the win line they were nearly overlapping. Yet, up 16-3 with the season on the line, Dennis Allen's...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Show: Navigating the bye-pocalypse
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge as managers gear up for the playoffs! The hosts start off by discussing some of the biggest fantasy headlines from around the league, including Baker Mayfield being claimed off waivers by the Rams, as well as Lamar Jackson's knee injury and what it means for the surrounding fantasy pieces. They go on to preview a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Raiders and the Rams and talk about a few Fantasy Heroes and Fantasy Villains for Week 14.
Comments / 0