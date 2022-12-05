Oil tapped a fresh one-year low, finishing a volatile trading session where supply concerns following a pipeline outage sent prices soaring. West Texas Intermediate fell to $71.60 in New York, the lowest since December last year, erasing earlier gains of as much as 4.8% where the price briefly surpassed $75. The Keystone oil pipeline, which can haul more than 600,000 barrels of crude daily from Canada into the U.S., was halted due to a leak, people familiar with the matter said. No timeline was given for its restart.

17 HOURS AGO