MySanAntonio
China Evergrande to give creditors glimpse of restructuring plan
The developer at the epicenter of China's property debt crisis appears to be inching closer to unveiling a restructuring blueprint, after a long delay that has frustrated investors and highlights their struggle in a country still relatively new to defaults. China Evergrande Group is planning to meet with an ad-hoc...
MySanAntonio
Oil swings to loss after U.S. pipeline outage boosts volatility
Oil tapped a fresh one-year low, finishing a volatile trading session where supply concerns following a pipeline outage sent prices soaring. West Texas Intermediate fell to $71.60 in New York, the lowest since December last year, erasing earlier gains of as much as 4.8% where the price briefly surpassed $75. The Keystone oil pipeline, which can haul more than 600,000 barrels of crude daily from Canada into the U.S., was halted due to a leak, people familiar with the matter said. No timeline was given for its restart.
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
"Small joyless flows" as investors sell stocks and cash - Bofa
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Investors sold stocks and bought gold in the week to Wednesday, withdrawing $5.7 billion from equity funds, BofA Global Research said on Friday, a week of "small, joyless flows", as markets position for the approaching end of the Fed's rate hiking cycle.
Hydrogen pipeline from Spain to France to cost 2.5 billion euros, Spanish PM Sanchez says
ALICANTE, Spain, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The hydrogen pipeline linking eastern Spain and southern France will cost about 2.5 billion euros ($2.64 billion), be half- financed by EU funds and carry 2 million tonnes of the fuel a year, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.
TSX futures rise on higher commodity prices
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resources-heavy main stock index gained on Friday as prices of oil and precious metals rose on investors' hopes that top consumer China's economy would strengthen as it eases more COVID-19 curbs.
MySanAntonio
Southwest Airlines reinstates dividend after coronavirus suspension
Southwest Airlines said it would reinstate its dividend following a pause of more than two years, becoming the first major U.S. carrier to resume the shareholder payouts after they were suspended during the pandemic as a condition of receiving government aid. Southwest's board approved a quarterly dividend of 18 cents...
MySanAntonio
How the Airbnb ‘Gold Rush’ Could Impact the Homebuying Market
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Airbnb’s business is booming. The popular platform reported its highest revenue and profit ever in the third quarter of 2022, due in large part to strong demand and higher daily rates. The surging vacation rental industry has caught the attention of real estate investors and entrepreneurs, who have been amassing large portfolios of short-term rental properties to cash in on the boom.
MySanAntonio
U.K. tones down 'Big Bang' finance plan to avoid backlash
The U.K. government will move away from talking about a "Big Bang 2" for the City of London, in part a recognition of the fact that changes will be gradual due to their complexity and opposition from critics. Ministers are expected to stop using the phrase, a reference to dramatic...
MySanAntonio
US jobless claims up modestly last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week but the labor market remains one of strongest parts of the U.S. economy. Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 for the week ending Dec. 3, up by 4,000 from the previous week’s 226,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,000 to 230,000.
MySanAntonio
Short-sellers' damning reports may get harder to Google
Targets of damning reports by short-sellers and other critics of corporate performance can insist that Google cut internet search links to the research - but only if they can show it's wrong, according to the European Union's top court. E.U. judges weighed in after two unidentified executives claimed they were...
