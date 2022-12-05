ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

China Evergrande to give creditors glimpse of restructuring plan

The developer at the epicenter of China's property debt crisis appears to be inching closer to unveiling a restructuring blueprint, after a long delay that has frustrated investors and highlights their struggle in a country still relatively new to defaults. China Evergrande Group is planning to meet with an ad-hoc...
MySanAntonio

Oil swings to loss after U.S. pipeline outage boosts volatility

Oil tapped a fresh one-year low, finishing a volatile trading session where supply concerns following a pipeline outage sent prices soaring. West Texas Intermediate fell to $71.60 in New York, the lowest since December last year, erasing earlier gains of as much as 4.8% where the price briefly surpassed $75. The Keystone oil pipeline, which can haul more than 600,000 barrels of crude daily from Canada into the U.S., was halted due to a leak, people familiar with the matter said. No timeline was given for its restart.
Reuters

"Small joyless flows" as investors sell stocks and cash - Bofa

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Investors sold stocks and bought gold in the week to Wednesday, withdrawing $5.7 billion from equity funds, BofA Global Research said on Friday, a week of "small, joyless flows", as markets position for the approaching end of the Fed's rate hiking cycle.
Reuters

TSX futures rise on higher commodity prices

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resources-heavy main stock index gained on Friday as prices of oil and precious metals rose on investors' hopes that top consumer China's economy would strengthen as it eases more COVID-19 curbs.
MySanAntonio

Southwest Airlines reinstates dividend after coronavirus suspension

Southwest Airlines said it would reinstate its dividend following a pause of more than two years, becoming the first major U.S. carrier to resume the shareholder payouts after they were suspended during the pandemic as a condition of receiving government aid. Southwest's board approved a quarterly dividend of 18 cents...
MySanAntonio

How the Airbnb ‘Gold Rush’ Could Impact the Homebuying Market

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Airbnb’s business is booming. The popular platform reported its highest revenue and profit ever in the third quarter of 2022, due in large part to strong demand and higher daily rates. The surging vacation rental industry has caught the attention of real estate investors and entrepreneurs, who have been amassing large portfolios of short-term rental properties to cash in on the boom.
GEORGIA STATE
MySanAntonio

U.K. tones down 'Big Bang' finance plan to avoid backlash

The U.K. government will move away from talking about a "Big Bang 2" for the City of London, in part a recognition of the fact that changes will be gradual due to their complexity and opposition from critics. Ministers are expected to stop using the phrase, a reference to dramatic...
MySanAntonio

US jobless claims up modestly last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week but the labor market remains one of strongest parts of the U.S. economy. Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 for the week ending Dec. 3, up by 4,000 from the previous week’s 226,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,000 to 230,000.
WASHINGTON STATE
MySanAntonio

Short-sellers' damning reports may get harder to Google

Targets of damning reports by short-sellers and other critics of corporate performance can insist that Google cut internet search links to the research - but only if they can show it's wrong, according to the European Union's top court. E.U. judges weighed in after two unidentified executives claimed they were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy