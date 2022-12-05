ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Bengals sign long-time punter Kevin Huber to practice squad deal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Just days after being waived by the Bengals, a Cincinnati native is returning to the team on a practice squad deal. Kevin Huber was signed to the Bengals practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced. The University of Cincinnati product is currently in his 14th season, all...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Former UC QB Desmond Ridder named Falcons starter, per report

ATLANTA (WXIX) - Former University of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder will make his first regular-season career start next week for the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The rookie quarterback will get the start against the New Orleans Saints, per Rapoport. Ridder will be the Falcons’ starter...
ATLANTA, GA
Fox 19

Joe Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for fourth time

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. Burrow earned this latest honor for his performance in the team’s 27-24 win Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium. Burrow completed 25 of 31 passes (80.6 percent) for...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans roasted Josh McDaniels for losing to Baker Mayfield in embarrassing fashion

A tough year for Josh McDaniels in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders continues. Just when you thought the McDaniels’ Raiders were getting it together after three straight wins, they let Baker Mayfield — in just his third day with the Los Angeles Rams — stun them with a gutsy last-minute 98-yard touchdown drive. Instead of a 16-3 win, they took home a heartbreaking 17-16 loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy