A tough year for Josh McDaniels in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders continues. Just when you thought the McDaniels’ Raiders were getting it together after three straight wins, they let Baker Mayfield — in just his third day with the Los Angeles Rams — stun them with a gutsy last-minute 98-yard touchdown drive. Instead of a 16-3 win, they took home a heartbreaking 17-16 loss.

24 MINUTES AGO