wcn247.com
Prosecutor seeking to free inmate accused of hiding evidence
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has asked a judge to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder. Lamar Johnson was convicted in 1994 of killing 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. Johnson has long claimed innocence. Gardner, a Democrat, filed a motion in August asking a St. Louis judge to vacate the conviction, a move that would free Johnson from prison. The judge has not yet ruled in the case. Schmitt's office accuses Gardner of concealing gunshot residue testing that “tends to provide that Johnson is guilty.”
'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” has resigned after being indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses. Rep. Joe Harding submitted his resignation letter Thursday. That came a day after authorities announced he had been indicted on charges that he illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. Harding is a Republican who became nationally known this year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate's escape
HOUSTON (AP) — Two reviews of the May escape of a Texas inmate that resulted in the deaths of five people found a multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches and poorly applied restraints helped lead to his getaway. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice conducted an internal review and hired an outside firm for an independent review. The reviews were released Thursday. Both reports found correctional officers who worked at the unit where Gonzalo Lopez was housed, and who were with him on the bus didn't properly strip search him or ensure that his handcuffs were properly secured. Three weeks after his May 12 escape, Lopez killed a Texas grandfather and his four grandsons on their family ranch located between Dallas and Houston. Lopez was later killed by police.
St. Paul police release body, car camera video of shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, have released video from body and squad car cameras that they say shows an exchange of gunfire between an officer and the man he fatally shot. Twenty-four-year-old Howard Johnson died at a hospital after the Monday shooting. His family and community members have been calling on police to make video of the incident public. Johnson’s stepfather says the newly released video clips do not meet the family’s desire for transparency. But Sgt. Cody Blanshan’s attorney says the video shows his client's use of deadly force was justified. Blanshan remains on administrative leave.
NTSB: Plane that hit tower flew below minimum altitude
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A report on the crash of a small plane into a Maryland transmission tower last month states that the plane was flying below minimum altitudes amid foggy nighttime conditions. The crash knocked out power for tens of thousands of area customers. The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report released Monday states that the pilot and passenger were seriously injured and the Mooney M20J was substantially damaged when it hit a tower supporting high-tension lines on Nov. 27. The plane was left dangling 100 feet above the ground. The report includes factual information but not a probable cause. The NTSB says that's included in the final report, which could take one or two years.
Aubrey Griffin helps No. 6 UConn hold off Princeton 69-64
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aubrey Griffin scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half to lead the sixth-ranked UConn women’s basketball team to a 69-64 victory over Princeton. UConn held off a furious rally by Princeton after Huskies starting point guard Nika Muhl was knocked of the game early in the third quarter after a collision in the paint. Lou Lopez Senechal had 18 points and Aaliyah Edwards added eight for UConn (6-1). Grace Stone had 20 points and Kaitlyn Chen added 18 for Princeton (5-3).
