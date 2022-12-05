ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bluff, CA

actionnewsnow.com

North State Symphony to perform “Holiday Pops!” this weekend

PARADISE, Calif. - The North State Symphony will be performing its “Holiday Pops!” concert to help get people into the Christmas spirit. The symphony will play well-known songs from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Nutcracker” and “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”. This is...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Your donation to this holiday fundraiser will go further this year

CHICO, Calif. - This holiday season, a donation to the Torres community shelter could go further than you may think. That's because for every dollar you donate, the Amil and Leonora Stiefvater senior endowment fund will match it up to $50,000 for their Home Again program. The Marketing and Communications...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire Department put out transient camp fire

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department put out a fire at a Redding transient camp Wednesday morning. Crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a possible structure fire in the area of Progress Way. When crews arrived at the scene, the fire was determined to be...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

North Coast family to move to Redding for baby's tracheotic care

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A North Coast family is moving to the Redding area so their baby boy can receive tracheotic care. The boy's parents, Joshua and Elizabeth Jones, said the move is necessary for their child to 24/7 eyes-on-care that isn't currently available where they live. Their son,...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Anderson police arrest several people during anti-retail theft operation

ANDERSON, Calif. — Eight people were arrested on Wednesday during an anti-retail theft operation conducted by the Anderson Police Department's (APD) Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) team within Walmart. Anderson police officers teamed up with Walmart loss prevention agents to conduct the anti-theft operation. According to APD, both uniformed and plain-clothed...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico’s first cannabis dispensary set to open in December

CHICO, Calif. - The first cannabis dispensary in Chico has set its opening date for next weekend. Sweet Flower says it will be opening its doors on Dec. 17 at 8 a.m. in Meriam Park. The location of the dispensary is 1998 Alcott Ave. The dispensary is offering a grab...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

State Route 89 blockage due to jack-knifed big rig

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 9:38 PM UPDATE - Caltrans says traffic on State Route 89 has returned to normal after a big rig was causing a road block. One-way traffic control was implemented six miles north of Lake Britton after a jack-knifed big rig was blocking the road. This is...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Early morning fire burns Tehama County mobile home

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a fully involved mobile home fire in Tehama County Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said it arrived at the scene on the 16000 block of Big Pines Drive around 3:15 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding street to floods after water main burst through asphalt

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Fire says that a water main burst through the asphalt, causing Sonoma Street to flood Wednesday night. RFD received the call at 6:05 p.m. that a water pipe had burst through the ground on Sonoma Street near the intersection of Waldon Street. The pipe burst caused...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police traffic stop puts multiple schools on brief lockdown

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, 3:00 p.m.:. SHASCOM says all traffic has returned to normal and law enforcement are no longer in the area. The Redding Police Department (RPD) says they are working on a crash scene that involved a subject who sped away from police Thursday morning. Immediately following...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico City Council welcomes two new members

Tom Van Overbeek represents district 6 and Addison Winslow represents district 4. Re-elected members Kasey Reynolds and Dale Bennett also took their oaths. Tom Van Overbeek represents district 6 and Addison Winslow represents district 4. Re-elected members Kasey Reynolds and Dale Bennett also took their oaths.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico State University hires new Chief Diversity Officer

CHICO, Calif. - Chico State University has named Joseph Morales as their new Chief Diversity Officer following a months-long nationwide search. Morales will officially begin as the Chief Diversity Officer on Jan. 17, 2023 and will work to advance and center equity, diversity, and inclusion efforts across the university. According...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Probations officers find drugs, bear spray after contacting person on PRCS

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Officers arrested a person on Post Release Community Supervision after finding methamphetamine, fentanyl and bear spray last week. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted the person at a home in Red Bluff. They said the person had an outstanding warrant out and violated their supervision. Probation...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico City Council re-elects Mayor Coolidge

CHICO, Calif. - The City Council voted 6-1 to re-elect Mayor Andrew Coolidge to another term Tuesday night. Coolidge will serve as mayor for the next two years. Vice Mayor Kasey Reynolds was unanimously re-elected and will serve for two years.
CHICO, CA

