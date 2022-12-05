Read full article on original website
Uinta County Herald
12-9-2022 Uinta County Herald legal notices
The Uinta County Commissioners will accept applications for the following county boards:. Predatory Animal Control Two 3-Year Terms January 2023. Predatory Animal Control One Unexpired Term January 2023. Planning & Zoning One 3-Year Term February 2023. Council of Uinta Health. Care Trust One 3-Year Term February 2023. Uinta County Economic.
kpcw.org
Summit County Council to discuss 300 percent tax increase
Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting including the public hearing on the 300 percent tax increase for North Summit Fire District which translates into a $140 increase for every $100,000 of a property’s taxable value. Tough but fair, Leslie is the...
kpcw.org
Summit County Sheriff warns after smash-and-grab thefts
Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez's update on crime in the county includes a warning for those in Park City after a recent smash-and-grab crime spree. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
Summit County warning residents after smash-and-grab crime spree
Authorities dispatched to several popular Park City destinations during the crime spree. Parking lots at the Basin Recreation Center, Woodward Park City, Round Valley, Westgate and Willow Creek were all the scenes of smash and grab crimes. Several instances of attempted fraud at local stores followed the vandalism and thefts.
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming; 6–12 inches of snow for Sierra Madres, Snowy Range overnight Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Black ice advisories are in effect Monday morning along Interstate 80 in the Laramie, Rock Springs and Lyman areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in south central and southeast Wyoming until around 11 a.m. Monday,...
Uinta County Herald
New coach, new attitude: Neal era begins for Lady Devils
With the start of the 2022-23 girls’ basketball season just a week away, new EHS head coach Steven Neal is pleased with what he’s seen in practice so far. “Practices have been going really well — it’s one of those things where you always want more, but the girls are excited, and I’m excited,” said Neal, who takes over the reins from former head coach Stormy Dolezal. “We’ve been doing two-a-days, and pushing ourselves as hard as we can. There’s been a lot of positivity, a lot of energy in practice.”
