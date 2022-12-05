With the start of the 2022-23 girls’ basketball season just a week away, new EHS head coach Steven Neal is pleased with what he’s seen in practice so far. “Practices have been going really well — it’s one of those things where you always want more, but the girls are excited, and I’m excited,” said Neal, who takes over the reins from former head coach Stormy Dolezal. “We’ve been doing two-a-days, and pushing ourselves as hard as we can. There’s been a lot of positivity, a lot of energy in practice.”

EVANSTON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO