Wolverhampton fire: Explosions heard as roads and rail lines shut
Explosions were heard and smoke could be seen from 15 miles away as fire broke out in Wolverhampton. One resident reported the whole sky turning red and another said they had seen a fireball going into the air. Evacuation centres were set up, roads were closed and some rail passengers...
West Midlands metro extension ‘extremely likely’ to be delayed or scrapped due to lack of cash
A planned extension to the West Midlands Metro is "extremely likely" to be "delayed or withdrawn" due to a lack of funding, a local authority has warned. Line 2 of the city region's tram system is meant to link Birmingham and Wolverhampton to Dudley and Brierley Hill in the south west of the conurbation. But in a report released this week Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council said a backdrop of inflation and rising costs meant the line was likely to go no further than Dudley without extra money – which is yet to be found.The news that England’s second city could...
Open-air urinals proposed for River Severn safety
A River Severn safety report has proposed fresh measures to prevent injury and death. Open-air urinals, additional signage and CCTV are among the ideas. The report suggests the creation of a water safety action group. Proposals are due before Shrewsbury Town Council on Monday. Open-air urinals alongside the Severn...
A Boy was left in Floods of Tears when a Woman Refused to Move out of his Seat after Ryanair Double Booked it
A young boy burst into tears when a passenger refused to move from his seat after Ryanair double booked it. Ryan Bandli was anxious and upset on the flight back to the UK because he couldn't sit by the window seat, which helps the six-year-old stay calm, with the airline blaming the problem on an IT glitch.
Man Who Was Stuck in Airport for 18 Years Passed Away in the Airport
Nasseri In the section of The airport where he slept and spent most of his time (2005)History of Yesterday. On Saturday 12th of November Mehran Karimi Nasseri passed away due to a heart attack. Nasseri has lived for the past 18 years in Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport. His story had become famous after Steven's Spielberg Film "The Terminal" which appeared in 2004 and was inspired by Nasseri's life stuck in the airport.
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations
Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History
The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Mystery of Sheep Walking in Circle in China for 12 Days Potentially Solved
"[It could be] due to frustration about being in the pen and limited [as to where they can go]. This is not good," livestock expert Matt Bell told Newsweek.
Huge Python Drags Boy, 5, Into Pool and Coils Around Him: 'Scary'
The boy's elderly grandfather jumped in the pool after the snake bit his leg.
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling to Orlando was split up, despite one of the adults offering to swap seats, according to BBC radio show "On Your Behalf."
People ‘eating pet food and heating meals with candles’ due to cost of living crisis
People are eating pet food and trying to heat meals using candles as a result of the cost of living crisis, a community food project manager has said.UK inflation has reached a 41-year high, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks soaring by 16.4 per cent in the year to October, in what has been the biggest rise since 1977.Added to soaring energy bills, households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating - and it is claimed some have resorted to more extreme measures. “I’m still shocked by the fact that we have people...
Will the new rail strike wreck the Christmas getaway?
The announcement of more rail strike dates has sparked fears that many people will be unable to visit loved ones over Christmas.Train services on Christmas Eve are usually packed with people making journeys to spend the festive period with friends and family.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced that its members at Network Rail will hold industrial action from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.We’re very likely to see an increase in trafficRod Dennis, RACIn response to accusations of causing more disruption to passengers, the RMT wrote on Twitter that the walkout “will only affect...
Roads ‘could come to a standstill’ as National Highways workers go on strike
Union members working on England’s roads have announced 12 days of strike action over Christmas and the new year.Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at National Highways, who plan, design, build, operate and maintain the country’s roads, will take part in a series of staggered strikes from December 16 to January 7.The union said the action risks bringing roads to a standstill.We know our members’ action could inconvenience travellers who plan to visit their relatives over the festive period, but our members have been placed in this situation by a government that won’t listen to its own...
Halifax: Pet rhea dies after 'horrific' dog attack
A woman has spoken of her shock after her pet rhea died following an attack by dogs cheered on by men wearing camouflage kit. The large flightless bird named Mr was attacked in a field near the village of Shelf, near Halifax, on 30 November. Lucy Keegan said the bird...
