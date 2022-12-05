A planned extension to the West Midlands Metro is "extremely likely" to be "delayed or withdrawn" due to a lack of funding, a local authority has warned. Line 2 of the city region's tram system is meant to link Birmingham and Wolverhampton to Dudley and Brierley Hill in the south west of the conurbation. But in a report released this week Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council said a backdrop of inflation and rising costs meant the line was likely to go no further than Dudley without extra money – which is yet to be found.The news that England’s second city could...

20 HOURS AGO