Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars vs. Lions: Week 13 Snap Count Analysis

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 3 days ago
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (56 snaps)

C Luke Fortner: 56 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 56 (100%)

LG Tyler Shatley: 52 (93%)

LT Cam Robinson: 52 (93%)

RG Brandon Scherff: 52 (93%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 52 (93%)

RB Travis Etienne: 49 (88%)

WR Christian Kirk: 48 (86%)

WR Zay Jones: 46 (82%)

TE Evan Engram: 43 (77%)

WR Marvin Jones: 38 (68%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 15 (27%)

WR Tim Jones: 11 (20%)

WR Jamal Agnew: 9 (16%)

TE Dan Arnold: 8 (14%)

TE Luke Farrell: 6 (11%)

OT Walker Little: 4 (7%)

OG Cole Van Lanen: 4 (7%)

OG Blake Hance: 4 (7%)

QB C.J. Beathard: 4 (7%)

RB Snoop Conner: 4 (7%)

RB JaMycal Hasty: 3 (5%)

  • The Jaguars spent the final drive of the day letting their key reserves on offense to get some game reps, which meant time for Walker Little, Cole Van Lanen, Blake Hance, and C.J. Beathard.
  • In a minor surprise, JaMycal Hasty played the fewest snaps out of all of the Jaguars' running backs. One could have rightfully expected to see him get more run due to Travis Etienne's foot injury last week, but that wasn't the case.
  • Trevor Lawrence didn't miss a single snap due to his injury on the final play of the first-half. By the time Beathard came in, it was because the beatdown was that bad, not due to Lawrence's injury. Lawrence has now missed five snaps in 29 games.

Defense (76 snaps)

FS Andrew Wingard: 76 (100%)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins:: 76 (100%)

ILB Foyesade Oluokun: 76 (100%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 76 (100%)

CB Darious Williams: 72 (95%)

ILB Chad Muma: 58 (76%)

OLB Travon Walker: 55 (72%)

OLB Josh Allen: 51 (67%)

DL Foley Fatukasi: 47 (62%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 43 (57%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 34 (45%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 28 (37%)

DL Arden Key: 26 (34%)

CB Tevaughn Campbell: 25 (33%)

ILB Devon Lloyd: 22 (29%)

CB Montaric Brown: 20 (26%)

DL Corey Peters: 17 (22%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 16 (21%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 12 (16%)

SS Daniel Thomas: 6 (8%)

  • The Jaguars once again emptied the bench with hopes of finding a starting cornerback opposite Tyson Campbell, playing Montaric Brown, Tevaughn Campbell and Chris Claybrooks for a combined 61 snaps. The trio allowed five catches on six targets for 92 yards.
  • If you had "Tevaughn Campbell playing more than first-round linebacker Devin Lloyd in a key December game" on your bingo card ... congrats! Lloyd played sparingly for the Jaguars, getting a large chunk of his reps in when the Jaguars saw Chad Muma leave late with an injury.
  • On their 61 combined pass-rushing snaps, the Jaguars' starting edge duo of Travon Walker and Josh Allen produced just five pressures, per PFF: Four from Walker, one from Allen.

Jacksonville, FL
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

