FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abcnews4.com
Food distribution for Charleston-area veterans next Tuesday: Soldiers' Angels & EP Group
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The national nonprofit Soldier's Angels have partnered with Charleston's EP Group and its subsidiary, Veterans Help Group, to host a food distribution for veterans on Tuesday, Dec. 13. "Our veterans business advocates for disabled veterans across the U.S. and we are proud of the opportunity...
live5news.com
Charleston LGBTQ community reacts to House passing same-sex marriage bill
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some members of the Charleston LGBTQ community say Thursday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act is a positive step, but the fight still continues. Colleen Condon is living through marriage equality herself. She and her wife sued the state back in 2014 for marriage...
WRDW-TV
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
abcnews4.com
Patriots Point to hold Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Service on anniversary of attack
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will honor those killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. aboard the USS Yorktown. It will focus on honoring the 25 known South Carolinians who died...
WYFF4.com
Charleston County lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile today or some help getting in the holiday spirit look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say other than watch...
charlestondaily.net
Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival has announced dates and keynote speaker
Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival Announces 2023 Keynote Speaker. CHARLESTON, SC – Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival has announced the keynote speaker for the free hybrid festival, which will take place January 12-14, 2023. The 2023 Black Ink Book Festival theme is Black to the Future, and the festival will feature New York Times best-selling author Namina Forna as the keynote speaker. Other notable guests include renowned authors Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due. This free festival, celebrating Lowcountry Black authors and beyond, will feature Forna’s keynote address along with programs, panels, and workshops.
live5news.com
Trident Medical Center hosting free behavioral health seminar
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center is hosting a free health seminar highlighting two common behavioral health disorders. Hosted by Trident Medical Center psychiatrist Dr. Caroljane Roberson the seminar focuses on anxiety and depression. She says many people with untreated anxiety or depression find it difficult to cope...
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: Dorchester County deputy hopes to break stereotypes on patrol
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Some people get into law enforcement because of family, others because it’s a childhood dream. But this deputy joined to prove to the community that stereotypes about women and law enforcement officers aren't accurate. Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you...
charlestondaily.net
Pony Rides with Santa – Saturday, December 10, 2022 (Moncks Corner)
You must either pre-book online at www.samtoney.com/equine ☝🏽-OR- TEXT “Santa pony rides” to 843-567-1805 to secure your booking. Adults and children can ride. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
abcnews4.com
How NC electrical grid attack impacts Lowcountry & what solutions officials are providing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The lights are still off for some people in a North Carolina County after an attack on a power grid, and many are wondering how this could affect the safety of grids here in the Lowcountry. ABC News 4 talked with local energy companies and...
abcnews4.com
Former BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson speaks publicly, first time since his termination
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A celebration for former Berkeley County School's Superintendent, Deon Jackson. Jackson was relieved of his duties in November, just 16 months after he began his journey as the district's leader. But Thursday night, educators, students, elected officials, and the general public showed up to...
abcnews4.com
Man with special needs says he was treated unfairly at Charleston International Airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Justin Gigliotti took to Twitter after an unpleasant trip at the Charleston International Airport. He has had TSA PreCheck for years, traveling in and out of different airports. His mother says he does well advocating for himself and his medical needs and has never...
crbjbizwire.com
New Parker’s Kitchen Opens in West Ashley Neighborhood in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at 3570 Savannah Highway/Hwy. 17 in Charleston, S.C., deepening the company’s commitment to customers in the Charleston metro area. Strategically positioned in...
abcnews4.com
BCSD board member David Barrow said Mac McQuillin's statement on Jackson is "appalling"
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — "I would be delighted if the governor would assign an inspector general," said David Barrow, BCSD school board of trustees. BCSD board member David Barrow told us he wants the governor to look into the hiring and firing the superintendent in the district. Barrow...
abcnews4.com
Paperwork issue, or illegal? Confusion continues over BCSD Superintendent certifications
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — We’re continuing our investigation into how Dr. Anthony Dixon can lead the Berkeley County School District as superintendent when he doesn't have a necessary certification. It's simply not on file with the state. But is this just a paperwork issue, or as one...
bravotv.com
Would Paige Move to Charleston to Have Kids with Craig? Hear Her Hilarious Answer
The Summer House cast member is thinking about her future in a sneak peek of December 8’s all-new Winter House. It's safe to say that Paige DeSorbo isn't exactly charmed by the South. The Winter House cast member is pondering her future with in this sneak-peek clip of December...
abcnews4.com
'We must work together': Student charged after bringing gun to Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A juvenile is facing charges after bringing an unloaded gun to Summerville High School on Thursday, officials say. Two school resource officers and a district security staff member were notified that a student was armed on campus, responded, and located the juvenile, according to a Summerville Police Department spokesperson.
live5news.com
Board suspends Georgetown teacher’s license 2 years over physical altercation with student
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Board of Education suspended a Georgetown County teacher’s license for two years after reviewing a video of a physical altercation with a student. Lewis Morant’s South Carolina educator certificate was suspended on Nov. 8 for two years, the board said....
blufftonsun.com
Group seeks to cover Beaufort National Cemetery with wreaths
Again this year, local Wreaths Across America donors hope to place wreaths on all the graves in Beaufort National Cemetery at the annual holiday presentation Dec. 17. More than 26,000 wreaths will be needed to mark the graves of those veterans and family members interred in the cemetery, and Sun City Hilton Head’s Andy Hoerner has been a big part of generating the gated community’s participation.
live5news.com
Victim’s family reacts to verdict in fatal downtown shooting: ‘He got what he deserved’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old in downtown Charleston in 2019 has been found guilty on Thursday. A jury found Shannon Johnson guilty of shooting and killing Timothy Haman Jr. on Hanover Street. Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident,...
