North Charleston, SC

WRDW-TV

Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival has announced dates and keynote speaker

Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival Announces 2023 Keynote Speaker. CHARLESTON, SC – Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival has announced the keynote speaker for the free hybrid festival, which will take place January 12-14, 2023. The 2023 Black Ink Book Festival theme is Black to the Future, and the festival will feature New York Times best-selling author Namina Forna as the keynote speaker. Other notable guests include renowned authors Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due. This free festival, celebrating Lowcountry Black authors and beyond, will feature Forna’s keynote address along with programs, panels, and workshops.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Trident Medical Center hosting free behavioral health seminar

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center is hosting a free health seminar highlighting two common behavioral health disorders. Hosted by Trident Medical Center psychiatrist Dr. Caroljane Roberson the seminar focuses on anxiety and depression. She says many people with untreated anxiety or depression find it difficult to cope...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Pony Rides with Santa – Saturday, December 10, 2022 (Moncks Corner)

You must either pre-book online at www.samtoney.com/equine ☝🏽-OR- TEXT “Santa pony rides” to 843-567-1805 to secure your booking. Adults and children can ride. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

New Parker’s Kitchen Opens in West Ashley Neighborhood in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at 3570 Savannah Highway/Hwy. 17 in Charleston, S.C., deepening the company’s commitment to customers in the Charleston metro area. Strategically positioned in...
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Group seeks to cover Beaufort National Cemetery with wreaths

Again this year, local Wreaths Across America donors hope to place wreaths on all the graves in Beaufort National Cemetery at the annual holiday presentation Dec. 17. More than 26,000 wreaths will be needed to mark the graves of those veterans and family members interred in the cemetery, and Sun City Hilton Head’s Andy Hoerner has been a big part of generating the gated community’s participation.
BEAUFORT, SC

