Sulphur, LA

GPS tracker on truck leads to arrest of Sulphur man

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

SULPHUR, La. (KLFY) – A Sulphur man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a truck that had a GPS tracker on it.

Aaron P. Prestenbach, 41, of Sulphur, was charged with illegal possession of stolen things, two counts of simple burglary, two counts of theft from $1,000 – $5,000, theft from $5,000 – $25,000, theft over $25,000, and simple criminal damage to property, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO).

CPSO said that on Nov. 29, deputies responded to a business on Areno Road in Sulphur in reference to a stolen truck that the complainant said was stolen from the business on Nov. 24.

Using a GPS tracker that had been put on the truck by the business, detectives located the truck at a home in Sulphur and made contact with Prestenbach, CPSO said.

The investigation also revealed that the truck was in the same location of two burglaries between Nov. 24 and Nov. 28 where items including copper wiring, electrical panel components, and lead roof jacks had been stolen.

According to CPSO, during a search of Prestenbach’s home, detectives found multiple items that had been reported stolen.

Detectives also confirmed that Prestenbach traveled to Texas on Nov. 28 and scrapped copper wire, CPSO said.

Prestenbach was transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center and later released on a $116,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, CPSO said.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

KLFY News 10

