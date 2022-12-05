Read full article on original website
Related
Why Idaho May Be the Best State to Have a Job In
Most of us will spend more time at work in our life than we will at home or on vacation, and finding a job that makes you happy isn't easy, but is vital for your mental sanity. Spending so much time at work, if you hate your job, makes getting up every day a little bit harder. Ever since the pandemic, job openings have been posted across the country, but many found themselves laid off during the pandemic as well. If you are looking for a job and one that makes you happy, where is the best place in the country to look, and how does Idaho compare to other states?
98.3 The Snake
Why Being Single in These Towns May Mean More Fun in Idaho
Being single and dating can be tough in today's world. Some people prefer to be single and the lifestyle fits them, but others struggle to date and find their future partner. Dating has changed through the years and nowadays you can find a date without ever meeting face to face or talking directly to each other. Being single isn't always easy, but some towns make it more fun and easier to date compared to others. What are the best cities to live in for single people in the United States and does living in Idaho make it easier or tougher?
Some Slight Improvement for Idaho Drought?
I saw a warning about avalanche possibilities. It was issued this week in the Sawtooth Range. Two different types of snowpack don’t always get along and one can give away. I have no desire to be downslope during such an occurrence, though. There’s snow in the mountains and if we can maintain a solid pack until spring, we can slake the thirst of Idaho’s parched ground.
WATCH: Idaho Fish and Game Pull Deer Trapped in Old Water Tank
HAIELY, Idaho (KLIX)-In mid-November Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers had to extract a mule deer buck that had gotten trapped in an old water tank. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the water tank is what remains of an old hotel water system built in the late 1800s and several animals have gotten trapped from time to time. Video shared by Idaho Fish and Game shows the young buck trying to jump out of the concrete structure. Conservation officers waited for the deer to present a good shot so it could be anesthetized and prepped for extraction. Once the animal went down officers went to work getting it out safely. A sling was placed around the deer so it could be lifted out safely. The animal was tagged to show it had been tranquilized, vitals were checked, and then the drugs were reversed allowing the buck to run away. Check out the video below:
Not Far From Idaho You Can Find Hot Waffles at a Frozen Place
If you happen to be over ten thousand feet above sea level and overlooking Jackson Hole, you can find a place for comfort food. Wyoming’s Cowboy State Daily has the details. An old service cabin first constructed 57 years ago, now serves waffles to tourists and ski bums. The story explains the place was never expected to be permanent but now is so popular that there are discussions about building a larger and more modern (with more plumbing amenities) facility.
WATCH: Night Critter Snags Xmas Package; Heed Idaho Postal Alerts
Normally, December is a month when people get victimized by other human beings from holiday Internet scams and porch piracy. Having Christmas package deliveries snagged by critters in the middle of the night is a rarity, but it happened to me Tuesday and I captured it all on video. Christmas...
Bah Humbug! Christmas isn’t Really The Happiest Time of Year in Idaho
Christmas time is supposed to be one of the best times, if not the best time of the year. The music is playing, the lights are shining, Santa is out, everyone is giving, and parties are being thrown. The end of the year means time with your family, candies, cookies, Christmas bonuses, and parades. While many seem to enjoy the holiday season, and the phrase, 'happiest time of the year,' is thrown out, one begs to question, how happy is the holiday season, especially in Twin Falls? While the phrase may be used often, it may not be as exciting of a time as many claims it to be. Here is why the holiday season is not so happy in Twin Falls and the state of Idaho.
Hurry to Buy The Most Popular Christmas Candy in Idaho
Christmas is fast approaching and many of us are busy shopping as the weeks and days tick down. There are presents to be bought, gifts to be wrapped, and stockings to be stuffed, and while it is all worth it in the end, the stress takes a toll. One of the best ways to release stress and one of the parts many enjoy about the holidays, outside of the gifts, is the treats and candy that come with it. Christmas candy is a joy that many appreciate this time of year, but when it comes to Christmas candy in Idaho, what are most consuming and which are the most popular that you need to buy before they are gone?
An Idaho Man Recalls His Brief Friendship With Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley was my neighbor. For one week in 1996. My dad had died a few weeks earlier. A friend suggested I needed some time away. His old man had been the pastor of the DeWitt Community Church for decades. As a young preacher, he had purchased an old cabin in Islesboro, Maine. The area became gentrified and yet the family held onto the property.
Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Toys
I did a quick lookup online. Idaho’s favorite toys. I didn’t find anything that hinted there was anything specific. Maybe it’s Playdough, but after the kids eat the stuff, then you really can’t count it. I did another search for the Idaho Potato Truck. Apparently, it’s so popular, you can’t get one at the moment. It looks great if you can eventually find one. When I was a little boy, there was a chain of hardware stores called Western Auto. Every year, the shops would issue a new truck for Christmas. My favorite was an 18-wheeler and I’m sure today it would be worth a fortune, however. We played with our toys in dirt and rocks and most ended up heavily scratched and rusted. Some of my cousins inherited the hulks and those probably long ago ended up in a landfill.
WATCH: Idaho Snowmobiler Gets Pitched Into Powdery Heaven
For anyone who has had the good fortune to extensively explore the state of Idaho, there's probably one memory that stands out as resembling divine intervention in the form of nature. One snowmobiler in central Idaho had an entire winter wonderland as a personal playground and made the most of the opportunity.
Idahoans Have More Time To Get Star Card As Deadline Extended 2 Yrs
Idaho was one of the few states that didn't embrace the Star Card also known as the Real ID. It is a new license that you need to have if you want to fly in a commercial airplane or go into Federal government buildings. That is not the case, however, if you have a passport, military ID, or another form of federally accepted ID.
Somebody Knows Them: Gutless Idaho Store Murder Anniversary Nears
The eight-year anniversary of one of Idaho's most ghastly crimes is getting closer. Two cowards entered a convenience store in southwest Idaho and shot a clerk to death just days before Christmas in 2014, and it's time they pay for their crimes. Idaho police believe that the two gutless individuals...
Idaho’s Balanced Rock Lit Up For Christmas Was Glorious To Witness
In December 2020, I attempted to spread some holiday spirit to one of southern Idaho's most iconic natural landmarks. Armed with a bag of flashlights, a portable power supply, and a couple of Star Showers, I accompanied my daughter on the brief hike to the base of Balanced Rock in the middle of the night.
Survey Groups Idaho Among Top Grinchiest States For One Reason
December has finally arrived. Many Idahoans have had their homes decorated and their trees up and have been reveling in the holiday spirit despite what a survey revealed months ago about the Christmas habits of the Gem State. Personally, I think the Grinch gets a bad rap. Sure, he stole...
Would A Coked-Up Bear Be Too Much For An Idaho Hunter To Handle?
An upcoming movie inspired by true events is getting quite the buzz after its recent trailer release. Idaho has three common apex predators that can be found in the mountains throughout the state. Hypothetically speaking, which one of these animals would pose the largest threat to hikers, campers, and hunters if it got into someone's cocaine stash?
Public Invited to Attend Idaho Fish and Game Winter Feeding Meeting
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public is invited to attend the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee meeting Monday December 5, at the Magic Valley Regional offices in Jerome County. Idaho Fish and Game said the meeting will start at 5 p.m. and will also be available on Zoom Meeting for those that cannot attend in person. The advisory committee is made up of area citizens who help Fish and Game determine how winter feeding of some wildlife will be conducted during the season. The five members keep an eye on the winter conditions and then make recommendations to agency staff. The committee will meet several times during the winter.
10 Candy Cane Flavors Inspired By Idahoans
I think Idahoans should get into the candy cane business! Every year you hear of new or strange flavors of candy canes coming out that people want to try. Let's jump on the bandwagon. If Idahoans created candy cane flavors, this is what they would look like. The best thing...
The Shocking Truths About Christmas this Year in Idaho and Across America
It is no secret that 2022 has not been the kindest year for many. Gas reached an all-time high, COVID has been up and down, the weather has been really cold and really hot, and many businesses have seen their doors close or have had to let many employees go. Everyone is feeling the effects of 2022 and the chaos that has come from it, and as the holidays approach, some of that chaos has trickled down and will affect how families approach holiday shopping and traveling this year. A recent survey has shown how Americans are preparing for the holidays this year, and the numbers are a little surprising.
Road Closures Begin Dec 1, on Sawtooth National Forest
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Seasonal road closures will begin December 1, on the Sawtooth National Forest throughout Southern Idaho and northern Utah. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest announced the seasonal closures of many roads will remain in effect through the winter months into early spring on April 30, 2023; some years the closures have been extended because of weather conditions. The road closures include Forest Roads in the South Hills, Raft River Range, areas north of Fairfield, and the Wood River Valley. The Forest Service provides road use maps free to download that shows which roads are closed during the winter season. For some areas, like north of Couch Summit, people with private property can apply for a special permit to travel by motorized use. "The purpose of the annual closures is to protect wintering wildlife, ensure the safety of visitors, and minimize resource damage to National Forest System roads," said the Forest Service. Access by non-motorized means is allowed, like snowshoeing or skiing.
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0