Searching for Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. The season of Christmas Lighted Parades wraps up this Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with Union Gap's Lighted Parade beginning at 6 pm. If you are interested in participating in the actual parade there is still time to enter and there will even be an after-party in the parking lot of Valley Mall!
Here we are, pretty much a 3rd of the way into December, and been dealing with winter for what feels like forever (technically, winter doesn’t even start till 12/21). I will say the holiday lights on the houses are definitely helping brighten the season. Literally and figuratively. I drove through the neighborhood of West Valley and got some pics of different houses lit up (check those out here), and I went back out the other night to see some more bright lights! This time, I traveled around Selah!
Believe it or not, some families have a tradition of putting up their Christmas tree right before Christmas. It may seem weird, but it can be pretty fun. Not to mention, much less worry when it comes to keeping the pets from destroying it or kids (or adult men) from snooping under the tree. The tradition (at least for the few families I’ve experienced it with) goes like this. Get the tree a couple of days before Christmas. Bring it in and set it up on Christmas Eve. Have the big family dinner, and everyone spends time decorating the tree while Christmas music or movies play in the background. Boom! The tree is all ready for Santa. You go to sleep, and the following morning, you enjoy the gifts and spend time with the family.
The Christmas season is in full swing around the Yakima Valley, and families everywhere are celebrating Christmas traditions together again. Some celebrate together for the first time since covid started, bringing back old family traditions and fun. However, some of the traditions started during covid are ones we look forward to now every year.
Hundreds of cars lined up at the Yakima fairgrounds to get free meals for the holidays
YAKIMA -- In an effort to combat hunger in our area, the Washington Beef Community and Second Harvest partnered together to help make sure those less fortunate have food in their fridges. The response they received was huge. "This is something that started about 12 years ago and has grown...
3.) Dicks Drive-In The Most Famous Fast Food joint to come out of Washington, not that they're actually available outside of the state. However, in the last decade, they've expanded to other cities like Kent, Federal Way, and a bunch of other sub-city areas in Seattle. So why not really expand into the Yakima Valley? Dick Drive-In has done amazing with taking care of their employees, great pay, great benefits, and paid time off, perfect for anyone starting out with their first job.
Here’s the Top 4 Yakima Valley Spots With the Best Pizza Crusts. I love to dip my pizza crusts in a thing of ranch sauce but recently, I discovered that pizza crusts taste even better dipped in Caesar salad dressing. Who knew?! This delicious and mouth-watering revelation came to me after my recent order of a pepperoni and cheese personal pan pizza at Round Table Pizza in West Valley. This culinary delight led me to thinking about which Yakima Valley spots have the best pizza crusts (so that I can continue my newfound tradition of dipping my crusts in Caesar dressing).
You've probably heard the familiar ringing of bells this holiday season as you rush inside stores to grab whatever is needed for meals and beyond and you may or may not already drop a bit of cash in the Red Kettle but this Saturday there is a local challenge that is sure to make a difference in the lives of many.
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave in Yakima. What would you like to see replace the old 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave? It was a very strange day when the 7-Eleven closed earlier this year. The employees were distraught to find out that they would soon be losing their jobs. Customers were irate that they no longer had a place to stop in any given moment of the day and pick up last minute items on their way to and from work.
3 Cheery Reasons to Visit the Ellensburg Night Market This Month. Here are 3 cheery reasons to visit the Ellensburg Holiday Night Market!. This is the final month to see the Ellensburg Night Market!. Night Markets are fun!. Donkeys!. Keep reading to find out more about each of these three...
Oh, the weather outside is delightful but my bank account is frightful, and since it's now Christmas time, shall I charge credit cards or decline? Yakima's expert financial advisor provides the three biggest tips for having a wonderful and stress-free holiday when it comes to money spent at Christmas time.
Northwest Harvest's massive food distribution center opens in Yakima
About 75 well-wishers gathered Tuesday in north Yakima to celebrate a big milestone in the effort to combat hunger — the opening of Northwest Harvest’s new food distribution center. The towering 200,000 square-foot facility near the corner of Fruitvale Boulevard and North 20th Avenue will warehouse meat, fresh...
Big machines at Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center
In a first for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association’s annual meeting, the 2022 trade show has expanded to fill the Wenatchee, Washington, Town Toyota Center to accommodate large machinery, manufacturers and large farm equipment for the three-day show Dec 5–7. Here are some moments captured from the...
Sometimes it isn't about being a klepto, sometimes it's about loads of alcohol or the urge to take a memento from one of the best evenings of your life. This isn't encouraging anyone to steal, it's just about the stories of those items of the past that ended up in our houses instead of at our favorite restaurants.
Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather
TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
Yakima area school delay/ closures December 8th, 2022
School delays/ closures courtesy of the Yakima Herald Republic website. Granger Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Breakfast will not be served due to the delay. Mabton Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool More Info. Selah Sch. Dist. – AM/PM Buses on...
With Christmas and any holiday or birthday coming up, there are plenty of reasons to visit some great stores right here in our valley. Sure, you have the mainstay stores that have been here for years that have always provided exactly what you need but while you're out doing some gift hunting, consider these places that you may not have thought of for unique gift ideas on your list.
YAKIMA, Wash. — After years of fundraising, planning and building, Northwest Harvest has opened a 200,000 square-foot distribution center, creating 40 new permanent, full-time jobs in Yakima. The new space can store up to 20,000 pallets of food and is quadrupling the organization’s capacity to store — at premium conditions — fresh fruits and vegetables. That capacity will increase the...
Liza Minnelli sang: 'Life is a Cabaret Old Chum, Come to the Cabaret'. Consider that an invitation to come and enjoy a spectacularly festive evening of food, music, laughs, and fun at the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. The Seasons Presents: John Gasperetti's Holiday Cabaret 2022. The Seasons Presents John...
Holiday Light Extravaganza Is Back At Yakima Valley Museum
You can make a big impact on local charities while enjoying holiday lights in Yakima this year. It's called the Holiday Lights Extravaganza and it's back at the Yakima Valley Museum. Museum officials say It's a great time to enjoy the season and give back to charities in the community which help many people during the Christmas season.
