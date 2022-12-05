ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

19-year-old man shot 4 times, killed in Grays Ferry: Philadelphia police

By Thomas Ignudo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lP6Wr_0jYEmo6s00

Digital Brief: Dec. 5, 2022 (AM) 02:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man was shot four times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section on Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wilder Street just after 2:15 p.m.

Police say the man was shot once in his stomach and three times in his right leg. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m., according to authorities.

Police say a gun was recovered on the 19-yer-old man, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man shot several times outside restaurant, in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  Philadelphia police say they found a man shot several times outside of a fast food restaurant Thursday night.It's unclear what led to the shooting, which happened around 11:45 p.m. outside of the Wendy's at Wayne and Chelten avenues in Germantown.The man is now in critical condition.Police say a suspect left the scene in a car. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Man shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street Wednesday night, just before 8:00 p.m. According to authorities, 22nd District officers responded to the location and found 43-year-old James Rashaun McClary,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man stole from church, fled after tripping alarm, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding a man who burglarized a Southwest Philadelphia church.On November 23rd, police say the suspect stole several hundred dollars worth of items from Christ Haven Pentecostal Church on Lindbergh Boulevard.Police say he also tried to steal larger items like a television, but he ran away after tripping an alarm.If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Die in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Chestnut Hill Parking Lot

A woman and man died in what Philadelphia police said appeared to be a murder-suicide shooting in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Top of the Hill Plaza off Bethlehem Pike near Germantown Avenue just after 9 p.m., Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police describe double shooting in Chestnut Hill as "domestic"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in Chestnut Hill is now a murder-suicide investigation. A 59-year-old woman died after being shot Wednesday night on Bethlehem Pike near Germantown Avenue.Police also found a 64-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He died a short time later.Police have not identified the victims or said how they are related. They would only describe the situation as domestic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

"The Boy in the Box" identified by Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-old question was finally answered Thursday morning: Who is "The Boy in the Box?" Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, joined by other investigators and members of the department during a news briefing, identified "The Boy in the Box" as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, cracking a mystery that has bewildered the nation for years. The press conference identifying "The Boy in the Box" is being streamed on CBS News Philadelphia and began at 11 a.m. On Wednesday, CBS3 Investigations broke down what can be expected from Thursday's announcement. CBS3 Investigations was first to break last week that police had finally identified the boy....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

How "Boy in the Box" mystery will help solve other cases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For 65 years the nation has been waiting for investigators to determine the identity of the boy who became known as America's Unknown Child or "The Boy in the Box." Now, we know that child was Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Investigators used modern forensic techniques, including forensic genetic genealogy, also known as investigative genealogy, to identify Zarelli. Ryan Gallagher, the unit manager for the criminalistic unit with the Philadelphia Police Department's Office of Forensic Science, explained Thursday how this DNA processing differs from typical processing. "With typical DNA processing, our scientists in the lab examined 24 areas along DNA to develop...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: carjacker pulled gun to stop owner from thwarting theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman hospitalized after car and camper van crash in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car and a camper van collided in Philadelphia's West Mount Airy neighborhood Thursday, sending one person to a hospital.Police say the head-on crash happened just before 1 a.m. on the 600 block of West Walnut Lane.A woman was rushed to a hospital, but it's not yet clear how serious her injuries are.The cause of the crash is under investigation. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman dies after hit in the head with unknown object: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police arrested a person after a woman was pronounced dead from an assault Tuesday morning in West Mount Airy. Police found a 31-year-old woman and say she was hit in the head with an unknown object after responding to a residence on the 600 block of Park Lane. A medic personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police say no weapon was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy