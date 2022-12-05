ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Convicted Staunton killer claims cousin was shooter before being sentenced to 41 years

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 3 days ago
STAUNTON — Ja'Quez Brown didn't take the stand during his three-day murder trial last summer, where he was convicted of killing a Staunton man in a barrage of gunfire more than two years ago at the Springhill Village Apartments.

On Monday in Staunton Circuit Court, Brown finally opted to testify during his sentencing hearing on a charge of first-degree murder, among other charges. But to hear him tell it, he didn't kill 26-year-old Bruce Williams Jr. the night of July 9, 2020. He said his cousin was the killer.

"Who shot him?" asked defense attorney Brent Jackson.

"Cameron Bahle," Brown said.

Bahle, who testified during the trial that Brown opened fire on Williams during a small-time marijuana deal, is already serving 18 years on charges of second-degree murder as a principal in the second-degree and conspiracy to commit robbery.

According to Brown, 21, he'd run out of marijuana and asked his cousin, Bahle, to set up a deal so he could purchase an ounce. He claimed Bahle set it up, and said he had no idea that Williams, whom he had a "prior beef" with, was the seller.

"He didn't tell me with who, or where we were going," Brown testified.

Once at the Springhill Village Apartments in Staunton, Brown said he stayed in the car to avoid Williams. He couldn't give a reason as to why Bahle would have shot the Staunton man.

Unmoved by the testimony, Circuit Judge Anne Reed sentenced Brown, of Fishersville, to 41 years in prison on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery and two gun charges. Brown, just 18 years old when he killed Williams, was facing the possibility of life in prison.

At Brown's three-day murder trial last summer, Bahle testified that Brown bought the marijuana from Williams, and said they got into a verbal altercation at the apartment complex. Bahle said he was listening to music while rolling a joint and couldn’t make out what the two were saying. Moments later, he said Brown started shooting.

Police found Williams still clutching $240 in cash from the drug sale.

Bahle testified Brown made an earlier threat to kill Williams, but said he “didn’t take him serious.”

Williams was shot four times in the back. He was also shot in the head, his left side and forearm, evidence showed. Fifteen rounds from a Glock handgun were fired at Williams.

Cell phone evidence placed both men at the scene during the deadly shooting, evidence at the trial showed.

Brown had no criminal record prior to being charged in the shooting.

"Ja'Quez, you took my baby's life. A life that I can never get back, a life that his two children will never see again," said Mazalean Williams, the victim's mother, during a victim impact statement.

Lesha Arey, William's ex-girlfriend at the time of his slaying and the mother of his two children, said Williams was always present in the lives of his kids, who were asleep at the apartment complex when their father was gunned down. She said Williams was a "giver" with a big heart.

"His children came first, always," Arey said during her victim impact statement.

Brown remains at Middle River Regional Jail awaiting his transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections. Bahle is incarcerated at the Nottoway Correctional Center, according to the DOC.

Prior to Monday's hearing, Jackson filed a motion to have Brown's murder conviction reduced and the charge of conspiracy to commit robbery dismissed. Judge Reed denied the motion.

Brown was prosecuted by Staunton Commonwealth's Attorney Jeff Gaines and Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Cassondra Baber.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

