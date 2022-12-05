ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista County, IA

Related
KLEM

KLEM News for Thursday, December 8

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Plymouth and Cherokee Counties and points north from 3 o’clock this afternoon to 6 am Friday. The advisory covers all of northwest Iowa. Expect rain/freezing rain to begin falling after noon, transitioning to all snow...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa

(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Supervisors Searching For Plymouth County Courthouse Heat Problem

Le Mars, Iowa — Work continues trying to figure out why the newly-renovated Plymouth County courtroom isn’t getting warm enough. Plymouth county supervisor Mike Van Otterloo says it hadn’t been a problem until recently. The supervisors are in the process of trying to figure it out. Van...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Grants Approved for Estherville Emergency Services

Estherville, IA (KICD) — Two branches of emergency services were approved to seek grants at the latest Estherville City Council meeting. First up was a request to help secure a two-part grant for an emergency vehicle. City Administrator Penny Clayton explained how their application to the Palo Alto County...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

City of Spencer Continuing Work To Bring Trailer Park Into Compliance

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is continuing to work with the owner of the trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds to bring the property up to city code. City Attorney Don Hemphill told the City Council on Monday progress continues to be made, but there is still work to be done.
SPENCER, IA
KBUR

Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa

Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Charges in case of missing Fort Dodge baby

'Be the Match' drive held in honor of West Branch football coach. Participants swabbed their cheeks and sent in the results to see if they could be a bone marrow donor match for someone. ADHD drug shortage leaving some looking for answers. Updated: 6 hours ago. A nationwide shortage of...
FORT DODGE, IA
kicdam.com

Update: Multiple Snow Events Declared Ahead of Anticipated Snowfall

UPDATE: Additional snow emergencies have been announced in Storm Lake between 10 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. tomorrow, and in West Bend starting at 6 p.m. tonight going until noon tomorrow. Original Story:. Northwest IA (KICD) — There is a winter weather advisory in place today calling for a few...
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana

SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Goes in Effect for Storm Lake Area Later Today ; Mixed Precipitation Expected

The Storm Lake area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting late this (Thur) afternoon. National Weather Service meteorologist out of Sioux Falls, Philip Schumacher, says mixed precipitation should be expected...(audio clip below :43 ) Schumacher says driving conditions will deteriorate going through late afternoon, and especially starting early...
STORM LAKE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa-owned ice cream company acquired by Italian sweets group

LE MARS, Iowa — One of the largest ice cream makers in the U.S., located in far northwest Iowa, now has a new owner. The Italian-based Ferrero Group announced Wednesday it's acquiring Wells Enterprises. It's a 100-year-old family-owned company in Le Mars. Wells Enterprises is best known for its...
LE MARS, IA
Radio Iowa

Storm expected to dump snow across northern Iowa tonight

The evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is approaching. Forecasters say the storm should arrive midday today, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow. The National Weather Service is predicting between one...
IOWA STATE
pureoldiesspencer.com

Law Enforcement and Doctors Testify in Trial of Spirit Lake Man

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Testimony continued this morning in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns, with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and doctors who attempted to treat victim Shelby Woizeschke taking the stand. Corey Harguth brings us details from the courtroom.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
K92.3

Family Owned Iowa Ice Cream Company Has Been Sold

When you talk about ice cream in Iowa, talk will no doubt turn to Wells Enterprises in Le Mars, Iowa. The home of Blue Bunny ice cream and many other delicious treats. Yesterday, the company's CEO announced that he had sold the company in an effort to protect its future.
LE MARS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
stormlakeradio.com

City of Storm Lake Declares Snow Emergency

The City of Storm Lake is declaring a SNOW EMERGENCY effective Thursday, December 8th at 10pm and running through Saturday, December 10th at 6am. During a Snow Emergency the following regulations are in effect:. Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of...
STORM LAKE, IA

