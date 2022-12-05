Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown makes its case for Norton Point takeover
The Dukes County Commission was given a presentation Wednesday afternoon by Edgartown Parks commissioner Andrew Kelly regarding potentially transferring management responsibilities of Norton Point from The Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) to the Town of Edgartown. Norton Point, a barrier beach stretching over two miles, connects Edgartown to Chappaquiddick and serves...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury mulls EMS regionalization
At a joint meeting of Tisbury’s select board and finance committee, finance committee chair Nancy Gilfoy announced that ambulance director Tracey Jones is retiring. In conversation with Jones, Gilfoy told those at the meeting that “the dreaded regionalization word came up” as a way to address the challenges the EMS department faces.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chappy committee: ‘Somebody needs to look at the books’
The Chappy steering committee met Tuesday evening to discuss procuring a third-party consultant to help identify the benefits and detriments of proceeding with either private or public ownership of the Chappy Ferry. Committee chair Rick Schifter noted at their last meeting the committee voted unanimously to engage a third party,...
capeandislands.org
Sandwich inn sold for $6 million
SANDWICH—One of the country's oldest family-owned inns is going corporate. The Dan'l Webster Inn and Spa was sold Friday to Lexington-based Jamsan Hotel Management — doing business as Holiday Inn Express — for $6.6 million, according to filings with the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds. Jamsan Hotel...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Will Chilmark impale a pole project?
Chilmark residents, particularly along Middle Road, have expressed concern and displeasure with a proposed Eversource project that would bring larger utility poles to Middle Road, and also add more poles. The project has been touted as an effort to bolster resiliency. Tuesday night at a meeting of the Chilmark select...
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Edgartown School Craft Fair, and Stuff-a-Bus
My first Christmas present arrived this weekend, when I traveled to Connecticut to pick up the girl child upon her return from her European adventures. After many restaurants, museums, relics, beaches, castles, paragliding, buses, trains, and planes for two months, Amelia had mixed emotions about coming home. But this mama bear is happy to have her back. And deep down, I think she’s pretty happy to be home too. My second present, the boy child, is set to arrive somewhere around the 22nd, and since having the two of them home for Christmas was all I had on my list, I shall be one very happy camper come evening on Dec. 22.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Finding Howes House’s place in West Tisbury
West Tisbury will be increasing discussions about the future of Howes House, which is home to the Up-Island Council on Aging, alongside reaching out to individuals 55 to 75 years old about the topic. This decision was made during the West Tisbury select board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7. West...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cribbage Club results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday night at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown, with 17 members coming together to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:. First place, Bo Picard with a 10/5 +81 card. Second place, Collin Evanson with a 10/4 +66 card. Third place,...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Christiantown Woods management plan public hearing set
The West Tisbury advisory board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 5 pm to consider the draft management plan for Christiantown Woods Preserve and Arrowhead Farm. The 128-page draft plan is available on the Land Bank website. During a Monday afternoon joint meeting with the Martha’s...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Contemporary Colonial on the Coast of Duxbury
Cool, crisp colors and light-filled rooms make this home a special find, as does its heated saltwater pool. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,695,000. Size: 6,523 square feet. Bedrooms: 7. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. This coastal...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: ‘Art of Up-Island Women,’ and North Tabor Farm is fully stocked
My heart is full of gratitude to all who joined us for a lovely community gathering of music, words, and light, followed by soup, treats, and conversation, at the Chilmark Church. Lia Littlefield Kahler was lovingly remembered. Thanks to Charlotte Wright for planning, managing, and MCing. Thanks also to Emily Broderick for help with, among other things, the setup and takedown, Holly Nadler, Judy Mayhew and Kathy Caroll, and to anyone I’ve forgotten, forgive me. Thanks to Phil Dietterich, Adele Dreyer, Missus Biskus, and Lorna Andrade. Sending healing thoughts to Sean McMahon and family. Martha Hudson sang a “Lia piece,” and her voice filled the sanctuary, just as Lia’s did. Rabbi Caryn Broitman’s words resonated with us all. Lia had a cottage in Menemsha, and Jane Neumann Slater, sitting near the front, inspired “Loon Lane’s” members Jack Cushman, Warren Doty, Andy Goldman, and Chuck Hodgkinson to present the backstory of the folk song “Aphrodite,” written by Jane at a time when Menemsha was the home for the swordfishing fleet. On another note, congratulations to Jane Slater on the publication of her book, “The Mosher Family Tree.” A story 150 years in the making. It was a limited publication, and sadly there are no more copies available. There must be something in Chilmark’s water that keeps our minds sharp.
Martha's Vineyard Times
M. Janet Ingalls
M. Janet (Coughlin) Ingalls, 99, of Swampscott and formerly of Edgartown, died peacefully with her loving family at her side, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Salem Hospital, where she had been taken after being suddenly stricken at her home. She was the wife of John P. Ingalls Jr., with whom she shared 53 years of marriage.
Martha's Vineyard Times
An hour with the SSA
The Steamship Authority will allow Vineyarders five additional reservations when the head start program begins next month on Jan. 10 at 7:30 am. Summer reservations between May 18 and Oct. 23 can be made at that time and the reservation office will have extended hours for customer support. At a...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Transactions: Nov. 28 – Dec. 2
Nov. 28, Ann L. Rosoff, Margaret J. Rosoff, Elizabeth R. Elowe, Ethan Katznelson, and Andrew Katznelson sold 4 Tilton Road to Perry Ganz, trustee of 4 Tilton Road Realty Trust, for $3,900,000. Nov. 29, Lee C. Bromberg, trustee of 62 Gosnolds Way Nominee Trust, Peter Kellman, and the Estate of...
AOL Corp
'When they come in, they come in hard': Thousands of fish wash up on Cape Cod beaches
CAPE COD, Mass. – A "saury" situation has been playing out on Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts in recent days. Thousands of small, slender fish have been found on bayside strands from Wellfleet to Barnstable, according to Owen Nichols, director of marine fisheries research at the Center for Coastal Studies.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Joyful noise
Enjoy a holiday tradition with the Minnesingers annual holiday benefit concert at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. Proceeds will support the MVRHS choral group and the Vineyard Preservation Trust. Doors open a half-hour before the concert. Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 pm.
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cookie exchange
Head home from this event with a variety of holiday treats to share with your family. With jazzy tunes and hot apple cider, the Oak Bluffs library invites you to bring four dozen cookies of one recipe, enough to share with others, for the gathering at the library on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 pm. Bring a recipe card with the ingredients, for those who might be allergic. Register by calling 508-693-9433 or email hburbidge@clamsnet.org.
