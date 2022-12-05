ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Mega 99.3

Your Winter Driving Habits Could Be Illegal in Washington

It's finally starting to feel like winter here in Washington. While winter brings Christmas and other joyous holidays, it also means colder weather and tough driving conditions. You may have some routines that get you through the tricky winter commute that may actually be illegal. Say you're getting ready for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Mega 99.3

Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
OREGON STATE
Mega 99.3

The Top 5 Weirdest Ways you could Die in Washington

Death is something face every single day, however, the majority of us walk right past it and go on about living our lives. That doesn't mean we don't think about it, with each passing second something crazy could happen and that could be the end of our story. However that's...
WASHINGTON STATE
Mega 99.3

3 Fantastic Washington Restaurants Worth Making the Trip (And the Wait) For

3 Fantastic Washington Restaurants Worth Making the Trip (And the Wait) For. Washington is filled with so many amazing restaurants and cafes. Living here is like living in a foodie’s dream. We have some of the best international and American-style foods you could ask for. One fantastic Washington restaurant that we think is worth making the trip (and the wait) for is Maltby’s Cafe.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mega 99.3

Top 3 Places in Oregon to Visit This X-Mas

Christmas Time in the Pacific Northwest is like none other, others will tell you it's not that special or great, but something about living out in the wilderness of a state brings pure Christmas Joy. So we're going to share that with you, we have 3 towns in Oregon that Celebrate Christmas like no other.
OREGON STATE
Mega 99.3

The top 5 Gifts Every Washingtonian will get on X-mas

Christmas is the one time of year we should all be thinking about giving, but before you go out buying we decided to share a list of the top five gifts every Washingtonian receives. Not a gift they get every year, but the obvious gifts we always get solely because we're from Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy