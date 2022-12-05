ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Weekend storm brings much-needed rainfall to Merced. Is more on the way?

 3 days ago

Storms dropped a total of 1.53 inches of rain on the Merced region over a four-day period, according to National Weather Service forecasters, and some light rain is expected later this week.

NWS estimated Merced received .69 inches of rain Thursday, Dec. 1, with .44 inches on Saturday Dec. 3 and .40 inches Sunday, Dec. 4.

Forecasters are expecting another storm this coming weekend, although it’s only expected to drop around a quarter of inch of rain, according to Jeffrey Barlow, NWS Hanford senior meteorologist.

Tuesday is expected to bring high temperatures of 55 to Merced, with lows of 37.

NWS on Sunday issued a winter weather advisory for the Yosemite National Park area, with 3-5 inches of snow expected Monday.

Merced, CA
