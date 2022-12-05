Read full article on original website
pureoldiesspencer.com
Both Sides Rest in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns has concluded after both sides rested their case early Thursday afternoon. First to take the stand in the third and final day of witness testimony for the prosecution was Dr. Steven Baskerville, the Emergency Room Physician that initially treated Shelby Woizeschke at Lakes Regional Healthcare after she was shot outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on February 3rd. He confirmed to the jury that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when she arrived at the hospital and was taken into emergency surgery to get her stabilized before being airlifted to Sioux Falls.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Law Enforcement and Doctors Testify in Trial of Spirit Lake Man
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Testimony continued this morning in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns, with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and doctors who attempted to treat victim Shelby Woizeschke taking the stand. Corey Harguth brings us details from the courtroom.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Jury Seated and Testimony Begins in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Trial proceedings in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns began Tuesday in Storm Lake. It took until well into the afternoon to narrow the original pool for around 150 jurors to the final 14 that will ultimately decide the defendant’s fate who is accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing back in Feburary.
Trial begins for Milford, Iowa shooting suspect
MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) — The trial for a man accused of shooting a Milford, Iowa woman began jury selection Tuesday. Christian Goyne-Yarns, of Spirit Lake, is accused of shooting Shelby Lynn Woizeschke at Grape Tree Medical Staffing LLC in Milford earlier this year. His trial was originally scheduled to take place in Dickinson County but […]
Fort Dodge parents allegedly drowned baby in bathtub just after birth, affidavit says
Shocking new details about the death of a Fort Dodge newborn and the investigation that resulted in murder charges against her parents have been revealed in court documents.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Police Make Arrests in Multiple Assault Cases
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The Storm Lake Police Department recently arrested two individuals in unrelated assault cases. The first arrest stems from a report of an assault in a home in November. Police, assisted by the Iowa Department of Human Services, identified 62-year-old David Vidal Sanchez of Storm Lake as the suspect in their investigation. The victim told police Sanchez had held them down by their arms causing injury while attempting sexual contact against their will. Sanchez was arrested on Friday and charged with felony Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.
nwestiowa.com
Man sentenced for car theft and eluding
LE MARS—The second of two Las Vegas residents arrested following a high-speed chase that ended near Sheldon in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Forty-year-old Esteban Valdivia Nunez pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and eluding or attempting to elude resulting in an injury to a person other than the driver or while operating while under the influence, committing a controlled substance violation or participating in a felony on Nov. 21 in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars.
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
Siouxland daycare provider allegedly causes injuries to two babies
A daycare provider faces felony charges after she was accused of causing injuries to children under 2 years old that were in her care.
pureoldiesspencer.com
City of Spencer Continuing Work To Bring Trailer Park Into Compliance
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is continuing to work with the owner of the trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds to bring the property up to city code. City Attorney Don Hemphill told the City Council on Monday progress continues to be made, but there is still work to be done.
Man arrested for allegedly trying to get another to claim casino jackpot
A man was arrested on Wednesday for unlawful betting after he allegedly tried to have someone else claim a jackpot for him.
KCCI.com
1 dead in Iowa crash involving old school bus
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash involving an old school bus, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers are working the scene west of Fort Dodge. The crash happened Tuesday morning. Troopers say the driver of the bus died. That person has not been identified. No passengers were on board the bus.
kicdam.com
Van Der Wilt Sentenced for His Role in Death of Estherville Man
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Cejay Van Der Wilt was sentenced today after he was found guilty of Aggravated Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter in November for his role in the death of David McDowell last October. Proceedings began with a clarification, as the Pre-Sentence Investigation report was initially prepared for a...
1380kcim.com
Teen Driver Faces Charges Following High-Speed Chase Sunday Near Coon Rapids
A teenage driver faces charges following a high-speed pursuit that began Sunday evening near Coon Rapids. According to the Coon Rapids Police Department, law enforcement received a report a 16-year-old female had taken a relative’s vehicle without permission. Authorities initiated a traffic stop on the car east of town on Highway 141. The driver did not yield to law enforcement’s lights and sirens and fled, reaching speeds over 90 mph. The pursuit continued south on Highway 4 and ended when the vehicle stopped to avoid spike strips deployed by the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office near Yale. The teen was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Youth Emergency Services (YES) Center pending formal charges.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Francisco Lopez-Escoto
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for sex crimes in Northwest Iowa. Francisco Lopez-Escoto is wanted by the Osceola County, Iowa Sheriff's Dept. for second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Lopez-Escoto is 25 years old, 5 feet...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Grants Approved for Estherville Emergency Services
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Two branches of emergency services were approved to seek grants at the latest Estherville City Council meeting. First up was a request to help secure a two-part grant for an emergency vehicle. City Administrator Penny Clayton explained how their application to the Palo Alto County...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI in George
GEORGE—A 30-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in George on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brian Joel Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup for failing to stop at the stop sign of 210th Street and Kennedy Avenue and for a faulty brake light, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sheldon and Sanborn Fire Crews Stop Fire at Kent Nutrition in Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — A fire that broke out in the feed mill area of Kent Nutrition was stopped by local fire crews and Kent employees last night. According to a release from Sheldon Fire, fire fighters were paged to 1500 RMT Avenue just after 8 p.m. for a pallet cooler fire. Kent employees were already attempting to quench the blaze in the pallet machine with extinguishers along with the sprinkler system when responders arrived, and the building was moderately full of smoke with embers and heavy smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Department Heads Reflect On Another Busy Month
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer Department heads went in front of the City Council to give their regular monthly reports which included Fire Chief John Conyn once again reflecting on another busy month. Police Chief Mark Warburton reported that his officers responded to 832 calls for service...
