Don’t wait to get your Real ID in California. Follow these steps before the new deadline

The deadline to obtain a Real ID for U.S. domestic travel has once been delayed — but that doesn’t mean wait until the last minute to comply with the federal law.

The new May 7, 2025, deadline is one of numerous extensions since the law was originally set to take in effect in 2008. Year prior, California DMV offices received an influx of Real ID applications ahead of the deadline. .

“Wait times will increase closer to the deadline, the California DMV wrote on its website, so get your Real ID now.”

The latest extension, the Department of Homeland Security said in a Monday statement, will give some reprieve to California’s DMV offices who have been working through backlogs created by the pandemic. Before Monday’s announcement , according to previous Bee reporting, the deadline had been set for May 3, 2023 , which had been an extension from the previous deadline of Oct. 1, 2021.

As of Dec. 1, more than 14 million Californians have a Real ID , California DMV said in a Monday statement, a nearly 200,000 increase from Nov. 1. Last year this time, there was roughly 12 million Californian Real ID cardholders.

Californians can complete their Real ID applications online, then bring both the necessary documents, plus an application confirmation code to their nearest DMV office.

Here’s what you need to know about the process of obtaining a Real ID in California:

What documents do I need to get a Real ID in California?

Let’s be honest, going to the DMV can be a real pain, especially if you don’t have the necessary documents for your visit.

The process of obtaining a Real ID for U.S. domestic travel starts at home. Follow these steps, provided by the California DMV website, to get a Real ID ahead of the May 2025 deadline:

STEP 1: PROOF OF IDENTIFICATION

Bring one of the following accepted documents to show proof of identity :

Valid U.S passport or passport card

Original or certified copy of U.S birth certificate

Valid permanent resident card

Foreign passport with valid U.S. Visa and approved I-94 form

Certificate of Naturalization or Certificate of U.S. Citizenship

Certified copy of birth certificate from a U.S. Territory

Valid Employment Authorization Document (EAD) Card (I-766) or valid/expired EAD Card with Notice of Action (I-797 C)

Valid Employment Authorization Document (EAD) Card (I-766) or valid/expired EAD Card with Notice of Action (I-797 C)

U.S. Certificate of Birth Abroad or Consular Report of Birth Abroad of U.S. Citizen

Valid foreign passport stamped “Processed for I-551”

Valid foreign passport stamped “Processed for I-551”

STEP 2: PROOF OF RESIDENCY

To prove you live in California, you must present two different printed documents that clearly show your mailing address . The documents can be printed online.

Remember : Both documents should show your first and last name, plus the same mailing address used on your Real ID application.

The following documents are accepted:

Home utility bill or phone bill

Insurance documents

Medical documents

Mortgage bill

Employment documents

Property tax bill or statement

Deed or title to residential real property

Change of Address Confirmation by the U.S. Postal Service

Voter registration confirmation letter or postcard issued by the California Secretary of State or a local California county elections officer

Visit the California DMV website for more examples of accepted documents to prove you live in California.

STEP 3: REAL ID APPLICATION

To save time, you may want to complete the Real ID application before you arrive at the DMV office.

The application should take about 30 minutes and will ask for your name, address, birth date and social security number. You can stop the application anytime and pick up where you left off for up to one year.

STEP 4: MAKE A DMV APPOINTMENT

Another tip for saving time at the DMV office is to arrive with an appointment time, which you can reserve online.

Remember to bring the necessary documents, a Real ID application code and your payment.

Find the nearest office to you to book a Real ID appointment. California DMV’s offices are closed on weekends.

How much does a Real ID cost?

A Real ID costs $35 , similar to all other driver’s license fees.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Loading…