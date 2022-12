Estherville, Ia (KICD) – The Iowa Lakes Women’s Basketball team took on ICCAC foe Marshalltown Wednesday afternoon. It was all Lakers right out of the gate as they outscored the Tigers by at least 11 points in each of the four quarters including a 29-10 4th quarter advantage. The Lakers coasted to their 7th win of the year 97-39.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO