Cleveland-Cliffs agrees to buy energy from new wind farm
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has agreed to purchase most of the energy produced by a new wind farm in Randolph County, east of Indianapolis. The post Cleveland-Cliffs agrees to buy energy from new wind farm appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WISH-TV
Wawa announces expansion of stores to Midwest, including Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wawa, an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations announced Wednesday their plans to launch stores in states in the Midwest including Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Wawa stores are popular along the East Coast, but the expansion will help fuel store growth in new markets, according to a press release.
FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
FedEx Supply Chain closing Indianapolis facility, cutting jobs
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Supply Chain is closing its facility at 225 Transfer Drive in Indianapolis. The company is moving that work to a third-party provider at a different location. There are currently 179 people employed at the facility. Worker reductions are set to begin Jan. 31, 2023. Approximately 85...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Indianapolis gas station
A $50,000 Powerball ticket has been sold at an Indianapolis gas station in Monday night's $89 million jackpot drawing.
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
wrtv.com
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
munciejournal.com
Three-year Plan Designed to End Homelessness for Families and Youth
MUNCIE, IN—What do you think of when you hear the word homeless? Is it a shifty drifter on the street with a cardboard sign asking for a handout?. Is it someone, in an oversized wool coat, slumped on a park bench sleeping in plain sight?. Is it an old...
1982: ‘My philosophy is service’ Joe O’Malia — a different kind of grocer
Joe O’Malia Food Markets operated several grocery stores in Hamilton and Marion counties for more than 50 years.
shelbycountypost.com
Greenleaf Foods project dead, Redevelopment Commission takes back control of land
The proposed largest plant-based protein foods facility in North America is no longer slated for Shelbyville. On Monday at City Hall, the Redevelopment Commission took back control of the 57 acres east of Interstate 74 where Greenleaf Foods, SPC, wanted to build a $310 million facility. The April 2019 groundbreaking...
WANE-TV
Major trade show pushes Indianapolis convention center to its limits
INDIANAPOLIS — For 10 years, the Performance Racing Industry trade show has been packing the Indiana Convention Center every December, bringing an estimated 50,000 participants to town once again this month and leaving behind an anticipated $70 million economic impact, and this year it’s bursting the city’s convention site at the seams.
Sewer system cutting off downtown plant after pollution violations
A facility that has been blamed for foul odors that sometimes permeate a near-southside neighborhood has been ordered to stop flushing its industrial waste into the city's sewage system.
wrtv.com
Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers
FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
WISH-TV
Two Indy gas stations drop gas prices under $3
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two gas stations, Phillips 66 and BP, have dropped their gas prices below $3. One is on the west side while the other is on the far east side. The Phillips 66 gas station is located at 2935 N Mitthoeffer Rd & E 30th Street, and the BP gas station is located at 2427 West Washington Street near North Belleview Place. Phillips 66 is selling gas for $2.63 and BP is selling gas for $2.65.
WLKY.com
Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
Daily Standard
County slated for roundabout
AUGLAIZE COUNTY- The intersection of I-75 and U.S. Route 33 is slated to undergo a major reconstruction after the county received a $4.7 million Ohio Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to implement safety improvements. In the grant application from ODOT District 7, which services Auglaize, Champaign, Clark,...
1017thepoint.com
PURCELL REMAINS WITH RFD; CITY MUM ON REASON FOR DEMOTION
(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
After 14 years, Dan Dakich out at 1070 The Fan
After 14 years, Dan Dakich has hosted his last show on local Indianapolis sports radio, according to a tweet from Dakich.
Comments / 2