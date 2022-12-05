ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

WISH-TV

Wawa announces expansion of stores to Midwest, including Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wawa, an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations announced Wednesday their plans to launch stores in states in the Midwest including Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Wawa stores are popular along the East Coast, but the expansion will help fuel store growth in new markets, according to a press release.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

FedEx Supply Chain closing Indianapolis facility, cutting jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Supply Chain is closing its facility at 225 Transfer Drive in Indianapolis. The company is moving that work to a third-party provider at a different location. There are currently 179 people employed at the facility. Worker reductions are set to begin Jan. 31, 2023. Approximately 85...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Major trade show pushes Indianapolis convention center to its limits

INDIANAPOLIS — For 10 years, the Performance Racing Industry trade show has been packing the Indiana Convention Center every December, bringing an estimated 50,000 participants to town once again this month and leaving behind an anticipated $70 million economic impact, and this year it’s bursting the city’s convention site at the seams.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers

FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
FISHERS, IN
WANE-TV

2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list

(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Two Indy gas stations drop gas prices under $3

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two gas stations, Phillips 66 and BP, have dropped their gas prices below $3. One is on the west side while the other is on the far east side. The Phillips 66 gas station is located at 2935 N Mitthoeffer Rd & E 30th Street, and the BP gas station is located at 2427 West Washington Street near North Belleview Place. Phillips 66 is selling gas for $2.63 and BP is selling gas for $2.65.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Standard

County slated for roundabout

AUGLAIZE COUNTY- The intersection of I-75 and U.S. Route 33 is slated to undergo a major reconstruction after the county received a $4.7 million Ohio Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to implement safety improvements. In the grant application from ODOT District 7, which services Auglaize, Champaign, Clark,...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

PURCELL REMAINS WITH RFD; CITY MUM ON REASON FOR DEMOTION

(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.
RICHMOND, IN

