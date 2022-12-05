Prince Harry addresses an old shame. In the third episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's revealing new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Harry finally speaks out about one of his "biggest mistakes." He recounts the time he wore a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005, calling it "one of the biggest mistakes of my life," according to E! Online. "I felt so ashamed afterwards," he adds. "All I wanted to do was make it right." As a result of the controversy, Harry met with the chief rabbi of London, which "had a profound impact" on him, and he also traveled to Berlin to speak with a Holocaust survivor. "I could have just ignored it and just got on and probably made the same mistakes over and over in my life," Harry explains. "But I learned from that." In the same episode, Harry discusses the 2017 conflict regarding Princess Michael of Kent (who is married to Queen Elizabeth's first cousin) wearing a "racist" brooch when she met Meghan Markle.

8 HOURS AGO