Popculture
Netflix's 'Wednesday' Getting Backlash After Jenna Ortega Revealed She Had COVID While Filming
Wednesday is Netflix's newest big hit, with Jenna Ortega earning a breakout role as Wednesday Addams. One of the most buzzed-about scenes features her dancing to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" in the fourth episode. Viewers loved the scene, although some are starting to turn against the show after Ortega revealed she had COVID-19 while filming.
Chicago P.D. Showrunner Breaks Down The 'Many Different Versions' Of The Fall Finale's Shocking Twist And Upton Going 'Very Dark'
Chicago P.D. delivered a shocker in the fall finale, and the showrunner revealed that it could have gone down a lot differently.
NME
Every Netflix TV show cancelled in 2022
Netflix has cancelled over 15 TV shows throughout 2022 so far – scroll down to see the full list. The streaming giant has pulled the plug on a number of projects ahead of schedule, across both reality TV and scripted content alike. Cancelled shows include Paris Hilton’s cooking series...
Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease
Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
Popculture
Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Stars in New Musical Series: See the First Look
Riley Keough is embracing the industry that made her family famous in Daisy Jones & The Six. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, stars as the titular lead singer in the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel. The first photos from the series were published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, alongside a release date. The show will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on March 3.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Business Insider
Amazon Prime Video lets you add channels for an extra monthly fee — here's how to get HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Prime Video Channels lets you add extra streaming networks and services to your Prime Video membership. Channels like HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and Showtime range from $9 to $15 a month. You can also watch a few...
Jennifer Lawrence sparks backlash by falsely claiming to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie
Jennifer Lawrence is sparking backlash after she falsely claimed to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie. Lawrence made the comments in a nearly 45-minute sit-down discussion, published by Variety, in which she and fellow actor and producer Viola Davis discussed acting, inequities within the industry and motherhood, among other topics.
Popculture
Al Roker Mourns Death of Former 'Today' Show Stage Manager Mark Traub
Al Roker has not been having the greatest few months. The longtime TODAY Show standout has had a series of hospitalizations amid doctors discovering blood clots on his lungs. He has been off from for several weeks, returning on Noc. 24 just in time to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with his family. His beloved co-stars have been wishing him a speedy recovery. The NBC daytime show shared a tribute to Roker on Instagram after he was rushed back to the hospital after his brief return. He was even included in their holiday special video despite being unable to film in studio. Now, he's dealing with losing a close friend and former colleague.
See Kelli Giddish's Law & Order: SVU Wedding in Sneak Peek at Her Final Episode
Watch: Stars Who Exited Hit TV Shows: Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy & More. Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit with a bang. The actress, who will make her final appearance on the NBC crime drama this week after 12 seasons on the show, is ready to walk down the aisle in sneak peek photos from the emotional Dec. 8 episode.
Popculture
Why 'Home Town' Didn't Show the Napiers' Living Room During Season Premiere
Viewers tuning into the Season 6 premiere of HGTV's hit renovation show Home Town got a glimpse into series stars Ben and Erin Napier's home. The premiere episode saw the couple turning the script a bit from the usual format, this time tackling a home renovation project at their own house in Laurel, Mississippi, but some viewers were left questioning why the episode didn't show the couple's living room.
Chicago Fire Bosses Preview Severide And Stella Facing Consequences In Fall Finale, Plus BTS Look At Taylor Kinney's Sky-High Stunt
Check out Taylor Kinney high in the sky of Chicago in some behind-the-scenes footage, and what the showrunners had to say about the repercussions on the way for Stella and Severide.
Is ‘The Resident’ On Tonight? ‘The Resident’ Return Date and Fall Finale Info
Fall is almost over, which means a number of your favorite broadcast shows like The Resident are getting ready to air fall finales and go on hiatus until the new year. Fans of the medical drama know that Tuesday nights on Fox aren’t the same without Conrad (Matt Czuchry), Devon (Manish Dayal) Randolph (Bruce Greenwood), AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), Kit (Jane Leeves), and the rest of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital’s crew. So you’ll want to mark your calendar ASAP with The Resident’s fall finale date, its 2023 return date, and its Season 6 finale date to ensure you have adequate time to...
Keke Palmer Responds To Being Called “Ugly” Without Makeup
Keke Palmer offered a gracious response to anyone commenting on her physical beauty. The 29-year-old actress used Twitter to address remarks made about her bare face. While the Hustlers actress did not directly reference any specific trolls or photos, she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson reportedly attended a New York Rangers vs. Saint Louis Blues hockey game at Madison Square Garden. For the sporting event, Palmer opted for a casual sweatshirt look, sans full glam. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer Says Her Parents Shielded Her From Exploitation As A Child'SNL' Gifts Fans A 'Kenan & Kel' Reunion, But As A Reboot...
Popculture
Kardashian Fans Clock $2 Item in Middle of Family's Lavish Thanksgiving Spread
The Kardashian and Jenner family pulled out all the stops for Thanksgiving this year, yet not everything could meet their incredibly high standards. Photos of their ornate table and lavish meal circulated on social media, where some commenters thought they could tell which items weren't made from scratch. In particular, the cranberry sauce caused a lot of buzz.
AdWeek
HBO Max and Discovery+’s Merged Streaming Service Name Reportedly Revealed
Max has emerged as the likely name of HBO Max and Discovery+’s combined streaming service. CNBC reports the expected name, which is still subject to change, is being vetted by the company’s lawyers, along with other names. The app will be similar to Disney+’s platform in that it...
Popculture
'Avatar: The Way of Water' First Reactions Revealed After Premiere
Avatar: The Way of Water finally had its world premiere in London, where members of the press got a chance to see James Cameron's first film in 13 years less than two weeks before everyone else. The early responses to the film have been overwhelmingly positive. The Way of Water opens in the U.S. on Dec. 16 and continues the story of the Na'vi introduced in the original 2009 film.
Popculture
T.J. Holmes' 'Good Morning America' Segment About Physical Touch Resurfaces Amid Amy Robach Relationship
Another Good Morning America clip has resurfaced amid former co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's cheating scandal – this time regarding the health benefits of physical touch. In a segment from May, contributor Dr. Darien Sutton described new research showing how hugging and holding hands can be good for the human heart and hormones. He and Holmes wondered how Robach would respond to this kind of news.
Popculture
Pregnant Keke Palmer Responds to 'Ugly' Comments About Her Appearance
Keke Palmer isn't taking comments about her appearance to heart. After the Nope star, who announced her first pregnancy on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, was criticized for a recent no-makeup look, she took to social media to shut down people who said she was "ugly," encouraging her followers to love themselves as much as she does.
Popculture
Prince Harry Addresses Time He Wore a Nazi Costume: 'One of the Biggest Mistakes of My Life'
Prince Harry addresses an old shame. In the third episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's revealing new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Harry finally speaks out about one of his "biggest mistakes." He recounts the time he wore a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005, calling it "one of the biggest mistakes of my life," according to E! Online. "I felt so ashamed afterwards," he adds. "All I wanted to do was make it right." As a result of the controversy, Harry met with the chief rabbi of London, which "had a profound impact" on him, and he also traveled to Berlin to speak with a Holocaust survivor. "I could have just ignored it and just got on and probably made the same mistakes over and over in my life," Harry explains. "But I learned from that." In the same episode, Harry discusses the 2017 conflict regarding Princess Michael of Kent (who is married to Queen Elizabeth's first cousin) wearing a "racist" brooch when she met Meghan Markle.
